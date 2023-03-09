  1. Home
  Mangaluru's Dr Preethi L N delivers oral statement before UN panel

News Network
March 9, 2023

Nagaveni.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 9: Dr. Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, a Legal Scholar from Mangaluru, has once again delivered a joint oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on 7th March 2023 along with Dr. Amit Anand. 

The Oral statement was delivered under the topic, “Impacts and Challenges faced by persons with disabilities in situations of risk and the role of State and Non-State actors in addressing them”.

Dr. Preethi has earlier presented three joint oral statements before various UN committees.

Dr Preethi in WHO Database

Recently World Health Organization [WHO] has included her Book Chapter in its official “WHO COVID-19 Research Database”. The book titled ‘COVID-19 IN ASIA -LAW AND POLICY CONTEXTS, published by Oxford University Press, New York in which Dr. Preethi along with Prof Susan Breau, Dean of faculty of Law, University Victoria, Canada has written a chapter on “International Health Regulations and Compliance in Asia”.

The authors have critically examined the limitations of the International Health Regulations due to which the WHO was in crisis in managing the COVID -19 pandemic and recommended appropriate amendments to the said Regulations. 

Work cited by the UN Committee

Dr Preethi, along with Dr. Amit Anand, had submitted inputs to the United Nations Committee on Child Rights as part of Day of General Discussion on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care” which was held on 16th and 17th September 2021, during the 88th Session of the Committee at the United Nations Office in Geneva. In their report, the young scholars have suggested ‘The Measures to Prevent Sexual Abuse of Children in Residential Care Homes in India’. Taking cognizance of the importance of the report submitted by the young scholars, the United Nations Committee on Child Rights has not only published it in the official website of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) but also cited their report in its Background Document on “Children’s Rights and Alternative Care – September2021”.

Preethi L N -5.JPG

News Network
February 27,2023

toll.jpg

Bengaluru, Feb 27: Authorities have begun tolling vehicles on one of the two sections of the 119-km Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway today. The other section isn’t fully ready and will be tolled after 15 days, officials said.

As per a public notice issued by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), toll collection on the 55.63-km Bengaluru-Nidaghatta section of the six-lane National Highway 275 will start at 8 am on February 27.

Cars/vans/Jeeps will be charged Rs 135 (single journey) and Rs 205 (round trip). Their monthly pass (50 journeys) will be priced at Rs 4,525. Buses and trucks (two axles) will have to pay Rs 460 (single journey) and Rs 690 (round trip).

The monthly pass will cost Rs 15,325. 

A 570-metre stretch of the highway (near Panchamukhi Ganesh Temple) will be exempt from the toll. 

Toll collection on the highway’s 61-km section between Nidaghatta and Mysuru will start in 15 days. The highway will likely be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11, said Vivek Jaiswal, Regional Officer (Bengaluru), National Highways Authority of India.

According to the official, work has been completed on 115 km of the highway. Due to the late addition of an underpass, the remaining stretch is still under construction, he added and hoped that it would be ready in a month or so. The highway cost Rs 8,066 crore to build and has two service lanes on either side.

Jaiswal said that the toll charges were “nominal” and determined based on the construction cost. 

News Network
February 27,2023

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Karnataka unit has strongly condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru on Monday, February 27, the party's state spokesman Prithvi Reddy said: "There is nothing wrong with Delhi's excise policy. It should be noted here that the new excise policy is yet to be implemented in Delhi and the same policy is in force in many states.

"Although Central government investigators have been targeting Sisodia for nearly a year, not a shred of evidence has been found to substantiate the allegations. No cash or any illegal documents has been found. Realizing that it is only the AAP that has the power to face the BJP and since the latter is unable to confront us politically, it is misusing its powers to create trouble like this.

"The AAP is flourishing all over the country including Karnataka. The BJP cannot tolerate people being in favour of AAP. Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central government through the CBI, fearing that he might question the plight of government schools here when he comes to campaign for the Karnataka elections.

"We are not only ready for the arrest, but we are also ready to sacrifice our lives for the sake of the country and the people."

The spokesman went on to say that several foreign nations have also appreciated the revolution in the education brought in by the AAP in government schools across the national capital.

"But the BJP cannot tolerate this. Manish Sisodia as the Education Minister has built 25,000 state-of-the-art school rooms and laid a solid foundation for the future of around 20 lakh students.

"It is reprehensible that the BJP is doing such a low-level strategy against people like Manish Sisodia. Just like how a plant sprouts, the more the BJP disturbs, the Aam Aadmi Party will grow faster," Reddy added.

News Network
March 5,2023

BSY.jpg

The BJP seems to be falling back on its seasoned oarsman B S Yediyurappa making him a key poll mascot, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it shores up campaign in poll-bound Karnataka.

The octogenarian, who has already announced his retirement from electoral politics, is sought to be put on the pedestal by the governing party's central leaders. The reasons are not far to seek as to why Yediyurappa has been pushed to the top of the campaign plank, the four-time Chief Minister, who built the party from grassroots level, has a mass appeal and connect -- particularly the political influential Lingayat community -- that no other party leader in the State commands. It's now quite evident from the BJP's campaign narrative that the party is banking on the "Yediyurappa factor" and putting him up as the "poster boy" by leveraging his clout to the hilt.

