  Mangaluru: Two young siblings, aged 4 and 8, die of mysterious fever

October 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Oct 25: Two young children of a family died in a hospital in the city after suffering from severe fever for several days. 

The deceased are Safwan (8) and Sinan (4), sons of Mohammad Abbas, a resident of Maddadka Lady in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.   

It is learnt that both the children had been suffering from fever for several days. They were gradually admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru after their fever exacerbated. 

However, the condition of the children continued to worsen in hospital too. While one child passed away last night, the other one breathed his last this morning, sources said. 

The parents are shell-shocked after losing their both children in a day.

October 21,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 21: Cautioning that "destructive forces" have crept into all fields in society, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said his government would strengthen the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and increase the number of prisons in the state.

The state government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department, he said, as he also highlighted the need for equipping police personnel with sophisticated weapons.

Bommai was speaking after paying tributes on Police Martyrs' Day here, during which he recalled Karnataka police's rich history and the services of the personnel who died on duty. "The population is increasing in the society and both national and international destructive forces are trying to disturb peace in the society," the Chief Minister said.

Bommai also said the government proposes to undertake more reforms in the police department by having a police museum, strengthening ATS (Anti-Terrorism Squad), and increasing the number of jails, among others. He said laws are framed to check any crime after it takes place, but there is a need to think about possible crimes well in advance and enact legislation accordingly.

Police personnel needed sophisticated weapons, he further said, adding that "if senior police officers work efficiently, it will automatically make lower-rung officers to follow their bosses."

Noting that Karnataka is ahead in providing facilities to the police compared to other states, the Chief Minister said the recruitment rate is high with the appointment of 4,000-5,000 police personnel every year. "The confidence of the police must rise and the appointment must take place without corruption, which is being followed by the incumbent government. Also, new technology and tackling cybercrime should be part of police training," he said.

Pointing out that the construction of police stations has increased in the last one year, Bommai said, in the next one year, all police stations in the state must have their own buildings. Police inspectors and deputy superintendents of police require training for which a separate command would be created, he said. 

October 14,2022

Bengaluru, Oct 14: Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka today claimed that the first case being registered under the new anti-conversion law against a former Congress councillor in the city proved that Muslims too are indulging in forceful religious conversion.

Ashoka told reporters that all these days it was presumed that only Christians were involved in "rampant conversion" and pointed to a case registered in Banashankari.

“A Muslim leader who won from Banashankari twice on the Congress ticket is behind this case. He along with two others harassed a Hindu youth from Mandya to convert into Islam. These accused have insulted Lord Shiva and Goddesses Banashankari, too,” Ashoka claimed, citing the police investigation. 

The minister added that the accused forced the Hindu youth to consume beef. “The Hindu youth has tolerated their torture all the while and finally booked a case against them. These accused even took him to their cemetery to torture him,” Ashoka claimed.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly known as the anti-conversion law, seeks to prohibit "unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means". 

The law was passed in the Assembly in December 2021, but was not introduced in the Legislative Council where the BJP lacked the required strength. In May 2022, an ordinance was promulgated to bring the anti-conversion law into effect. Last month, the Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the legislature again with the BJP enjoying a clear majority of 41 members in the 75-member Council, ensuring its passage.

October 18,2022

Kedarnath, Oct 18: Six people, including two pilots, were killed after a helicopter carrying the Kedarnath pilgrims crashed in Uttarakhand today.

According to sources, the helicopter crashed near Garu Chatti.

Six bodies have been retrieved so far. Four of the victims are pilgrims.

Rescue operation is underway.  more details to follow

