  2. Masood and Fazil murder: Massive protest in Mangaluru against govt’s communal discrimination

News Network
September 16, 2022

Mangaluru, Sept 16: A huge crowd gathered in front of Mini Vidhana Soudha in Mangaluru on Friday evening to protest the discriminatory policy exhibited by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka BJP government in handling three recent murder cases in the coastal district of Dakshina Kannada. 

Mohammed Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Muhammad Fazil were hacked to death by miscreants in the district. While chief minister visited Nettaru’s family and handed over Rs 25 lakh compensation, he has refused to pay any compensations to the family of murdered Muslim youths. The government has also handed over Nettaru murder case to NIA and ignored two other murders. 
 
Today’s protest is organised by Muslim Aikyata Vedike, Suratkal, in association with like-minded organisations and members of mohallas.

Vedike-president Mohammed Ashraf Badriya earlier flayed the attitude of the government and payment of compensation only to the family of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in Bellare. He urged the government to pay compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of Masood and Mahammed Fazil, who too were murdered by the assailants.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, home minister Araga Jnanendra had made false promises of visiting the house of Masood and Fazil. Neither the ministers nor the local MLA visited the house of the victims and consoled the family members, he said.

He said the police should book the assailants of Masood and Fazil under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act just like the way the assailants of Nettaru were booked by the Dakshina Kannada district police. Both cases should be handed over to the NIA for investigation.

News Network
September 6,2022

Bengaluru, Sept 6: The situation in several parts of rain-battered Bengaluru, by and large, continued to remain the same on Tuesday, with streets waterlogged, houses and vehicles partially inundated, as torrential downpour lashed the capital city on September 5 night.

Using boats and tractors to cross the streets submerged in water by office goers and school children was a common sight this morning in several parts of the city like Yemalur, Rainbow Drive layout, Sunny Brooks Layout, Marathahalli among several others.

"I came by tractor as roads are all submerged in water, also our vehicles are under water... I have exams from tomorrow, so I have to go to school," a girl dressed in school uniform said. "Water has not receded, as there was rain once again last night (Monday), in fact I feel it has increased. I have to go to the office, kids have schools, and I somehow used a tractor today. Request the government and authorities to do something and restore normalcy," an office goer said.

However, several private schools have declared holidays and have switched to online teaching for a few days, while many offices have suggested employees to work from home. Most parts of the Outer Ring Road and Sarjapur road that house some IT firms resembled lakes, affecting the movement of traffic. Bikers pushing their two-wheelers that were stuck and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who chaired a meeting of senior Ministers and officials on Monday night said a decision has been taken to release Rs 300 crore to deal with the current rain situation as well as the maintenance of basic infrastructure in Bengaluru. He also said that Rs 9.50 crore has been released to establish a company of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) exclusively for Bengaluru and to provide the equipment.

On the T K Halli pump house in Malavalli taluk of Mandya which pumps Cauvery water to Bengaluru being affected due to overflowing Bheemeshwara River and water from the surrounding lakes, the CM said flood water is being drained out, but it will take two days to drain out water from Cauvery 3rd stage pump house and to resume work.

Noting that an alternative plan has been formulated for water supply to Bengaluru, he said around 8,000 bore wells are under the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) control and they would be restarted to supply water during the disruption in Cauvery water supply to areas. Instructions have also been given to supply water from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bore wells to areas where there has been disruption in water supply due to rain, he further said, adding that water in tankers will be supplied on behalf of the government to the areas where there are no bore wells.

According to the CM, some areas in Bengaluru City have received 150 per cent more rains than the normal rain between September 1 and 5. Mahadevapura, Bommanahalli and K R Puram have recorded 307 per cent excess rain. "This was the highest rainfall in the last 42 years. All the 164 tanks in Bengaluru are filled to the brim," he added.

News Network
September 3,2022

Doha, Sept 3: Qatar will permit ticketed fans to buy alcoholic beer at World Cup football matches starting three hours before kickoff and for one hour after the final whistle, but not during the match, a source with knowledge of plans for the tournament said.

Budweiser, a major World Cup sponsor with exclusive rights to sell beer at the tournament, will serve beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding each stadium, but not in the stadium stands or concourse, the source said.

