Mangaluru: Tragedy strikes as Arabic college student killed in scooter-tempo collision

Bengaluru: In a sweeping anti-corruption operation, the Karnataka Lokayukta conducted simultaneous raids on the properties of eight government officials across eight districts on Wednesday. The raids, part of ongoing investigations into disproportionate assets cases, targeted over 20 locations linked to these officials.
According to Lokayukta sources, the coordinated operation spanned Bengaluru, Mandya, Bidar, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Gadag, Ballari, and Raichur. Properties of the following officials were under scrutiny:
Shobha – Joint Commissioner, Bengaluru Transport Department
S. N. Umesh – Health and Family Welfare Officer, Kadur
Ravindra – Inspector, Minor Irrigation and Groundwater Development Sub-Division, Bidar
Prakash Sridhar Gaikwad – Tahsildar, Khanapur
S. Raju – Retired RTO Officer, Tumakuru
Huchesh alias Huchappa – Assistant Executive Engineer, Gadag Municipality
R. H. Lokesh – Welfare Officer, Backward Class Department, Ballari
Huliraja – Junior Engineer (Electric), Raichur
Lokayukta officials are thoroughly examining documents, assets, cash, and other valuables found during the raids.
This operation is the Lokayukta’s first major crackdown in 2025. Notably, on December 12, the watchdog had unearthed disproportionate assets worth Rs 48.55 crore in raids on properties belonging to 10 government officials.
The Lokayukta’s intensified efforts signal its commitment to curbing corruption and ensuring accountability among government officials.
