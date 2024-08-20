  1. Home
Mangaluru's football dream takes root: Ground poised for artificial turf facelift

News Network
August 20, 2024

In the heart of Mangaluru, a new chapter in the city's sporting legacy is about to unfold. The football ground attached to the historic Nehru Maidan, long a cradle of athletic aspirations, is on the cusp of a magnificent transformation. 

The Mangaluru Smart City Limited (MSCL) has unveiled an ambitious project to turn the adjoining football ground into a state-of-the-art artificial turf, a venture that promises to elevate the game of football in the region to unprecedented heights.

With an investment of approximately Rs 2.2 crore, this initiative is more than just an upgrade—it's a commitment to nurturing the talent of tomorrow. The new artificial turf will offer local players, especially the budding footballers, a premium surface to hone their skills, fostering a new generation of football excellence.

Arun Prabha KS, the General Manager (Technical) of MSCL, shared the excitement surrounding this project. "The artificial turf will be ready within two months of commencing the work. We are set to officially launch this project soon, with Speaker T Khader gracing the occasion," he revealed. "Despite initial delays due to heavy rains and the ongoing monsoon league tournament, we are now ready to break ground. Once completed, this ground will be a full-fledged football turf, suitable for all levels of competition."

The meticulous planning and dedication that has gone into this project reflect MSCL's unwavering commitment to the sport. The conversion of Nehru Maidan’s football ground into a cutting-edge facility is not merely about providing a better playing surface; it’s about igniting the passion of football in Mangaluru and offering a stage where dreams can come alive.

As the city eagerly awaits the inauguration, the anticipation is palpable. The Nehru Maidan is set to become more than just a field—it will be the emerald heart of Mangaluru's football dreams, a place where the future of the sport in this region will take root and flourish.

News Network
August 19,2024

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the trial court to take no action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah following Governor Thawaar Chand Gehlot sanctioning the Congress leader's prosecution in the alleged MUDA land scam case. The interim relief for the embattled Chief Minister will be in effect till August 29, when the High Court will hear this case next.

Siddaramaiah had moved the High Court against Mr Gehlot's nod to prosecute him and sought this interim relief on grounds the Governor's action was "illegal and without authority of law", and that allowing his prosecution posed "a grave and imminent risk of irreparable harm (to his) reputation" as well as "disrupt governance... and potentially result in political destabilisation".

"Since the matter is heard by this court and pleadings are to be completed... till the next date of hearing the concerned court (the trial court) should defer its proceedings..." the High Court said.

In its order the court noted that documents submitted by the petitioner (i.e., Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) had "referred to several points of order... to prima facie demonstrate that (the) order (granting sanction to prosecute) bears non-application of mind (by the Governor).

The court also noted the Chief Minister's submission - that the Governor had sanctioned prosecution of the former at "breakneck" speed following filing of a complaint on July 26.

During the hearing senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Siddaramaiah, had urged the court to direct "no precipitate action" and claimed the sanction granted by the Governor is "part of a concerted effort to destabilise the duly elected government of Karnataka..."

He argued the Governor had "picked this complaint (filed by activist TJ Abraham) ... out of 12 to 15 still pending, without single reason". He further argued that conditions to be met for application of Section 17 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, under which the Chief Minister has been charged, were missing.

Mr Singhvi also flagged what he said were other errors that betrayed the order was passed "without application of mind", including the show-cause notice sent to Siddaramaiah referring to one complaint and the Governor's sanction to prosecute referring to "other complaints".

"Mr Abraham's complaint is received and, on the same day, the Governor issues the show-cause notice... legal malice (against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) has to be inferred. Somebody goes to a 'friendly governor', gives a complaint, and he issues notice..." Mr Singhvi jibed.

Mr Singhvi also referred to the Cabinet's "detailed, legal, and reasoned order" on this topic, and continued, "What did he decide? Order is silent on reasons why sanction should be granted."

"Never Misused Power...": Siddaramaiah

Hours earlier the Chief Minister had said he had not done anything illegal in a political career spanning four decades, and expressed confidence the judiciary would come to his aid.

The senior Congress leader declared he had been a Chief Minister and a Minister over the course of his career and had "never misused power for personal gains". He also dismissed protests by the BJP, saying, "In politics it is natural that parties will protest... so let them protest, I am clean."

A massive row erupted in Karnataka over the weekend after the Governor sanctioned prosecution of the Chief Minister on corruption charges in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority, or MUDA, case after petitions by three activists.

The Governor said his order was necessary to conduct a "neutral, objective, and non-partisan investigation", adding he is prima facie "satisfied" the alleged infractions were, in fact, committed.

News Network
August 20,2024

Mangaluru, A: What began as a simple football match at Nehru Maidan recently descended into a nightmare that no one could have foreseen. A minor clash on the field spiralled into a harrowing ordeal, where innocence was cruelly stripped away, leaving scars far deeper than any physical wounds.

In the heart of the city, a group of students from a renowned private college found themselves caught in a terrifying chain of events. The perpetrators—Diyaan, Tasleem, and Salman—turned a petty dispute into a haunting memory that would forever alter the lives of their young victims. Under the cover of darkness, the assailants kidnapped and cornered the boys near Jappu Mahakali Padpu, unleashing a torrent of violence that defies comprehension.

Forced to strip, the boys’ dignity was torn from them. Cigarettes became instruments of torture, searing their skin with burns, each mark a cruel reminder of their tormentors' inhumanity. As if this weren't enough, they were forced to beg for forgiveness—an act meant to degrade and break their spirits entirely. This harrowing scene, captured on video, has since been shared across social media, a tragic testament to the depths of cruelty that can emerge from something as simple as a game.

The injured students were rushed to a hospital, their physical wounds tended to, but the psychological scars are likely to linger far longer. As the video of their suffering spread, it sparked outrage and sorrow across the community, prompting swift action from the authorities. Two suspects have been apprehended, but the search continues for others who played a role in this heinous act.

In a city known for its vibrant community spirit, this tragic incident casts a long, dark shadow, a reminder of how quickly things can descend into chaos and cruelty when the bonds of humanity are forgotten.

News Network
August 20,2024