The BJP central leadership -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party President J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh -- have been lavish in their praise of Yediyurappa, during their public meetings in the State in recent days. It’s not often that in PM’s programme, someone else hogs the limelight, but on one such occasion on February 27, at a public meeting in Shivamogga, it appeared that Modi himself was giving the Karnataka BJP strongman a “pride of place” in his "Karma Bhoomi".

The recent public meeting marking the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport, coinciding with Yediyurappa's 80th birthday, saw Modi terming his contributions to public life 'inspirational.' The PM felicitated him on stage as he made an appeal to the people attending the public meeting to flash their mobile phone lights in a gesture of honour to Yediyurappa and there was an enthusiastic response from the large gathering. Then, as the Lingayat strongman concluded his speech, Modi stood up and applauded him. The PM has also made it a point repeatedly to highlight the last speech delivered by Yediyurappa in the Karnataka assembly recently, and said it was an inspiration to every person in public life.

 Amit Shah too at a public meeting recently had urged the people to repose faith in Modi and Yediyurappa and vote the BJP back to power in the State. Similar comments have been made by Nadda and Rajnath Singh, who were recently in the state for campaigning. According to some political observers and BJP insiders, the party's move to project Yediyurappa seems to be aimed at blunting anti-incumbency, keeping the Lingayat vote base intact and countering the opposition Congress, which has levelled allegations of corruption against the government.

Political analyst A Narayana from the Azim Premji University, said the BJP was initially preparing to face elections without Yediyurappa in an active role but "as there was not much for the party to count on locally, it was inevitable for them to repackage and present him". That's the reason they are going out of their way to prove that they have not offended him by asking to resign as Chief Minister in 2021, he said.

"They (BJP) tried their best to secure Lingayat support without Yediyurappa, but they are not very confident about it, that's the reason they are doing it. They could have afforded to lose some Lingayat support, provided they were confident about cultivating support from some other communities, which also they don't seem to be very confident about ," Narayana said.

Yediyurappa resigned as CM on July 26, 2021. Age was seen as a primary factor for his exit from the top job, with an unwritten rule in the BJP of keeping out those above 75 years from elected offices. Also, the BJP central leadership wanted to make way for new leadership ahead of the Assembly polls. Unlike the 2018 poll campaign, when Yediyurappa was the CM candidate and face of the party, the BJP this time has opted for a collective approach, though it initially tried to project Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's leadership. Narayana said: "BJP tried to win over Lingayats through Bommai, but they don't seem to be confident about having achieved that, with all the discontent brewing on issues such as reservation."

"Also as long as Yediyurappa is there and as long as he is an unhappy man, it is not possible for another Lingayat leader to cultivate Lingayat support", he said, adding that this is quite obviously one of the reasons why BJP wants to keep Yediyrappa in good spirits.

With the party now putting Yediyurappa in the forefront of campaign, Bommai's stake seems to have weakened, according to poll observers and some within the BJP, even as a section within the party credits him for pro-people schemes, reservation hike for SC/ST and for presenting an all inclusive budget. According to another party functionary, retaining Lingayat vote base, despite Yediyurappa not being its CM face, is crucial for the BJP to win the election with absolute majority, and that's the reason why the party wants to assure the dominant community, that he is still relevant to it.

He also pointed to disgruntlement among a section of Lingayat community, especially the 'Panchamasali Lingayats' on the issue of reservation, and said it may pose a threat, and it needs to be mitigated immediately. "It has to be communicated effectively that along with being the BJP's top Parliamentary Board member, Yediyurappa is still the party's face or mascot in Karnataka," he said.

BJP state General Secretary N Ravi Kumar said Yediyurappa is a big mass leader in Karnataka and he is someone who built and nurtured the party in the state. "He is a four time CM and two time Leader of Opposition, he knows nook and corner of the state, he is leader of all communities including Lingayats, and people from all sections respect him. He is naturally projected as one of the faces, what is wrong?" Ravi Kumar asked. "There may be some amount of anti-incumbency, I'm not totally rejecting it, all governments will have it, but Bommai has given a good budget and has given good programmes....it is the creation of Congress, why didn't they speak positively about Yediyurappa so far and are doing it now? it is because Congress' strategy is to attract positive public opinion about Yediyurappa in their favour," he said.

Yediyurappa too on his part had recently appealed to the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, to which he belongs, to continue their support to the ruling BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls, and ensure its victory in the State. This statement has come amid attempts by opposition Congress and JD(S) to project that Yediyurappa is being sidelined by the BJP, as they sought to woo the numerically and politically dominant community.

Veerashaiva-Lingayats are estimated to form about 17 per cent of the State’s population, and they form the BJP’s strong vote base. Yediyurappa is considered to be the “tallest” Veerashaiva-Lingayat leader and continues to hold sway over the community. It appears that the former CM, in return, is seeking to secure the political future of his sons. While announcing that he will not contest assembly polls, Yediyurappa in the same breath had said that he will be vacating his Shikaripura Assembly seat, from where his younger son and the party's state Vice-President B Y Vijayendra will be contesting, if the high command agrees. Yediyurappa, soon after stepping down as CM in 2021, wanted to make Vijayendra Minister, through the MLC route, but was not successful in his attempts. His elder son, B Y Raghavendra is Member of Parliament from Shivamogga. 

