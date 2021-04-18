  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Tulu cine director Raghu Shetty dies of heart attack at 42

Mangaluru: Tulu cine director Raghu Shetty dies of heart attack at 42

News Network
April 18, 2021

raghushetty.jpg

Mangaluru, Apr 18: Acclaimed Tulu cinema director and script writer Raghu Shetty passed away yesterday (April 17) after a massive heart attack. He was He was 42.

Shetty was recently admitted to a private hospital in the city following illness. 

Known as one of the finest directors of Tulu film industry, Shetty was reportedly directing a couple of Kannada movies but did not live long enough to see them hitting the silver screen.

He was widely appreciated for the directorial skills he exhibited in Tulu movie, 'Arjun weds Amrita'.

Born in a Bunt family in Moodbidri on September 1, 1979, Raghu Shetty was raised in Hubballi where his father was a businessman. 

After his schooling there, he pursued education at Mahaveer College in Moodbidri. Passionate about movies from a young age, he developed his directorial skills in Bengaluru. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
April 4,2021

azahar.jpg

Hyderabad, Apr 4: Former India skipper and Hyderabad Cricket Association president, Mohammed Azharuddin on Sunday offered the state body's facilities to BCCI to host the upcoming IPL matches in case the games are shifted out of Covid-hit Mumbai.

The BCCI has decided to keep Indore and Hyderabad as stand by venues for the upcoming IPL beginning on April 9 following a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, which is scheduled to host 10 games.

The move came after 10 groundsmen of the Wankhede Stadium and a few event managers had tested positive for the deadly virus.

"In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues," Azharuddin wrote on his twitter handle.

Mumbai reported 9,108 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and if things spiral out of control there could be a mini-lockdown.

However, a senior BCCI office-bearer on Saturday exuded confidence of hosting the games in Mumbai even if the situation worsens.

"Look, even if there is a lockdown, the teams are in bio-bubble and also it's a closed-door event. So we are still confident that IPL games in Mumbai will be held as per schedule with Delhi Capitals playing Chennai Super Kings on April 10 on the second day of the tournament," he had said.

"But Hyderabad and Indore are there on stand by in case the situation goes out of hand."

As of now, none of the teams currently in Mumbai -- Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings -- have access to the Wankhede Stadium.

The first match at the Wankhede is scheduled to be held on April 10, with last year's finalists Delhi Capitals taking on three-time champions Chennai Super Kings. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 6,2021

Bengaluru, Apr 6: Karnataka Minister for Health Dr K Sudhakar today said that so far 48.05 lakh people were vaccinated and the State stood sixth in the country.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, he said that yesterday alone 1,95,554 people were vaccinated. As many as 22 lakh senior citizens vaccinated and above 45 to 59 years about 10.4 lakh people received vaccination.

As per the advice of the COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, the pandemic must be taken seriously till the end of May, he warned.

He said the state may face a shortage of beds if the number of cases increases drastically. He said he has collected information regarding the availability of beds in government hospitals, besides initiating talks with private hospitals to reserve beds for COVID treatment.

"There is a need to increase Covid reserved beds in Victoria and Bowring hospitals and we will do that. Also, there is a need to increase the percentage of beds reserved in private hospitals for Covid treatment from the existing 20 per cent," Dr Sudhakar said.

As per experts, there is a possibility of more than 6500 cases per day in Bengaluru alone, he said. "If Karnataka does not contain the spread, we will see a further surge in cases. If the situation arises.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
April 12,2021

Koppal/Bengaluru, Apr 12: Leader of the opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah today said that the lockdown hinted by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is not a solution to control the virus.

Speaking to newspersons here, he alleged that it was due to negligence of the government, the covid-19 is surging.

Stating that the Lockdown is not a solution, he alleged that there is no proper testing of the people arriving from Maharashtra and Kerala. At least now the government should come forward to take strict measures to control the second wave of covid-19, otherwise it will be very difficult to control it in the coming days.

Earlier today Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government could impose lockdown if the necessity arises.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't heed then we may have to take stringent measures. If required and if necessity arises, we will impose lockdown," Yediyurappa told reporters in Bidar.

Reacting to queries on the growing coronavirus cases in the state, which saw the numbers breaching 10,000 on Sunday, he said the Prime Minister had also spoken to him about the measures taken by his government.

"(I told him) we have imposed night curfew in the districts where the coronavirus cases are rising," Yediyurappa said.

He insisted that people should wear face masks, use hand sanitisers and maintain social distancing.

"People need to respond for their own good. If they don't cooperate then we will initiate stringent measures, which people should not give scope for. I want people to cooperate with us," Yediyurappa said.

To a question, if the Technical Advisory Committee had recommended a lockdown, Yediyurappa reiterated that people have to understand and cooperate.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters that the government was not inclined to a lockdown and wanted people to cooperate.

"Neither I nor the Chief Minister is saying that we will do it (lockdown). All we are saying is don't compel us to push to that extreme. Our government is not at all willing to impose lockdown," he clarified.

He also said that if people cooperate the second wave of coronavirus can be defeated.

The talk of lockdown came following reports that the Technical Advisory Committee has recommended lockdown for a brief period to contain the coronavirus.

Sudhakar had on Sunday said that the cases may touch around 25,000 to 30,000 by the month-end.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.