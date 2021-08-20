Mangaluru: Two women crushed to death while crossing railway track

Mangaluru, Aug 21: Two women were crushed to death by a train when they were crossing the railway track at Mahakali Padpu in the city today morning.

The victims have been identified as Vasanthi (50) and Prema (48), both local residents. They were reportedly taking the rolled beedies to be delivered to the beedi branch.

It is suspected that the women failed to notice the approaching train which was coming from Kerala to Mangaluru. Both of them died on the spot.

The mortal remains were shifted to Wenlock hospital for post-mortem. Railway police visited the spot and undertook investigation.