Mangaluru Water Metro Project: A step towards sustainable urban mobility

Mangaluru: The Karnataka Maritime Board (KMB) has initiated the groundwork for the much-anticipated Mangaluru Water Metro Project (MWMP). The project, which was first announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the state budget presentation, aims to introduce water-based public transport along the Gurupur and Netravathi rivers in Mangaluru.

The proposed Mangaluru Water Metro will follow in the footsteps of Kochi's successful Water Metro system, which has become a model for eco-friendly and efficient urban transport in India. The KMB will now conduct necessary feasibility studies to assess how this concept can be adapted to Mangaluru's unique geographical and urban landscape.

A 30-Kilometer Stretch Connecting 17 Key Locations

According to a senior officer from KMB, the project will span a 30-kilometer route that connects key points across the rivers and coastline. The water metro service will cover locations such as Bajal, Kulur Bridge, New Mangaluru Port, Sultan Battery, Tannirbhavi, Old Port, Hoige Bazaar, and Someshwar Temple. The service aims to link 17 important points, benefiting both daily commuters and tourists. This initiative not only seeks to reduce congestion in Mangaluru but also promises to boost tourism and recreational activities by providing an alternative mode of transport.

Focus on Eco-Friendly and Efficient Water Transport

The Mangaluru Water Metro will feature modern catamaran boats, which may be powered by electric or diesel engines. These boats will be equipped with essential amenities to ensure smooth and safe operations. The project’s emphasis on sustainability means that the boat fleet will be designed to minimize environmental impact, making water transport both eco-friendly and economically viable.

Feasibility Study to Shape Project Design

The initial feasibility report will cover several crucial aspects, including the placement of water metro stations. These locations will be chosen based on factors such as passenger demand, availability of land, connectivity to other transport modes, and sustainability. A detailed LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) survey will further aid in mapping the river routes and surrounding areas, providing precise data for the project’s planning phase.

In addition to assessing operational needs, the feasibility study will also project future demand for water metro services over the next 25 years. By exploring various scenarios, planners can ensure that the water metro is designed to accommodate both current and future user requirements.

Special Purpose Vehicle for Project Management

The report is expected to recommend creating a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to manage the project. This independent entity would help secure funding, attract investors, and ensure professional oversight, enhancing the project's credibility and long-term viability.

What is the Mangaluru Water Metro Project?

The Mangaluru Water Metro Project aims to introduce a sustainable water-based public transport system to alleviate traffic congestion in the city and promote tourism. Inspired by the Kochi Water Metro, the project will create a seamless and eco-friendly transport option along the Gurupur and Netravathi rivers, covering key points across the city’s riverside and coastal areas.

Once operational, the Mangaluru Water Metro will offer a modern, efficient, and scenic alternative to road transport, helping transform urban mobility in the city while boosting tourism and reducing environmental impact.