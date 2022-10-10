  1. Home
  2. Mangaluru: Young married couple end life after 2-day trip

Mangaluru: Young married couple end life after 2-day trip

News Network
October 10, 2022

couplemangal.jpg

Mangaluru, Oct 10: A married couple died by suicide in an apartment at Maroli under the limits of Kankanady police station limits in Mangaluru today. 

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna, 35, and Sowmya, 34. Mallikarjuna was a freelance web designer and Sowmya was an ITI college lecturer.

It is learnt that the duo had been on a trip to Kodagu two days ago and had returned on Sunday night.

He had allegedly ended his life by hanging after returning.

On noticing him ending his life, Sowmya reportedly informed her relatives and later ended her life by hanging.

The reason for death is yet unknown. A case has been registered and an investigation is on.

News Network
September 30,2022

Mangaluru, Sept 30: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the freedom community hall at Mittur in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district on the suspicion that PFI workers were trained in its premises.

One of the trustees of the trust which runs the hall, Ayub Agnadi was arrested by NIA officials, while another trustee Masood Agnadi is missing, police sources said. 

NIA suspects that training was given to activists of the PFI in isolated areas at Bantwal, Puttur and Sullia to carry out terrorist activities. Many youths from across the state are suspected to have been trained at the freedom community hall at Mittur, which was opened by the trust in 2007.

Search is on for the absconding trustee Masood, sources said. NIA had earlier raided the hall on September 6 in connection with the probe into the murder of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettar.

News Network
September 28,2022

garbadance.jpg

Ahmedabad, Sept 28: Bajrang Dal workers late Tuesday night thrashed several youths from a particular religion reportedly for trying to enter a 'garba' venue in Ahmedabad. Videos being circulated on social media show some youths being questioned about their religious identities and beaten up by the saffron brigade. 

One of the videos shows a person being stripped, punched, and kicked by half-a-dozen men in saffron scarves amidst the busy traffic. The person identifies himself as Salman Shaikh, and while pleading that he be allowed to go, says that he won't come back. The police said that they were verifying the authenticity of videos.

"We are aware of the videos and in the process of verifying those. As of now, there is no case filed since no one has come forward to lodge a complaint," B U Jadeja, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 7, Ahmedabad said. 

According to Bajrang Dal, the incident happened at R K Party Plot at Sindhu Bhavan Road in Ahmedabad on Tuesday night while they were "checking" identities of revellers in order to keep non-Hindus away from 'garba' venues. The nine-day Navratri festival began on Monday and like for the past several years, Bajrang Dal activists have been warning non-Hindus to stay away from 'garba' venues. 

Confirming the incident, president of north Gujarat, Bajrang Dal, said, "Our workers spotted these people from R K Party Plot on Sindhu Bhavan Road. While applying 'tilak' to everyone entering the 'garba' venue, we spotted four Muslims. I heard that there were some fights."

The saffron brigade claims that non-Hindus going to 'garba' is nothing but part of "love jihad". The organisation has submitted memorandums to district authorities in various parts of Gujarat for not allowing non-Hindus into 'garba' venues.

R K Party Plot owner Nirav Patel said that he was not aware of the incident as he had only rented his plot to an event management firm -- Sky Events. When contacted, Vedik Shah, who runs Sky Events, said that he did come to know about some fights last night but "it didn't occur at his event".

News Network
October 2,2022

Mangaluru, Oct 2: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) demanded that the government should immediately stop the system of halal certification in India. 

HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde told reporters here on Saturday, that halal certification, which was earlier restricted to meat, has now been extended to sale of residential apartments, fashion industry, cosmetics and other food products too.

“We have government agencies such as Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, halal certificates are being imposed on various products in the country. For this certification, a requisite fee also has to be paid to a Muslim body in India. The government should conduct a probe into the financial transactions of the particular organisation,” he demanded.

He said that 57 Muslim countries have decided to allow import of only halal certified products. 

“Since Muslim countries insist on halal certification, all the multi-national companies and other manufacturers in India are also behind it. Many MNCs in India are selling halal-certified products in their outlets across the country. However, the government of India does not get any fee for this certification, though crores of rupees are being collected by a private organisation,” he said, and added that a conference against halal certification will be held in Mumbai on October 9.

