Mangaluru Water Metro Project: A step towards sustainable urban mobility

November 5, 2024

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has initiated the groundwork for the much-anticipated Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP). The project, which was first announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the state budget presentation, aims to introduce water-based public transport along the Gurupur and Netravathi rivers in Mangaluru.

The proposed Mangaluru Water Metro will follow in the footsteps of Kochi's successful Water Metro system, which has become a model for eco-friendly and efficient urban transport in India. The KMB will now conduct necessary feasibility studies to assess how this concept can be adapted to Mangaluru's unique geographical and urban landscape.

A 30-Kilometer Stretch Connecting 17 Key Locations
According to a senior officer from KMB, the project will span a 30-kilometer route that connects key points across the rivers and coastline. The water metro service will cover locations such as Bajal, Kulur Bridge, New Mangaluru Port, Sultan Battery, Tannirbhavi, Old Port, Hoige Bazaar, and Someshwar Temple. The service aims to link 17 important points, benefiting both daily commuters and tourists. This initiative not only seeks to reduce congestion in Mangaluru but also promises to boost tourism and recreational activities by providing an alternative mode of transport.

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Efficient Water Transport
The Mangaluru Water Metro will feature modern catamaran boats, which may be powered by electric or diesel engines. These boats will be equipped with essential amenities to ensure smooth and safe operations. The project’s emphasis on sustainability means that the boat fleet will be designed to minimize environmental impact, making water transport both eco-friendly and economically viable.

Feasibility Study to Shape Project Design
The initial feasibility report will cover several crucial aspects, including the placement of water metro stations. These locations will be chosen based on factors such as passenger demand, availability of land, connectivity to other transport modes, and sustainability. A detailed LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey will further aid in mapping the river routes and surrounding areas, providing precise data for the project’s planning phase.

In addition to assessing operational needs, the feasibility study will also project future demand for water metro services over the next 25 years. By exploring various scenarios, planners can ensure that the water metro is designed to accommodate both current and future user requirements.

Special Purpose Vehicle for Project Management
The report is expected to recommend creating a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage the project. This independent entity would help secure funding, attract investors, and ensure professional oversight, enhancing the project's credibility and long-term viability.

What is the Mangaluru Water Metro Project?
The Mangaluru Water Metro Project aims to introduce a sustainable water-based public transport system to alleviate traffic congestion in the city and promote tourism. Inspired by the Kochi Water Metro, the project will create a seamless and eco-friendly transport option along the Gurupur and Netravathi rivers, covering key points across the city’s riverside and coastal areas.

Once operational, the Mangaluru Water Metro will offer a modern, efficient, and scenic alternative to road transport, helping transform urban mobility in the city while boosting tourism and reducing environmental impact.

October 31,2024

Udupi: Falling prey to a sophisticated a “digital arrest” scam, Prameela (39) found herself defrauded of a staggering ₹11,87,463. The plot, orchestrated through deceptive tactics, left her financially devastated.

On October 25, Prameela received a call from an unknown number claiming a parcel, allegedly sent by one Wang Ming Zi, was flagged due to containing suspicious items: 5 kg of clothes, 8 ICICI credit cards, and 700 grams of MDMA. Adding to the urgency, the caller asserted that an FIR had already been filed against her.

The caller then transferred Prameela to a supposed representative of the 'Bombay Cyber Crime Branch,' who introduced himself as Manish Kumar, claiming to be a senior executive at DTDC Mumbai. Manish directed her to connect via Skype video call, asking her to download the app and search for the ID [email protected].

Once on the call, Prameela was requested to provide her Aadhaar card details, which she complied with. She soon received what appeared to be a formal arrest order listing her name, address, and Aadhaar information. Under pressure, Prameela disclosed her bank account details and balance to the caller. Exploiting this trust, the scammer then transferred ₹11,87,463 from her account.

Following the incident, Prameela lodged a complaint with the Shirva police, who have since registered a case under sections 316(2), 318(4), 351(2) of the BNS, and 66(C), 66(D) of the IT Act. The authorities are now investigating this alarming case of digital fraud.

October 25,2024

Udupi, Oct 25: A team of police from Udupi apprehended a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) at Kannur International Airport, Kerala, after he had been absconding overseas since 2019. 

Ashmath Ali (35) originally arrested on charges of recording a video of unnatural acts, had been out on bail granted by the second ACJ and JMFC court of Udupi on September 6, 2019.

Despite 18 arrest warrants issued in his name, Ali managed to evade authorities for years, frequently traveling abroad. 

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths from Kaup police station intercepted him as he landed at Kannur International Airport on October 21, marking the end of his prolonged evasion from Indian law enforcement. 

November 4,2024

Bengaluru: In a chilling case of moral policing gone violent, three men have been arrested for the brutal murder of a 21-year-old college student at a farmhouse near Bengaluru. The accused, identified as Chandru, Nagesh, and Murali from Honnapura, allegedly killed the student, Punith, following an altercation.

Punith, a BCom student at a private college, had gone to the Chikkenahalli Farmhouse on October 26 with seven classmates, including two women, for a casual outing. According to police reports, the group was enjoying their time when the accused, all locals, became aware of the gathering.

At around 10:30 pm, the three men stormed the farmhouse and began recording videos of Punith’s female classmates, who were in the swimming pool. They verbally abused the students, questioning their presence and demanding to know who had permitted them to use the farmhouse.

When Punith protested against their actions, the situation escalated violently. He was viciously attacked with a wooden log, sustaining severe head injuries. Punith was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries three days later. Another student, Likith, was also assaulted but suffered only minor injuries.

The Ramanagara Rural police have registered a case of murder against the suspects, who are now in custody. Further investigations are ongoing.

