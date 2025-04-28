  1. Home
  Mangaluru travellers shift plans: Wave of cancellations for Kashmir holidays; flight fares drop!

News Network
April 28, 2025

Mangaluru: Following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam,  many Mangaluru residents are cancelling their planned trips to Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, which resulted in several fatalities, has raised concerns about safety among travelers, leading them to reconsider their vacation plans.

Surge in Cancellations 

Travel operators in Mangaluru have reported a significant increase in requests to cancel Jammu and Kashmir holiday bookings. Tourists who initially planned to visit the region are now looking for alternative destinations, including popular hill stations in Himachal Pradesh like Shimla and Kullu-Manali, as well as other scenic locations across India.

Concerns from Tour Operators

Eulalia D'Souza, the owner of Lia Travels and Tours, noted the growing unease among tourists, despite reassurances that Jammu and Kashmir remains a safe destination. She revealed that her agency has already processed four cancellations, and another booking scheduled for May 12 has also been canceled. D'Souza expressed concern about the financial strain on travel operators, who are facing challenges such as refunding bookings while also dealing with high cancellation charges for airline tickets.

Travel Costs Surge as Destinations Change

With an increasing number of people opting for alternative destinations like Shimla, Kullu-Manali, and Sikkim, travel costs to these locations have spiked. Eulalia D'Souza mentioned that room rates in Himachal Pradesh, which would normally cost Rs 6,500 per night, have risen to over Rs 10,000 due to increased demand. Similarly, airfare to these regions has also seen a significant increase in price.

William D'Souza, the Managing Director of Globe Travels, shared that his agency had 32 bookings for Jammu and Kashmir tours, all of which have now been canceled. He confirmed that Globe Travels was able to secure full refunds from airlines, hotels, and other service providers. However, he noted that some travelers are adopting a “wait-and-see” approach, monitoring the situation before making further decisions.

Vikram Travels and Resorts India Pvt Ltd, based in Mangaluru, reported nearly 250 cancellations, with the majority of them coming from families. Subrahmanya HP, the regional in-charge for Vikram Travels, stated that about 99% of their Jammu and Kashmir bookings have been canceled, as families are opting for other destinations.

Flight Fares Drop!

In contrast to the soaring prices for alternative destinations, flight fares to Jammu and Kashmir have decreased significantly, as demand for trips to the region has dropped following the attack. This has led to lower ticket prices, although many travelers are still hesitant to book flights in light of safety concerns.

Shifting Preferences 

Tour operators in the region are noticing a clear shift in traveler preferences, with destinations like Kullu, Manali, and Sikkim gaining popularity. While these locations offer similar scenic beauty and cooler climates, the sudden increase in demand has also caused a rise in travel expenses, further complicating the decision-making process for tourists.

Agencies
April 18,2025

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, urging the state government to enact a law named Rohith Vemula Act for ensuring that no one faces caste-based discrimination in the education system.

In his letter to the Karnataka CM, Gandhi highlighted the discrimination BR Ambedkar faced in his lifetime.

"Here he describes an incident during a long bullock cart journey: 'There was plenty of food with us. There was hunger burning within us; with all this we were to sleep without food; that was because we could get no water, and we could get no water because we were untouchables'.

"He tells us about his experience in school: 'I knew I was an untouchable, and that untouchables were subjected to certain indignities and discriminations. For instance, I knew that in the school I could not sit in the midst of my classmates according to my rank, but I was to sit in a corner by myself'," Gandhi said quoting Ambedkar.

The Congress leader said Siddaramaiah would agree that what Ambedkar faced was shameful and should not be endured by any child in India.

"It is a shame that even today millions of students from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities have to face such brutal discrimination in our educational system," Gandhi said.

"The murder of bright young people like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki is simply not acceptable. It is time to put a firm end to this. I urge the Karnataka government to enact the Rohith Vemula Act so that no child of India has to face what Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Rohit Vemula and millions of others have had to endure," Gandhi said in his letter to the Karnataka chief minister dated April 16.

Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student, died by suicide due to caste-based discrimination, in 2016.

Sharing the letter on X, Gandhi said, "Recently, I met students and teachers from Dalit, Adivasi and OBC communities in Parliament. During the conversation, they told me how they have to face caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities." Ambedkar had shown that education is the only means by which even the deprived can become empowered and break the caste system, Gandhi said.

But it is very unfortunate that even after decades, lakhs of students are facing caste discrimination in our education system, he said.

"This discrimination has taken the lives of promising students like Rohith Vemula, Payal Tadvi and Darshan Solanki. Such horrific incidents cannot be tolerated at any cost. Now is the time to put a complete stop to this injustice," he said.

