  2. Many healthcare workers in Karnataka infected by covid after receiving 2nd dose of vaccine

April 5, 2021

Bengaluru, Apr 5: Will covid-19 vaccines protect you from novel coronavirus? If you think “yes”, the ground reality is quite different. Many hospitals in Karnataka have confirmed that healthcare workers and other personnel have been contracting covid-19 even after receiving the second dose.

The Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has found over a dozen positive cases among MBBS students on the campus despite being inoculated with the second dose, according to Dr Smitha Segu, nodal officer.

“None of the index cases had a travel history. They were tested after they developed symptoms. Subsequent testing of other students at the BMCRI hostel found 13 positive cases. Some of the students had recently been vaccinated,” she said, adding that all positive students are currently under isolation in separate hostel rooms.

Another official said cases have been found in other medical colleges. “Some colleges have reported between 10 and 12 cases,” the source said, cautioning that the infection was spreading from medical students to their friends in non-medical areas of study such as engineering.

“We are at an inflection point because colleges are conducting exams at physical locations. A chunk of the daily cases being reported every day are college students,” the source added.

Officially, there is no data on how widespread the problem is. According to the latest data, 3.48 lakh healthcare workers have received the second dose across the state.

But Health Commissioner Dr Thrilok Chandra said the particular data point of healthcare worker infections after vaccination is not yet being tracked. According to one government source, however, at least two dozen cases have been officially recorded so far. 

According to the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes’ Association (Phana), such infections are no longer uncommon. “There are many cases being reported to us, to the point that on Saturday, we asked the government to start an awareness campaign informing healthcare workers about the limitations of the vaccine,” said Dr Prasanna H M, president of Phana.

Virologist Dr V Ravi blamed the misperception of the vaccine. “All Covid vaccines authorised for human use only guarantee protection against severe disease and death. They do not protect against infection,” he stated.

It is a clear case of Peltzman Syndrome, added Dr C N Manjunath, director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research. The phenomenon describes how individuals respond to safety measures with a compensatory increase in risky behaviour.

At Jayadeva, two nurses in their thirties contracted the disease within weeks of receiving their second dose a fortnight ago. 

“We think the nurses contracted the disease while outside or from their families. They were tested after they developed symptoms of the disease. However, the severity of infection was less,” Dr Manjunath said.

March 26,2021

Mumbai, Mar 26: In a shocking incident, at least 10 persons were killed in a fire that broke out at Sunrise Hospital in the Dreams Mall Complex at Bhandup in the suburbs of Mumbai on Friday.

The fire started at 11:59 pm on Thursday. Fire-fighting and cooling operations are still underway. The incident site is located off the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg in Bhandup West.

More than 75 persons including patients, hospital staff and the mall night duty staff were rescued by teams of Mumbai Fire Brigade and Disaster Management Unit of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed shock and concern over the incident. He is expected to visit the fire site and review the progress of the operations.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar rushed to the hospital to oversee the fire-fighting operation.

“The fire has taken place in the mall…it also has a hospital…I have heard such a thing for the first time,” she said, however, added that last year when the Covid-19 pandemic broke out the hospital started under exceptional circumstances.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale assured strong action against people responsible for the fire. “Prime facie it appears that the hospital administration is responsible for the fire…investigations are underway and we will take strict action against those responsible,” he said.

The Sunrise Hospital management, however, claimed that two dead bodies – Covid-19 casualties - of the hospital were evacuated. They also claimed that the fire started in the mall and reached the top floor. 

The rescued patients have been shifted to the Jumbo field Covid hospital at Mulund and Fortis Hospital.Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Prabhat Rahangdale and Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Kadam are camping at the site.

The Dreams Mall is a ground-plus-three-storey structure and the hospital is on the top floor. Official sources said that there were 76 patients in the hospital – 73 Covid and 3 non-Covid patients.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

March 22,2021

mazin.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 22: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a young engineer, who was heading for his office warming ceremony, lost his life in a hit-and-run accident in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

The victim has been identified as Mazin (26), a resident of Madda near Bambila in Bantwal Taluk.  

Mazin had made all arrangements for the inauguration of his new office at Maddadka in Belthangady today (March 22). He had also visited office in the morning and returned home to change his clothes before the formal inauguration.

On his way back to office, an unidentified vehicle rammed into his two-wheeler at Arkula near Malady in Belthangady. The vehicle did not even stop after Mazin was thrown on to the road.

A critically injured Mazin was taken to the government hospital in Belthangady only after a few passers-by spotted him lying on the road. He, unfortunately, had breathed his last before reaching the hospital.

A case was registered at the jurisdictional Punjalkatte Police Station. Police are searching for the killer vehicle.

March 21,2021

kvpy.jpg

Mangaluru, Mar 21: CFAL students yet again deliver stellar performance! 8 CFAL students have qualified the KVPY Aptitude test and now advance to the final round of Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) examination. In the SX stream, their students Rakshitha has secured All India Rank 100 followed by Pannaga (AIR 400), Mohitha (AIR 614), Arthik (AIR 614), Hayyan (AIR 724), Sishir (AIR 924) and Calvin (AIR 1692).  In the SA category, CFAL student, Shreyas Adiga has secured AIR 603.

Due to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, The Indian Institute of Science, IISc Bangalore had conducted the KVPY 2020 exam successfully on January 31, 2021. The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam, KVPY 2020 was held for the streams of SA, SX and SB for the admissions in Bachelors, Masters and integrated degree fellowship programmes in the field of science. The candidates who have applied for the KVPY 2020 aptitude test can check their results on the official site, kvpy.iisc.ernet.in. The candidates must note that as per the notification, the final KVPY Result 2020 merit list will be released later, and the marks will be available by April 2021.

About KVPY

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY), is an on-going national exam for fellowship in basic sciences initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract highly motivated students for pursing basic science courses and research career in science. Besides receiving a scholarship of Rs. 80,000/- to Rs.1,12,000/- per annum as fellowship, these students are also entitled to several other benefits- They get direct admission to institutions that specialize in Basic Sciences, they can attend study camps organized by various scientific institutions and can attend lectures and workshops of renowned scientists.  

CFAL has a progressive record of nurturing Kishore Vaigyani Scholars year after year with highest percentage, selections and ranks and the students have consistently attained the top ranks in Mangalore. They have 77 KVPY scholars, the highest in Dakshina Kannada District. Prominent among them are Sumith (AIR – 7 in 2013-14), Kenrick Pinto (AIR – 16 in 2015-16), Prathyush Poduval (AIR -7 in 2017-18), Vishnu Bharadwaj (AIR – 35 in 2018-19), Shreyas Pai (AIR – 68, 2018-19), Pranav Rao (AIR 70, 2019-20).

CFAL has successfully transitioned their classes online due to the ongoing pandemic. As part of their online offerings, they provide live interactive classes to aspirants of competitive exams like JEE (Main & Adv.), NEET, Olympiads, KVPY etc. Their online offerings are a combination of live online sessions, recorded video lectures, mentorship and consistent online tests. With their online classes being a huge success, CFAL has decided to continue with live online and recorded classes to enable students living outside Mangalore learn from the best possible resources, apart from offline classes for students in Mangalore for the academic year, 2021-22. 

