Manglauru: KSRP platoons, strike forces deployed amid Sec 144 in 4 station limits after Surathkal murder

News Network
December 25, 2022

Mangaluru, Dec 25: Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar has imposed prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in four police station jurisdictions coming under Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits till 6 am on December 27.

Following the murder of a 43-year-old Jaleel by unidentified miscreants at Katipalla 4th Block in Surathkal on Saturday night, the Commissioner has imposed prohibitory orders in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor and Panambur police station limits. As Mangaluru is a sensitive region and to avoid any disruption in law and order, the section has been imposed.

In his order, the Commissioner said that prohibitory order was imposed to maintain law and order and peace. Accordingly, assembly of five or more persons, holding of public meetings, jatha, processions, and carrying of firearms, explosives, and crackers is prohibited during the period. The Commissioner has said that shouting provocative slogans and any activities that hurt the sentiments of the people are prohibited.

As there is a chance of miscreants taking advantage of the tense situation in the region, the Commissioner has directed the factories and establishments coming under these four police station jurisdictions to change the work hours of their employees from 6 am to 6 pm on Sunday and Monday. The concerned heads of these organisations should ensure that no workers move around on the roads in these areas from 6 pm to 6 am.

Further, the Commissioner of Police has prohibited the sale of liquor in all the liquor outlets in four police station limits till 10 am on December 27.

Victim Jaleel was running a fancy store in Katipalla and is a resident of Kuloor. On December 24, two assailants stabbed him in front of his shop. He succumbed to the injuries sustained in the hospital. A case has been registered at Surathkal police station, said the Commissioner.

He said that the investigation is in progress to know the motive behind the murder.

As a precautionary measure, additional forces including KSRP platoons, and strike forces have been deployed at Surathkal and other sensitive areas in Mangaluru Commissionerate limits, said Shashi Kumar.

News Network
December 25,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 24: An 11-month-old baby passed away after falling into a bucket full of water at Ambalathara Elane Mile in Kasaragod district. 

The victim has been identified as Muhammad Rameez, son of Abdul Jabbar and Razina couple. The tragedy occurred a day after the death of child’s grandmother.

The child who was playing inside the house enter the bathroom and fell into a bucket filled with water at around 8:30 am on Saturday.

His mother was reportedly cooking food at this time. After the child went missing, the family searched for it and found it in the bucket.

News Network
December 20,2022

Kasaragod, Dec 20: A teenage student lost his life in a fatal road mishap at Pallikere near Bekal in Kasaragod district today morning. 

The deceased is identified as Ashfaq (18), a resident of Mavval in Bekala. He was a plus one student from Chandragiri school in the district. 

It is learnt that Ashfaq was on his way to school in the morning when his scooter collided with a speeding truck that was carrying cooking gas cylinders.

Though Ashfaq was rushed to hospital, he breathed his last. A case has been registered and investigations are on. 

News Network
December 13,2022

Riyadh, Dec 13: The Saudi Ministry of Education is giving the finishing touches to the bylaw regulating the functioning of private schools in the Kingdom.

According to the bylaw, it is mandatory for private schools that follow a foreign curriculum including Indian curriculum to teach the history and geography of Saudi Arabia. These schools shall teach Saudi students national identity as a subject in the curriculum. Punitive measures, including fines of up to SR500000, will be taken against violators of the regulations.

It is permissible for the private sector and the non-profit sector to provide education services in various phases of general education by applying quality standards, and improving the level of performance and outputs through private schools.

Teachers in private schools are required to obtain a valid professional license issued by the Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission.

The regulations state that Saudis or foreign investors can apply for a license to run foreign schools. Saudis and foreign investors can also apply together in partnership between them. Public interest entities can also apply for a license.

According to the new bylaw, the applicant must obtain a commercial registration necessary to practice the activity beforehand and must not have previously faced disciplinary action while serving in a government or private school.

If the applicant is a foreign investor, he or she must have obtained a license from the Ministry of Investment, in addition to proof of previous experience in extending educational services. The investment license must cover educational activities and services.

If the owner of the establishment fails to meet one of the conditions stipulated in the bylaw, they may transfer the licensing right to another person who fulfills these conditions within a period of three months or the end of the school year whichever is earlier, after obtaining permission from the Ministry of Education.

The new bylaw obligates private schools to appoint a principal and qualified educational and administrative staff in accordance with the size of the school and to formulate rules with regard to tuition fees and the mechanism for collecting them.

It is permissible for a private school to request an amendment in the academic calendar in accordance with the rules set by the Ministry of Education. In the event schools receive incentives, subsidies, or financial loans, a balance sheet of revenues and expenditures shall be prepared and deposited in a special account.

The bylaw stipulates that the Ministry of Education approves incentives to enable and encourage the practice of providing educational services by private schools in accordance with the rules for incentives approved by the relevant authorities. These include assistance in cash and kind, technical subsidies, and the use of land, buildings, and state-owned buildings in the education sector as per an investment or usufruct agreement concluded by the ministry or its representative with the beneficiary of the subsidy.

According to the bylaw, infringement of its provisions and rules, offending the religion of Islam, Saudi Arabia, its leaders and public figures, and the breach of intellectual security of society or health and safety requirements are punishable violations.

Punitive measures will be taken against the offenders. There will be one or more penalties, taking into account the situation of students during the academic year. The penalties include a warning and suspension of new admissions until the violation is corrected, which is mandatory within 14 days from the date of serving a warning notice. The school may face a fine not exceeding SR500,000, final closure of school or revocation of its license, and deportation of the school principal or any one of its teachers.

The size of the violation and its recurrence is taken into account when imposing the penalties. The size of the school, the quality of its outputs, and its community participation in difficult conditions are also considered. An appeal to the minister against decisions issued with regard to the penalties is permissible within a month of its issuance.

