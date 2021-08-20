  1. Home
  Mangaluru: Two women crushed to death while crossing railway track

News Network
August 21, 2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: Two women were crushed to death by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Mahakali Padpu in the city today morning.

The victims have been identified as Vasanthi (50) and Prema (48), both local residents. They were reportedly taking the rolled beedies to be delivered to the beedi branch.

It is suspected that the women failed to notice the approaching train which was coming from Kerala to Mangaluru. Both of them died on the spot.

The mortal remains were shifted to Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Railway police visited the spot and undertook investigation.

News Network
August 9,2021

Bengaluru, Aug 9: The Karnataka state government on Monday announced the results of recently held SSLC (class 10) examination. 99.9 per cent students have cleared the exams, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister BC Nagesh.

Close to about 8 lakh students had registered for the exams. The pass percentage is the highest in the history of the SSLC Board, according to the officials. 

According to the minister, a total of 1,28,931 students have secured A+ grade, followed by 2,50,317 students securing A grade and another 2,87,694 students obtaining B Grade.

Similarly about 1,13,610 students have secured C grade in the examination. A total of 157 students have scored 625 out of 625 marks. 

Of the 8 lakh students, only one girl student has failed as she was absent for the exam, according to the minister. Further, about 9 per cent of students who secured 'C' grade have been granted grace marks and promoted to the next class. 

News Network
August 16,2021

Mudigere, Aug 16: Four persons suffered injuries when an elephant attacked a moving car at Kundoor village in Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagaluru district on Monday. 

The car turned turtle and four persons from Joladal village in the district suffered injuries.

Of the four persons who suffered serious injuries, the condition of one is said to be serious. All the injured have been rushed to the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru.

Concerned over the increase in elephant menace, the local residents staged a protest by blocking the road following the mishap.

News Network
August 8,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 8: The coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi will have 1,500 covid-19 cases per million population in the next four and eight days respectively, according to an early warning system for surge in covid cases developed by researchers from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Bengaluru.

Prof Siva Athreya from ISI, a probability theorist specialising in statistical physics and population biology, along with Deepayan Sarkar, ISI, Delhi, and Rajesh Sundaresan, dean of the division of EECS (Electrical, Electronics, and Computer Sciences), IISc, created an early warning system from the daily reported cases, and each district’s healthcare infrastructure capacity.

Explaining the significance of this, Athreya said, “We have assumed that health infrastructure capacity in a district is proportional to its population. Hence, we have used days taken to reach 50 cases per million population and days to 1,500 cases per million population as markers for healthcare infrastructure capacity.”

The system takes into account the peak in a previous Covid wave to give a warning on the district’s healthcare infrastructure’s capacity.

“The number of cases at the previous peak is taken as a critical number of cases in the early warning system. This is just another marker for healthcare infrastructure capacity. The predicted number of days to achieve this is intended to provide an early warning to epidemiologists and district authorities,” he added.

Athreya explained, “To predict active cases at any given time, we average the last four calculated values of ‘relative growth rate’ on that date and then use this average as the growth rate for the prediction. One of the goals is to provide early warning before the cases increase substantially. We have also made a presentation to members of the State Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee on the early warning signals.”

However, data shared by Dr Ashok H, Covid nodal officer for Dakshina Kannada district, showed that in 58 private hospitals as on August 3, out of a total of 5,967 Covid beds, a mere 354 were occupied.

Out of the total private Covid beds in the district, 3,602 are general, 1,854 are equipped with oxygen, 158 have high flow oxygen (HFO) and 176 are beds in intensive care units. As many as 177 beds have ventilators.

Only 134 were occupied among private general beds, 121 in oxygen, 18 in HFO, 30 in ICU, and 51 ventilator beds were occupied. The rest were vacant. As on August 7, the district had 3,294 active Covid cases.

