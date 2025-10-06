Mangaluru’s Rehan Mohammed Steps Up to Karnataka U-19 Squad

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old talent from the coastal city of Mangaluru is set to shine on the national cricketing stage. Rehan Mohammed, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Thumbay, Valavoor, has earned a coveted spot in the Karnataka Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI VINOOD MANKAD TROPHY 2025-26.

The tournament, a major stepping stone for young Indian cricketers, will be held in Dehradun this year. Rehan's selection is a significant milestone that underscores his consistent performance in age-group cricket, bringing immense pride to his hometown.

The young prodigy currently balances his rigorous athletic schedule with his studies, as he is a second-year PUC Science student at St. Joseph’s Pre-University College (SJPUC) in Bengaluru. A dedicated student-athlete from his days at St. Joseph’s Boys High School (SJBHS), Rehan refines his formidable skills—both as a reliable glove-man behind the stumps and an aggressive top-order batsman—under the expert guidance of the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC).

Rehan’s journey to the state squad is marked by a series of impressive feats. In the competitive Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Under-19 league, he hammered five consecutive half-centuries for the Cambridge Cricket Club (CC) in the 1st Division, demonstrating remarkable consistency and temperament under pressure. His crowning achievement came during the U-19 KSCA inter-zonal matches, where he anchored the innings with a fluent, well-composed century, playing with a maturity well beyond his years.

These stellar performances not only caught the selectors' eyes but emphatically highlighted his dual prowess as a sharp wicketkeeper and an explosive batsman. Rehan, the son of Haris Mohammed and Tabassum, is originally from Mangaluru, whose family relocated to Bengaluru to support his cricketing ambitions. His inclusion in the Karnataka U-19 squad solidifies his position as one of the state's most promising young cricketers to watch.