"I have written a letter to Siddaramaiah ji and requested that the Rohith Vemula Act be implemented in Karnataka. No child in India should face the casteism that Babasaheb Ambedkar, Rohith Vemula and crores of people have suffered," he said.

News Network
April 15,2025

Jeddah/Dammam, April 15: In a significant legal move, Saudi-based law firm International Justice has served a formal legal notice to Air India Express on behalf of passengers affected by the inordinate delay of Flight IX-886. The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Dammam to Mangaluru on 25 March 2025 at 22:10 hrs, was delayed by over 24 hours—causing severe inconvenience and hardship to passengers, many of whom included senior citizens, children, and individuals with medical conditions.

The legal notice, issued by noted Saudi lawyer and partner at International Justice Law Firm, Adv. Ms. Faten Faiz AlAhmari, outlines the distress and suffering endured by the stranded passengers due to the prolonged delay and lack of adequate assistance from the airline.

The initiative for legal escalation was spearheaded by P.A. Hameed Padubidri, a well-known Indian lawyer and social worker based in Saudi Arabia, who closely monitored the ordeal. Upon receiving numerous complaints and witnessing the passengers’ plight firsthand, he collaborated with Adv. Faten Faiz AlAhmari to ensure the matter was formally addressed through appropriate legal channels.

The legal notice outlines several key grievances:
    •    Unexplained delay and extended detention inside the aircraft
    •    Absence of proper accommodation or official communication
    •    Prolonged waiting hours at the airport without basic support or updates

The notice demands the following actions from Air India Express:
    1.    A formal written apology to all affected passengers
    2.    Full compensation for the physical, mental, and financial distress caused
    3.    A detailed explanation regarding the cause of the delay and preventive measures
    4.    Assurance of strict adherence to passenger rights in future operations

The airline has been given 15 days from the receipt of the notice to respond and take corrective action. Failing this, legal proceedings will be initiated in competent courts in both Saudi Arabia and India, with all financial liabilities resting on Air India Express.

This legal action comes amid rising public dissatisfaction over the handling of flight delays by international carriers, particularly those serving the Gulf-India sector.

Hameed Padubidri remarked: “We expected improved efficiency and passenger care from Air India Express after its acquisition by the Tata Group. However, the continued lapses and negligence—especially on Gulf routes—have deeply frustrated the Indian expatriate community. If the airline fails to respond, we will pursue the matter vigorously in both Saudi and Indian courts to ensure justice for the affected passengers.”

The case is now being closely watched by legal experts and passenger rights advocates, highlighting the pressing need for accountability, transparency, and humane treatment during travel disruptions.

News Network
April 21,2025

Pope Francis, the beloved spiritual leader of 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, has passed away at the age of 88. After battling age-related illnesses and spending over a month in the hospital, he departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, humility, and service. His death marks the end of an era and opens a sacred and solemn chapter of transition for the Roman Catholic Church.

The Final Hours and Ancient Rituals

With the pope’s passing, the Vatican enters the interregnum — a time between the end of one papacy and the beginning of another. The camerlengo, the Church's administrator of temporal affairs, performs a centuries-old ritual to confirm the pope’s death. He gently calls the pontiff’s baptismal name three times. If there is no response, the pope is declared dead — a symbolic moment of both loss and tradition.

An earlier custom involved tapping the pope's forehead with a small silver hammer, a practice discontinued after 1963.

The camerlengo then seals the papal apartment and prepares for the destruction of the Fisherman’s Ring and the papal seal — powerful symbols of papal authority. Their destruction signifies the official end of the pontiff’s reign.

A Funeral Rooted in Legacy

In accordance with the constitution Universi Dominici Gregis, the pope’s funeral must be held within four to six days. It will most likely take place at St. Peter’s Basilica, unless otherwise requested by the pope himself. A nine-day mourning period, known as novemdiales, follows the funeral.

The Sacred Search for a Successor

Around 15 to 20 days after the pope's passing, the papal conclave begins — a profoundly secretive and spiritual election process. Cardinals under the age of 80 gather in the Sistine Chapel, cut off entirely from the outside world, including phones and media.

They vote in repeated rounds. After each, ballots are burned. Black smoke rising from the chimney signals no decision. White smoke proclaims that a new pope has been chosen.

"Habemus Papam" — A New Dawn

Once a cardinal is elected and he accepts the sacred role, he chooses a papal name — often in honor of past saints or spiritual inspirations. Then, from the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, the senior cardinal deacon steps forward and declares to the world:

“Habemus Papam” — We have a pope.

A moment of silence gives way to thunderous cheers as the newly chosen pope steps forward, greeting the faithful and offering his first blessings. The bells of the Vatican ring out in joy, marking the beginning of a new spiritual journey for the Church and its followers.

