  2. MBBS female student dies after being dragged by truck for 100m, male batchmate critical

MBBS female student dies after being dragged by truck for 100m, male batchmate critical

News Network
January 5, 2023

Bhopal, Jan 5: A third-year medical student was killed after being dragged for around 100 meters by an unknown truck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The body was recovered late on Wednesday. The victim was a pillion rider on a bike, which was being driven by her batchmate, who survived with multiple injuries.

The deceased was identified as Rubi Thakur, a resident of Shahdol district. She was pursuing her MBBS degree from Netaji Subhas Chandra Medical College, Jabalpur, the oldest government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh.

Sources told IANS that Rubi and her male batchmate, Saurav Ojha, had gone to Bhedaghat, a waterfall area located around 35 km from Jabalpur district headquarters. While they were heading back towards Jabalpur, they were hit by a speeding truck.

Saurav Ojha, who is also pursuing his MBBS course from the same college, hails from Rewa district. He was admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur, and his condition was said to be critical.

Sources said that due to the impact, Saurav fell around 20 meters away, while Rubi's clothes got entangled with the truck and was dragged for around 100 meters. Her body was found crushed on the road.

Local police rushed to the spot soon after receiving information and recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem. College staff and family members were also informed about the incident. "Girl's body was mutilated and has been sent for autopsy. Boy has been admitted to a government hospital. It was found that a heavy-loaded truck hit them from behind. We are locating the suspected truck," said a police official.

The incident occurred days after a woman was dragged under a car for several kilometers and her mutilated body was recovered on a road in New Delhi. 

News Network
December 24,2022

New Delhi, Dec 12: Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra rolled into national capital with the 'mohabbat ki dukaan' (shop of love) in a ‘nafrat ka bazaar' (market of hatred), covering around 2,800 km of the 3,570 km Kanyakumari to Kashmir walkathon, before taking a short break ahead of New Year but only after making some bold political statements.

The yatra reached Red Fort after covering around 23 km in the capital in the evening with Rahul addressing a 'Jan Sabha' with the iconic Mughal era monument from where the prime ministers address the nation on the Independence Day as the backdrop.

Rahul was to drive to memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi as well as former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee, who belonged to his political rival BJP against which he has started the yatra, on Saturday but it has been rescheduled as the padayatra could not reach the destination on time due to “surging crowd”.

The choice of visiting Vajpayee’s samadhi, which usually the Congress leaders have avoided so far, is seen as an interesting move by Rahul, who has been projecting the yatra as one that is uniting the country against the spread of hatred by the BJP-RSS.

The yatra entered the capital in south-east Delhi Badarpur from Haryana’s Faridabad early morning and then moved towards Ashram where it had the morning halt. When the yatra resumed in the afternoon, it passed through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Daryaganj and finally touched Red Fort. In Nizamuddin, Rahul also visited the historic Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah while actor-politician Kamal Haasan joined him towards the end of the yatra.

At the Jan Sabha near Red Fort where Kamal Haasan was also present, Rahul said he has appealed to people to open ‘mohabbat ka dukan’ in ‘nafrat ka bazaar’ and now people have opened “lakhs of mohabbat ka dukan”. 

Like a pick-pocket who distracts one’s attention before the act, he said, the media is being used to distract people’s attention from real issues, as it benefits its owners. “I have walked 2,800 km now and I don’t see hatred among people. But when I watch TV, I see such stories. Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim…Why does the media spread hatred?...Your attention is diverted and your pocket is picked” he said.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “not in control” of his government. “This is not Modi’s government. This is Ambani and Adani’s government,” he said adding, “the Prime Minister cannot control. He is being controlled.”

Rahul said he was asked by the media whether he is feeling the winter chill but he thought that they would ask this question actually to the farmers, labourers and the poor.

In the morning session, Rahul was also joined by former Congress President and his mother Sonia Gandhi as well as his sister and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, her husband Robert Vadra and their children. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge joined him at Red Fort.

Thousands of party workers and supporters joined throughout the yatra route, which adorned posters and party flags, by raising slogans ‘Bharat Jodo’ and ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad’.

coastaldigest.com news network
January 1,2023

Mangaluru, Jan 1: Two persons including a social worker lost their lives in a ghastly road mishap involving a car and a bus on Venur-Guruvayanakere near Gardadi in Belthandy taluk of Dakshina Kannada today morning. 

The deceased are Naushad Haji Suralpady, a social worker and Muslim community leader, and car driver Musharraf Ulaibettu. Both of them reportedly breathed their last on the spot when the car and bus involved in head-on collision. 

44-year-old Naushad Haji was the chairman of Dakshina Kannada district madrasada management and founder president of Nande Pengal, a campaign to help poor Muslim women to get married. 

He is survived by his wife, three sons, two daughters and a large number of relatives, friends and well-wishers. 

News Network
December 28,2022

Mysuru, Dec 28: Miscreants barged into the St Mary's Church in Periyapatna of Mysuru district last evening and indulged in vandalism. 

As per the complaint lodged at the Periyapatna police station by Fr John Paul miscreants destroyed the statue of the infant Jesus placed in a cradle in a crib in the Church premises. 

The miscreants allegedly threw away the cradle too and had destroyed the pots and glass artefacts kept for decoration in front of the crib. As per the report, they also robbed the donation box kept in front of the crib.

Fr John Paul stated that the act was discovered when Rajanna, a worker of the church entered the Chruch to switch on the lights around 6 pm. The back door of the Church was open when Rajanna entered the church. The miscreants had tried to open another door of the Church as well.

He added that the incident occurred when he had been to Mysuru on some work, and the female worker at the church too was on leave on Tuesday.

Mysuru district ASP Nandini visited the Church.

