  Mangaluru: Youth befriends engg student on Instagram by posing as cop, rapes her repeatedly

News Network
August 11, 2023

Mangaluru, Aug 11: A youth has been arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman multiple times and also for threatening to leak her intimate pictures online, police said.

An all-women police station arrested the 22-year-old man hailing from Raichur on Thursday for committing the crime after posing himself as a police official, authorities said.

The victim, who is an engineering student, lodged a police complaint on August 8. In the complaint, the teenager stated that she got acquainted with the man, who posed himself as a police inspector, through Instagram. He promised her of securing a job for her family members and collected personal identification documents.

He took her to a local temple and to the popular Tannirbhavi beach here in May and took some intimate pictures of them together. Later, he threatened to post the pictures on social media and coerced her to go with him to a lodge in Bengaluru, where he raped her.

He also took her to a lodge at Kinnigoli near here where the woman was sexually assaulted. He later threatened to post her nude pictures on social media and demanded Rs 1.5 lakh for deleting the pictures, she said in the complaint.

Police said Yamanur was a street theatre artiste and used his police costumes to cheat the teenager. He has been charged under various sections of Indian Penal Code including sexual assault and 67(A) of the Information Technology Act.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 30,2023

modi.jpg

New Delhi, July 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 4,000 Muslim women performing Haj this year without 'mehram' was a "huge transformation" and asserted that more and more people were getting the chance to go for the annual pilgrimage with the changes made by his government in the Haj policy over the past few years.

Over 4,000 Indian women performed Haj without 'mehram' this year, the largest since the reform in 2018 which did away with the compulsion of a male companion with women on the pilgrimage.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said he has received a large number of letters this time from Muslim women who have recently returned from the Hajj pilgrimage.

"This journey of theirs is very special in many ways. These are the women who performed Hajj without any male companion or mehram and the number is not 50 or 100, but more than 4,000 -- this is a huge transformation," the prime minister said.

Earlier, Muslim women were not allowed to perform Haj without 'mehram', Modi said.

"Through Mann Ki Baat, I also express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Saudi Arabia," he said.

Women coordinators were specially appointed for women going on Hajj without 'mehram', the prime minister said, adding the changes that have been made in the Hajj Policy in the past few years are being highly appreciated. 

"Our Muslim mothers and sisters have written a lot to me about this. Now, more and more people are getting the chance to go for 'Haj'. The blessing given by the people who have returned from the Haj pilgrimage, especially our mothers and sisters through their letters, is very inspiring in itself," Modi said.

His remarks come amid the BJP's assertions that various steps have been taken by the Modi government for the empowerment of Muslim women, including bringing a law banning triple talaq.

For this year, a quota of 1,75,025 Hajj pilgrims had been allotted to India. The annual pilgrimage took place in June-end.

News Network
July 28,2023

baby.jpg

A shocking incident has been reported from Indian state of West Bengal wherein a couple sold their 8-month-old son to buy an iPhone 14, which they wanted to use to create Instagram Reels while travelling across the state.

According to a Times of India report, the couple, Jaydev and Sathi Ghosh, live in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Police apprehended Sathi after the crime came to light, but Jaydev Ghosh is still on the run and cops are searching for him.

The incident came to light after the couple’s neighbours got suspicious. They noticed that the couple did not seem worried or anxious about their 8-month-old baby who had been missing for some time. Additionally, the couple was spotted with an iPhone 14, which costs around Rs 70,000. Since they had a meagre income and had experienced financial difficulties in the past, their possession of an Apple iPhone 14 raised eyebrows.

Concerned neighbours informed local councillor Tarak Guha, who in turn asked police to investigate. Upon being questioned, the mother reportedly confessed to having sold her baby for an iPhone.

It also emerged that they had earlier tried to sell their 7-year-old daughter.

Police have filed a complaint against the couple. The woman who bought their 8-month-old child has also been charged with human trafficking.

News Network
July 28,2023

makkah.jpg

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has launched a campaign to raise awareness about rights of pilgrims arriving from abroad in the kingdom to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Makkah, and visit the Prophet’s Masjid in Madinah.

The campaign focuses on compliance with the rules governing the contractual relationship between the licensed service providers and overseas Umrah pilgrims.

The ministry has urged pilgrims to look into the related regulations that provide for their right to have access to services at all stops of their journey including arrival, welcome, transportation, residency and departure measures.

All agencies operating within the Umrah system are committed to serving Umrah performers with utmost honesty and sincerity, the ministry said.

Check this document

A document outlining the Umrah performers’ rights is posted on the ministry’s portal and can be checked via the link: https://www.haj.gov.sa/umdocum.

Its stipulations include the Umrah performer’ right to be received at the air, land, and sea ports, be assisted in finalising the procedures for boarding the reserved buses, group-guiding and the temporary lodging place according to the contract.

The new season of Umrah got underway in Saudi Arabia last week timed with the start of the new Islamic Hijri year.

Saudi Arabia expects around 10 million Muslims from abroad to do Umrah during the new season.

Muslims, who cannot physically and financially afford the annual Hajj pilgrimage, go to Saudi Arabia to undertake Umrah.

In recent months, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a host of facilities for overseas Muslims to come to the country to do Umrah.

Muslims holding different types of entry visas such as the personal, visit and tourist visas are allowed to undertake Umrah and visit Al Rawda Al Sharifa, where the tomb of the Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) is located at the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina after booking an e-appointment.

