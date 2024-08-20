Mangaluru's football dream takes root: Ground poised for artificial turf facelift

In the heart of Mangaluru, a new chapter in the city's sporting legacy is about to unfold. The football ground attached to the historic Nehru Maidan, long a cradle of athletic aspirations, is on the cusp of a magnificent transformation.
The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has unveiled an ambitious project to turn the adjoining football ground into a state-of-the-art artificial turf, a venture that promises to elevate the game of football in the region to unprecedented heights.
With an investment of approximately Rs 2.2 crore, this initiative is more than just an upgrade—it's a commitment to nurturing the talent of tomorrow. The new artificial turf will offer local players, especially the budding footballers, a premium surface to hone their skills, fostering a new generation of football excellence.
Arun Prabha KS, the General Manager (Technical) of MSCL, shared the excitement surrounding this project. "The artificial turf will be ready within two months of commencing the work. We are set to officially launch this project soon, with Speaker T Khader gracing the occasion," he revealed. "Despite initial delays due to heavy rains and the ongoing monsoon league tournament, we are now ready to break ground. Once completed, this ground will be a full-fledged football turf, suitable for all levels of competition."
The meticulous planning and dedication that has gone into this project reflect MSCL's unwavering commitment to the sport. The conversion of Nehru Maidan’s football ground into a cutting-edge facility is not merely about providing a better playing surface; it’s about igniting the passion of football in Mangaluru and offering a stage where dreams can come alive.
As the city eagerly awaits the inauguration, the anticipation is palpable. The Nehru Maidan is set to become more than just a field—it will be the emerald heart of Mangaluru's football dreams, a place where the future of the sport in this region will take root and flourish.
