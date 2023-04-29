Mechanical engineering student stabbed to death during college fest in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Three youngsters including a medical student were arrested on charge of ganja peddling in a joint operation by the sleuths of Manglauru south station police and the CCB of Manglauru city police commissionerate.

The trio was reportedly selling the drug to college students and people. The suspects were found in possession of 5.4 kg of ganja, four mobile phones, and a tablet.

The arrested are Prajwal Phenihas (26) from Bidar, currently residing in Gorigudda, Valencia, Dhruva Shetty (19) from Sakleshpur, residing in Kulshekar, Mangaluru, and Kumari Shivani (22) from Kulai, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru South police station PSI Sheetal Alagoor arrested Prajwal Finehas based on information received, and the other two suspects were subsequently arrested based on information provided by Prajwal.

Investigations revealed that Prajwal Finehas had been purchasing ganja from Maharashtra and providing it to his friends Dhruva Shetty and Shivani for sale. The police have registered a case at the Mangaluru South police station, and further investigations are ongoing.

Prajwal Finehas was previously booked for transporting MDMA and ganja in 2021 at the Sen police station.

The operation was carried out with the participation of CCB unit ACP P A Hegde, police inspector Shyam Sunder H M, PSI Rajendra, Mangaluru south police station PSI Sheetal Alagoor, PSI Jyothi, and staff from both units.