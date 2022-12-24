Manglauru: KSRP platoons, strike forces deployed amid Sec 144 in 4 station limits after Surathkal murder

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in four police station jurisdictions coming under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits till 6 am on December 27.

Following the murder of a 43-year-old Jaleel by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal on Saturday night, the Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits. As Mangaluru is a sensitive region and to avoid any disruption in law and order, the section has been imposed.

In his order, the Commissioner said that prohibitory order was imposed to maintain law and order and peace. Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jatha, processions, and carrying of firearms, explosives, and crackers is prohibited during the period. The Commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

As there is a chance of miscreants taking advantage of the tense situation in the region, the Commissioner has directed the factories and establishments coming under these four police station jurisdictions to change the work hours of their employees from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday and Monday. The concerned heads of these organisations should ensure that no workers move around on the roads in these areas from 6 pm to 6 am.

Further, the Commissioner of Police has prohibited the sale of liquor in all the liquor outlets in four police station limits till 10 am on December 27.

Victim Jaleel was running a fancy store in Katipalla and is a resident of Kuloor. On December 24, two assailants stabbed him in front of his shop. He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the hospital. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station, said the Commissioner.

He said that the investigation is in progress to know the motive behind the murder.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces including KSRP platoons, and strike forces have been deployed at Surathkal and other sensitive areas in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.