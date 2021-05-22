  1. Home
  2. Manglauru: Fishing boat hits shore, ten fishermen rescued

May 23, 2021

Mangaluru, May 23:  A fishing boat accidentally hit the shore at Kodi near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district in the wee hours of Sunday after which 10 fishermen were rescued by the locals.

Police said the boat ‘Azaan’ had left for fishing from Mangalore Old Port at 1.30 am. The boat belongs to Ashraf and Farooq from Ullal.

There were 10 fishermen including five from Kanyakumari on board and a few of them were in an inebriated condition.

The mishap took place when the captain of the boat handed over the boat to another fisherman on board. Local people said that after the boat hit the shore, a few of the fishermen vomited.

Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

May 20,2021

Mangaluru, May 20: A woman lost her life and her daughter suffered critical injuries after the scooter they were on was hit by a speeding car on the flyover at Thokkottu near here today morning.

The intensity of the crash was such that 50-year-old Vasanthi fell off the flyover and breathed her last on the spot. Her daughter 20-year-old daughter Shreeja, was rushed to a private hospital in Deralakatte with critical injuries. 

The mother and daughter were reportedly riding from Kumpala to Kallapu, when the car, which was travelling from Mangaluru to Talapady, knocked down their scooter after hitting the divider on the Thokottu flyover.

Jurisdictional traffic police arrived at the spot and took car driver Shamith into custody. Investigations are underway. 

May 16,2021

Mangaluru/Udupi, May 16: The deep depression over the east-central Arabian Sea has intensified into cyclonic storm Tauktae, unleashing heavy rain and sea erosion in coastal districts while bringing widespread rain in Malnad region.

“The cyclonic storm is currently centred over the east Arabian Sea. It is likely to intensify and move further north. The storm is expected to reach Gujarat coast on May 18. Karnataka coast will experience heavy rain and a red alert has been sounded for Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts for Sunday (May 16). The region is likely to receive about 200 mm of rain,” said C S Patil, Director, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The coast is witnessing squally wind speed reaching up to 70 kmph. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the rough sea for the next five days.

On Saturday, all three coastal districts saw storm surge with coast erosion at several parts of the district. It was more pronounced in Uttara Kannada, where the saline sea water has intruded into the farmland close to the coast. Vast tract of paddy land is under sea water at Haldipur in Honnavar taluk.

A fisherman died while salvaging his boat in the rough sea at Jalokhodi in Bhatkal. Lakshman Naik (60) was crushed between two fishing boats after a huge wave rammed the coast.

The invading sea has damaged more than 50 houses in Kumta, Bhatkal and Honnavar taluks. More than 50 people are taking refuge at a shelter opened at Paavinakurva government school in Honnavar taluk.

The situation is no different in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada where roads, houses, a Hindu crematorium and scores of coconut trees have been damaged under the onslaught of waves. The administration has made arrangements to move the people in vulnerable areas into make-shift shelter homes opened across the twin districts.

The Malnad region and many parts of north and south Karnataka witnessed high intensity winds and widespread rain through the day on Saturday. The incessant showers in Malnad districts have spurred the water level in Tunga, Bhadra and Cauvery rivers. The dam authorities have sounded a warning for the people living on the banks of the rivers.

Meanwhile, Kalyana Karnataka and Vijayapura districts continued to receive summer rains with thunder and lightning.

News Network
May 17,2021

Bengaluru, May 17: Discussions are on regarding extending the lockdown in Karnataka, but no decision has been taken yet on the matter, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said on Monday, as the State battles the second wave of Covid-19.

"I'm discussing it, will let you know... no decision has been taken yet...," Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question on extending the lockdown and announcing a package.

Though the state is currently under complete lockdown till May 24, several leaders, including ministers, have expressed themselves in favour of extending it.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days "close down" from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the cases continued to spike.

Revenue Minister, R Ashoka, also Vice-Chairman of Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, who has been batting for the extension of curbs, today said lockdown has been useful as daily fresh cases in Bengaluru have come down from 22,000 to 8,000 and it will be good to extend the shutdown.

Noting that because of lockdown, the number of daily cases has come down in Maharashtra and Delhi too, he said, three days before the current shutdown ends, senior ministers will meet under the leadership of the Chief Minister and take a decision. Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani too said, it will be good if lockdown is extended for some more days.

Health Minister K Sudhakar, in response to a question about extending the restrictions, said it will be discussed at the meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda too recently had said lockdown has to be extended if need be, as it has been yielding results, with major cities including Bengaluru witnessing decline in daily Covid positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Congress and JD(S) have urged the state government to provide relief, including financial and food, and come to the rescue of those whose livelihood has been affected by the Covid-19 induced shutdown.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy today urged the government that the lockdown, if extended, should be "pro bono", where economic and food relief to the needy is taken care of.