This year's World Cup is the first to be held in a Muslim country with strict controls on alcohol, presenting unique challenges for organisers of an event sponsored by a major beer brand and often associated with beer-drinking fans. "Beer will be available when gates open, which is three hours before kick off. Whoever wants to have a beer will be able to. And then when they leave the stadium as well for one hour after the final whistle," the source said.

Additionally, Budweiser will be permitted to serve beer in part of the main FIFA fan zone in central Doha from 6:30pm to 1:00am every day of the 29-day tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20, the source said.

At previous World Cup tournaments, beer was served in fan zones all day long.

The decision about where and when beer will be sold to fans is now finalised, but the price fans will be charged for a beer is still under discussion, the source said.

 "We are working closely with FIFA, which is managing the relationship with the Qatari authorities, to ensure our activations for the tournament are executed respectfully and in compliance with local rules and regulations," a spokesperson for Budweiser brewer AB InBev said in an emailed statement.

Qatar's World Cup organisers, the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, did not respond to requests for comment about the World Cup controls on alcohol. Qatar's government media office directed requests to the Supreme Committee.

There are four matches scheduled on most days of the tournament's group stage, with the earliest match kicking off at 1 pm.

It was not immediately clear how Qatar will handle beer sales ahead of the 1 pm. Wales and Iran game on Friday Nov. 25, when most Muslims in Qatar will be gathering at mosques for the weekly congregational prayer.

Qatar currently requires most shops and restaurants in the country to close during Friday prayers.

Questions have swirled around the role alcohol would play at this year's World Cup since Qatar won hosting rights in 2010. While not a "dry" state like neighbouring Saudi Arabia, consuming alcohol in public places is illegal in Qatar.

Visitors cannot bring alcohol into Qatar, even from airport duty free, and they cannot buy alcohol at the country's only liquor store, on the outskirts of Doha. Only foreign residents with permits can shop there for home consumption.

Visitors can drink at a few dozen licensed hotels and clubs, where a pint of beer can cost $18.

Budweiser will sell its non-alcoholic beer, Budweiser Zero, in stadium concourses and stands during games and at other fan sites, the source said.

"We always respect the local customs and culture in the markets in which we operate or host events," a spokesperson for AB InBev told Reuters in an emailed statement.

"Our promotion and activation of Budweiser Zero during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will target the international guests coming to enjoy and celebrate football at the fan sites."

News Network
September 3,2022

LPG.jpg

A day after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pulled up a district collector in Telangana on not finding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo at a PDS shop, supporters of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Saturday pasted Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The posters put up on cooking gas cylinders carried Modi's photographs along with price of each cylinder—Rs 1,105. The TRS was targeting the Prime Minister on the massive hike in the price of cooking gas during the last eight years.

The TRS leaders pointed out that the price of LPG was only Rs 410 in 2014 when Modi became the Prime Minister.

"You wanted pictures of Modi ji, Here you are @nsitharaman Ji," tweeted TRS leader Krishank Manne with a video clip of Modi's posters on LPG cylinders.

The TRS's protest came a day after Nirmala Sitharaman hauled up Kamareddy district Collector Jitesh V. Patil as Prime Minister's photos were not displayed at a fair price shop.

She publicly expressed her anger saying that Centre is supplying free rice to poor under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojana and yet Prime Minister Modi's photos did not find place in fair price shops of Telangana.

Sitharaman was on a visit to Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency since September 1 as part of BJP's Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana.

The Central minister's action came under criticism from various quarters.

TRS working president K. T. Rama Rao stated that he was appalled by the unruly conduct of the union finance minister with the District Magistrate/Collector of Kamareddy.

"These political histrionics on the street will only demoralise hardworking All India Services officers," he said.

Continuing his attacks on the central minister, Rama Rao on Saturday told Sitharaman that it's time to put up banners 'Thanks to Telangana' at PDS shops in all BJP ruled states.

"Since our FM is going around lecturing how 'Modi Sarkar' is the Giver. Here are the facts and figures. For every Rupee that Telangana contributes to the Nation, we only get back 46 paisa! Madam, time to put up a banner: "Thanks to Telangana in all BJP states' PDS shops," KTR tweeted. 

