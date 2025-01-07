Mangaluru trip turns tragic: 3 engineering college students drown in beach

  1. Home
News Network
January 8, 2025

Mangaluru, Jan 8: The serene beaches near Kulai Jetty under the limits of Surathkal police station turned into a scene of tragedy on Wednesday, January 8, as a group of four close friends saw their day of joy morph into heartbreak. 

Three young men lost their lives in the unforgiving waves, while one narrowly escaped death, saved by the heroic efforts of local fishermen.

The victims have been identified as: 

M. S. Manjunath (31), son of Shivlingappa, hailing from Upparigenahalli, Chitradurga district.

Shivakumar (30) from Shivamogga district.

Satyavelu (30) from JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

The sole survivor, Parameshwara (30), from Hangarga, Bidar district, now carries the weight of a harrowing ordeal and the devastating loss of his three closest friends.

These young men, all students of AMC Engineering College in Bengaluru, had embarked on a trip meant to create memories of joy and camaraderie. Driving overnight from Bengaluru, they reached Mangaluru on Wednesday morning. After breakfast at a local eatery, the group decided to visit the picturesque Kulai Jetty, seeking solace and adventure in the sea.

But their joyful outing took a tragic turn. While playing in the water, the four were caught in strong currents. Despite the swift intervention of local fishermen, only Parameshwara could be rescued in time. The lifeless bodies of Manjunath, Shivakumar, and Satyavelu were later found on the right side of the jetty, their dreams and futures cruelly cut short.

The Surathkal police, alerted to the incident, promptly arrived at the scene and began their investigation. The bodies were transported to AJ Hospital for post-mortem examinations, leaving their families and friends to grapple with the enormity of their loss.

A case has been registered at Surathkal Police Station. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of the sea, urging visitors to prioritize safety above all else.

What was meant to be a day of joy has left a void that can never be filled, as three grieving families now face the unbearable pain of losing their loved ones.

News Network
January 1,2025

The bustling coastal city of Mangaluru ushered in 2025 with a blend of joy, prayers, and festivities, leaving behind a memorable farewell to 2024. The celebrations were a harmonious mix of cultural, recreational, and spiritual activities, reflecting the city’s rich diversity and warmth.

From the early hours of the evening, families and friends thronged popular eateries, beaches, malls, and public spaces, immersing themselves in the festive atmosphere. Restaurants and pubs across the city hosted live performances and curated special events to amplify the New Year cheer. Music, dance, and spectacular fireworks lit up the night sky, creating an electrifying ambiance as Mangaluru welcomed 2025 with open arms.

Ensuring safety and order, Mangaluru city police intensified security measures throughout the city. With 103 picket points and 19 barricade locations in place, the police maintained strict vigilance, monitoring vehicle movements and preventing any untoward incidents. The celebrations were largely peaceful, thanks to the robust security arrangements.

Beaches like Tannirbhavi and Panambur were hotspots of activity, attracting large crowds eager to witness the last sunset of 2024. Beachside resorts reported full occupancy, with many organizing exclusive parties and recreational activities. Meanwhile, religious destinations in the Dakshina Kannada district saw a significant influx of devotees. Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala and other prominent temples, including Kukke Sri Subrahmanya and Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari, witnessed a steady stream of visitors offering prayers and seeking blessings for the New Year.

At Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, special rituals are scheduled to begin at 5:30 am on Wednesday, culminating in a grand rathotsava at 6:00 am, according to Padmaraj R. Poojary, treasurer of the temple management committee.

In a heartwarming gesture, several organizations and NGOs extended their celebrations to orphanages and old age homes, organizing events to spread joy among the less fortunate.

As the city steps into 2025, Mangaluru’s vibrant celebrations, coupled with its commitment to safety and inclusivity, set the tone for a promising year ahead.
 

News Network
January 8,2025

Mangaluru: Air India Express (AIE) has postponed its much-anticipated direct flight service between Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) and Singapore, citing low bookings. Passengers who had booked tickets for the inaugural flight scheduled for January 21 and subsequent dates have been notified of the cancellation through email.

In its email, AIE assured passengers of alternative travel arrangements, including connecting flight options between MIA and Singapore. However, the decision to delay the direct service has left travelers and travel agents disappointed.

An AIE official attributed the postponement to operational challenges but clarified that the airline has not abandoned plans for the route. “We are committed to starting the service, but there is no immediate confirmation on the new launch date,” the official stated. He further explained that sustaining a route requires consistent demand, and seasonal travel alone is insufficient to justify operations.

Another AIE representative admitted that the number of bookings for the inaugural flight was below expectations but declined to disclose specific figures.

Rajesh H Acharya, director of HQ Connections Pte Ltd in Singapore and coordinator of the Singapore Tuluver community, expressed his disappointment. Acharya, who has been advocating for a direct flight between Mangaluru and Singapore since 2017, said, “After years of effort, we finally convinced the airline to start this service, but it has now been deferred.”

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Acharya posted: "Did not expect such behavior from @AirIndiaX, now owned by @TataCompanies & @SIAirlines. If there are issues, travelers deserve to be informed well in advance. This decision needs investigation at the highest level."

The delay has raised questions among the travel community, with many hoping the airline will address these concerns and provide a clear timeline for the launch of the Mangaluru-Singapore direct flight.

News Network
January 4,2025

shivarajkumar.jpg

Bengaluru, Jan 4: Kannada star Dr Shivarajkumar, son of Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar, has been discharged from the hospital in Miami, US, following complete recovery from cancer, family sources confirmed on Saturday.

Nivedita, Shivarajkumar’s daughter, has shared a picture showing the actor and family in a relaxed mode. Sources further stated that Shivarajkumar will be in the US for follow-ups and resting for one month and he will be back for the shooting by Feb first or the second week.

Shivarajkumar is expected to begin shooting of the Telugu superstar Ramcharan-starrer pan India movie soon. 

Earlier, Shivarajkumar shared a video from the US on the first day of 2025, detailing his journey of overcoming cancer and assuring fans of his return.

In the video, he conveyed his New Year wishes to everyone and said, “I am hesitant to speak as I might get emotional at this moment. Leaving Karnataka was a very emotional experience for me. Under these circumstances, fear is inevitable, but the support of my fans has significantly reduced it.”

He continued, “The way the doctors took care of me, gave me immense courage. While shooting for the movie ‘45’, I underwent chemotherapy and even filmed the climax fight scene. As the date to leave for the US for treatment approached, I became anxious. However, my wife Geetha and daughter Nivedita stood by me throughout.”

“Dr Manohar, who treated me, cared for me like a child. My urinary bladder has been replaced, but there is no need for anyone to panic. I am doing well and will be back with double the energy. I thank all my fans for their unwavering support,” Shivarajkumar assured.

Geetha Shivarajkumar, his wife, who had appeared in the video alongside him, stated that all the medical reports had come back negative, and it was officially declared that Shivarajkumar is cancer-free. “He recovered because of the blessings of his fans, and I will never forget this,” she said.

The actor underwent surgery at a hospital in Miami, US, where his cancerous bladder was removed. According to the surgeon, Dr Murugesh Manoharan, an artificial bladder was created using Shivarajkumar’s intestine.

In November, Shivarajkumar had spoken publicly about his illness, acknowledging that he was human like everyone else. While he didn’t disclose it was cancer at the time, he said, “At the end of the day, I am a human being. I have a health issue and am currently undergoing treatment for it. I have completed a couple of treatment sessions, and a few more are pending. After that, I will undergo surgery, either in India or the US.”

