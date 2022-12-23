Mangaluru: Yakshagana artiste dies of heart attack on stage while performing

  1. Home
December 23, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 23: A Yakshagana artiste collapsed and died while performing on the stage last night at Saraswathi Sadana of Kateel Temple in Dakshina Kannada district. 

Guruvappa Bayar (58) was playing the role of ‘Shishupalana’ in the Yakshagana play titled Thrijanma Moksha when the incident took place. 

When the last prasanga of Yakshagana was being played, Bayar who was standing on Rangasthala collapsed on the stage. He was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

He had written Ashtamangala Yakshagana prasanga and had staged it at Town Hall in Mangaluru a few months ago. After having served in several Yakshagana mela, he had joined Kateel Mela in 2013.

December 22,2022

Bengaluru, Dec 22: Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayprakash Hegde submitted the interim report to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha on Thursday.

This comes amid the Lingayat Panchamsali community's demands for 2A reservation to meet the educational and employment needs of people. Bommai on Wednesday informed that he has asked the Backward Classes Commission Chairman and Secretary to expedite the submission of its report.

Bommai had earlier said that the Karnataka government would take a decision on providing reservation to various communities, including the Panchamasali (a sub-sect of Veerashaiva-Lingayats) under 2A of OBC quota based on the report of the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission. 

December 18,2022

Mangaluru, Dec 18: The police have arrested three miscreants for thrashing a man after tying him to a pole at Mulki police station limits on the outskirts of the city yesterevening  

The arrested have been identified as Divyesh Devadiga (38), Rajesh and Yogish Kumar alias Yogish. All three are said to be activists of Sangh Parivar from Kerekadu village. 

The arrested have been booked under various sections of IPC for assaulting and rioting. CCTV footage and call records are being verified as a part of the investigation, said the police.

The trio, along with others had brutally thrashed a Muslim man after being tied to a pole. Pictures of the incident are being circulated on social media.

According to the assailants, he had followed a minor girl in his motorbike and misbehaved with her.

Following the complaint by the parents of the girl, the police have booked a case under various sections of the Pocso Act against the victim and arrested him.

December 19,2022

Belagavi, Dec 19: Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's life size portrait was unveiled inside the Assembly chamber at the 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' here, along with several national icons, drawing criticism from opposition Congress, which alleged that it was a unilateral decision, keeping them in the dark.

The portraits of Swami Vivekananda, Subash Chandra Bose, B R Ambedkar, Basaveshwara, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Savarkar were unveiled by Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, inside the Assembly chamber, just before the commencement of the 10-day winter session of the state legislature in this border district.

Earlier, the Congress led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and party's state President D K Shivakumar staged a demonstration outside 'Suvarna Vidhana Soudha' holding pictures of several national and state icons like Kuvempu, Narayana Guru, Shishunala Sharif, Pandit Jwaharlal Nehru, Babu Jagjivan Ram among others.

Stating that it is his party's demand that portraits of national leaders and social reformers should be installed in the Assembly and they are not protesting against any one portrait, Siddaramaiah said without any discussions or consultation unilaterally decisions have been taken to install certain portraits inside the House.

"If any portrait has to be put inside the Assembly, the House has to be taken into confidence as they become the property of the Assembly, though the Speaker is the custodian. It has not been done, it was not even discussed in the Business Advisory Committee," he said.

Noting that he neither had invitation nor any information regarding unveiling of the portraits including that of Savarkar, and only got to know about it through the media, Siddaramaiah said, "We are not opposed to installing any portraits, but the Assembly has to be taken into confidence."

Suggesting that portraits of Nehru, Patel, Jagjivan Ram, and social reformers have to be installed and its their demand, he said, "they (BJP government) are doing it now because we will raise several issues like corruption, voter ID card scam, farmers, law and order, also several scams. In order to divert the attention of the people they are doing this unilaterally. We oppose this."

Reacting to the Congress' protest, Chief Minister Bommai said, "Whatever happens inside the Assembly is left to the Speaker and the Legislative Department, I'm yet to meet the Speaker, I will talk to him."

