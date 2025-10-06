Mangaluru’s Rehan Mohammed Steps Up to Karnataka U-19 Squad

  1. Home
coastaldigest.com news network
October 6, 2025

Mangaluru: A 17-year-old talent from the coastal city of Mangaluru is set to shine on the national cricketing stage. Rehan Mohammed, a dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman hailing from Thumbay, Valavoor, has earned a coveted spot in the Karnataka Under-19 squad for the prestigious BCCI VINOOD MANKAD TROPHY 2025-26.

The tournament, a major stepping stone for young Indian cricketers, will be held in Dehradun this year. Rehan's selection is a significant milestone that underscores his consistent performance in age-group cricket, bringing immense pride to his hometown.

The young prodigy currently balances his rigorous athletic schedule with his studies, as he is a second-year PUC Science student at St. Joseph’s Pre-University College (SJPUC) in Bengaluru. A dedicated student-athlete from his days at St. Joseph’s Boys High School (SJBHS), Rehan refines his formidable skills—both as a reliable glove-man behind the stumps and an aggressive top-order batsman—under the expert guidance of the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC).

Rehan’s journey to the state squad is marked by a series of impressive feats. In the competitive Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Under-19 league, he hammered five consecutive half-centuries for the Cambridge Cricket Club (CC) in the 1st Division, demonstrating remarkable consistency and temperament under pressure. His crowning achievement came during the U-19 KSCA inter-zonal matches, where he anchored the innings with a fluent, well-composed century, playing with a maturity well beyond his years.

These stellar performances not only caught the selectors' eyes but emphatically highlighted his dual prowess as a sharp wicketkeeper and an explosive batsman. Rehan, the son of Haris Mohammed and Tabassum, is originally from Mangaluru, whose family relocated to Bengaluru to support his cricketing ambitions. His inclusion in the Karnataka U-19 squad solidifies his position as one of the state's most promising young cricketers to watch. 

News Network
October 5,2025

Bhopal / Chennai / New Delhi, Oct 5: A massive outcry has erupted after 14 children died in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, allegedly after consuming a toxic batch of Coldrif cough syrup. Authorities have arrested Dr. Praveen Soni, a government-appointed physician practising in Parasia, who allegedly prescribed the syrup to the children.

According to official reports, most of the children had initially shown mild cold and fever symptoms in early September. However, after taking the syrup, their conditions deteriorated rapidly — with symptoms of kidney failure and reduced urine output. Laboratory tests later confirmed the presence of diethylene glycol, a highly poisonous chemical, in the syrup.

The Madhya Pradesh government has now banned Coldrif and another syrup, Nextro-DS, across the state, and announced ₹4 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav called the deaths “extremely tragic” and vowed strict action against those responsible.

“The sale of this syrup has been banned across Madhya Pradesh. A ban is also being imposed on other products of the company that manufactures it,” the CM said on X (formerly Twitter).

The syrup in question — Coldrif (Batch No. SR-13) — was manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu. A test conducted at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Chennai found that it contained 48.6% diethylene glycol (w/v) — a toxic industrial solvent known to cause kidney failure.

Following the revelation, Tamil Nadu authorities declared the batch “Not of Standard Quality” and banned its sale. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has launched risk-based inspections at 19 pharmaceutical units across six states, including those producing cough syrups and antibiotics.

Samples from the victims and the syrups have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (Pune) and AIIMS-Nagpur for further analysis. A multi-agency team — including experts from the ICMR, NEERI, and CDSCO — is investigating the cause of deaths.

The tragedy has revived global concerns about India’s drug safety. In 2022, the World Health Organization linked cough syrups made by another Indian firm to the deaths of 70 children in Gambia, though India later contested the findings.

As the investigation deepens, authorities have seized remaining Coldrif stocks and placed Sresan Pharmaceuticals under scrutiny for potential violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 23,2025

Riyadh, Sep 23: Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Sheikh, the Grand Mufti of Saudi Arabia and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, has passed away at the age of 82, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Tuesday.

According to the statement, funeral prayers for Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh will be performed after the Asr (afternoon) prayer today at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh. Additionally, King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed that funeral prayers be held in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, and all mosques across the Kingdom.

A Life Dedicated to Islamic Scholarship and Leadership

Born on November 30, 1940, in Makkah, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh emerged as a prominent Islamic scholar and a leading figure in Saudi Arabia’s religious establishment. He was appointed Grand Mufti in 1999, succeeding Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Baz, and played a central role in shaping the Kingdom’s religious guidance and discourse.

A member of the esteemed Al ash-Sheikh family, known for its long-standing contributions to Islamic scholarship, Sheikh Abdulaziz began his religious education at an early age, memorizing the Quran and studying Islamic jurisprudence under distinguished scholars. He later served as a professor at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud University, mentoring generations of Islamic scholars.

National Condolences

In the wake of his passing, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman extended heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Abdulaziz’s family, the Saudi people, and the wider Islamic community. The Royal Court described his death as a profound loss for the nation and the Muslim world.

Contributions to Islamic Jurisprudence

Throughout his tenure, Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh was instrumental in interpreting Sharia law and issuing fatwas on diverse legal, social, and religious matters. He advocated for unity among Muslims and worked to bridge differences between Islamic sects. His leadership combined a deep respect for Islamic tradition with a thoughtful approach to contemporary issues facing the Muslim community globally.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 22,2025

Mysuru, Sept 22: International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the 415th edition of the world-renowned Mysuru Dasara celebrations on Monday, calling on people everywhere to embrace the festival’s universal message of peace, compassion, and harmony.

Speaking atop the Chamundi Hill, where she lit the ceremonial lamp and offered flowers to Goddess Chamundeshwari, Mushtaq said:

“Dasara is not just a cultural festival, it is an inclusive symphony of humanity. In a world torn by wars, let its light spread across the globe with love, justice, and compassion.”

Dressed in a traditional yellow Mysore Silk saree, with Mysuru jasmine adorning her hair, Mushtaq recited her celebrated poem Bagina, first published a decade ago. She emphasized that “we can win life not with arms, but with akshara (literature), and prosper with love.”

Faith and heritage

Before the inauguration, Mushtaq and her family visited the Chamundeshwari temple, where priests welcomed her with a garland and saree. She described the moment as a fulfilment of a vow made by a close friend, who had prayed at the temple for her Booker triumph.

“Lighting a lamp or offering floral tributes is not new to me,” she said, stressing that her religious faith has “never crossed her home” and highlighting her deep engagement with Kannada and Hindu culture in her forthcoming book Booker Banu Baduku Baraha.

Mushtaq also reflected on her family’s ties to Mysuru’s royal past, recalling how her uncle, Sepoy Mohammad Ghouse, once served as a trusted bodyguard to Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wadiyar.

Controversy and criticism

The government’s decision to invite Mushtaq sparked opposition from some political and cultural groups. Critics questioned why fellow Booker winner Deepa Bhasthi was not chosen, while others raised objections to Mushtaq’s past remarks on the Kannada flag and her faith.

Despite the protests, the inauguration proceeded smoothly under tight security, with a police route march held ahead of the festivities for the first time.

A festival of unity

In her address, Mushtaq portrayed Dasara as a living symbol of India’s pluralism:

“Culture should be a bridge between people, not a wall. Our heritage tells us that Karnataka is truly Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota — a garden of peace for all communities.”

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, several Cabinet ministers, MLAs, and cultural leaders joined thousands of visitors at the hilltop ceremony.

As the lamps were lit and Mysuru’s royal festivities began, Mushtaq’s words set the tone for a Dasara dedicated to peace over conflict, unity over division, and love over hatred.

