  2. Mangaluru to witness 23 km human chain on International Day of Democracy

News Network
September 12, 2024

Mangaluru: Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said that as a part of the International Day of Democracy, the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will hold a 23-km long human chain and plant 1000 saplings in the Bengre area on September 15.

The human chain will be formed from Pavanje bridge to the border of Arkula, which will pass through Nanthoor Junction- Kannur Junction. The event is organised with the objective of creating awareness among the public, particularly the youth, about the significance of democracy. Around 10,000 people, particularly students, will participate in forming the human chain in the city limits, he told media persons.

He said Democratic system in India is a model to the world and we should be grateful to Dr B R Ambedkar for giving the country a beautiful constitution. To make the people, particularly the youth, aware of the Constitution and its preamble, the state government has chalked out a plan to form a mega human chain from Bidar to Chamrajnagar. As a part of it, the programme will be held in Mangaluru. Students from various schools, colleges, various organisations, NGOs should actively participate to make the event a grand success.”

The Mayor said as a part of the celebrations, an arch will be built at Pavanje bridge and Kannur Junction. The Zonal office at Surathkal will be decorated with tri colour along with KPC Circle, Nanthoor Junction, Padil Junction. The main programme will be held at Kadri Circle near Circuit House in Mangaluru, which will be attended by DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta, MLAs D Vedavyasa Kamath, Dr Y Bharath Shetty, DC Mullai Muhilan MP and others. Flags will be placed for every 100 metre of the human chain stretch. The participants can click their photos and upload it through https://democracydaykarnataka.in/ to collect a certificate, added the mayor. 

The human chain will be held from Pavanje to Mukka checkpost, Mukka chepost to Mukka Junction, Mukka Junction to NITK gate, NITK gate to Tadambail Junction, Tadambail Junction to Hotel Suraj, Hotel Suraj to Govinda Dasa College, Govinda Dasa College to Kordabbu Daivasthana, Hosabettu, Kordabbu Daivasthana to Honnakatte Junction, Kulai to APMC, Baikampady, Hotel Vishwasagar to Mangaluru traffic police check post , Mangaluru traffic police check post to Panambur circle, Panambur Circle to NMPA railway track, MCF to Kuloor bridge, Kuloor bridge to Gold Finch ground, Gold Finch ground to Kottara Chowki, Kottara Chowki to BMS Hotel, BMS Hotel to SKS apartment, KPT to Saptagiri petrol bunk, Nanthoor Circle to Kaikamba, Maroli Jodukatte till Padil Circle, Padil to First Neuro Hospital – Kannur Junction, Adyar Katte to Sahyadri College, Sahyadri College to Expert Cross (Valacchil), Express Cross to Arkula border.

News Network
September 12,2024

raut.jpg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to CJI D Y Chandrachud's house for Ganesha puja celebrations has raised doubts in the mind of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who questioned whether he would deliver 'justice' in the ongoing case the party has in the Supreme Court, given that the PM is the other party in the case.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said "Ganpathi festival is going on, people visit each other's houses. I don't have info regarding how many houses PM visited so far...but PM went to CJI's house and they together performed 'Aarti'."

He said that a custodian of the Constitution meeting politicians could raise doubts in the minds of people.

"In our case, other party is the central govt...Chief Justice should distance himself from this case because his relation with the other party in the case is openly visible," Raut continued.

He also raised questions if the CJI be able to give them justice in the case. "We are getting dates after dates and an illegal govt is going on...Shiv Sena and NCP were broken in such a way...we are not getting justice and PM Modi is taking a lot of interest in the illegal govt of Maharashtra, to save them," the Sena (UBT) leader continued.

Raut alleged that a doubt had been formed in Maharashtra's mind given the 'bond' the PM and the CJI seem to share.

News Network
August 29,2024

darshan.jpg

Bengaluru: Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa was moved from the Bengaluru prison to the Ballari jail amid tight security on Thursday morning.

Darshan, a Kannada A-lister, is in judicial custody till September 9, along with 16 others, for the murder of Chitradurga native Renukaswamy.

According to officials, Darshan was escorted out of Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in a police SUV around 4 am and then moved into a police van near Chikkaballapura. The van with Darshan on board reached the Ballari prison around 9.30 am.

Sources said that the actor was escorted via Andhra Pradesh route to avoid security lapses.

Darshan entered the prison flanked by police officials. He wore a black Puma T-shirt but was seen without his hairpiece.

A Bengaluru court ordered the transfer of Darshan and nine other suspects in Renukaswamy’s murder after photographs of the actor enjoying “special privileges” at the Parappana Agrahara prison went viral.

The actor was seen hobnobbing with gangsters, smoking a cigarette and sipping a cuppa. Fresh cases were also registered against the actor and others.

News Network
September 3,2024

poojary31.jpg

Mangaluru, Sep 3: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man lost his life after suffering a fatal cardiac arrest while playing cricket at Mooduperara Kayarane, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

Pradeep Poojary, a resident of Mooduperara Kayarane and the son of the late Ananda Poojary, experienced severe chest pain during a game on Sunday evening. 

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kaikamba, then to a primary health care center in Bajpe, where he received initial treatment. Despite efforts to save him, Pradeep succumbed to the cardiac arrest on the way to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Pradeep was an active community member, working as an employee of the Paduperara gram panchayat since 2012. He was the president of the Mangaluru taluk committee of the State Gram Panchayat Employees’ Welfare Association and served as the secretary of Kayarane Navaranga Friends. He was also known for his involvement with Bajrang Dal and Javaner Perar.

Pradeep leaves behind his mother, brother, and sister. His untimely death has sent shockwaves through the community, where he was known for his dedication and service.

