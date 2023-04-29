  1. Home
  Mechanical engineering student stabbed to death during college fest in Bengaluru

April 29, 2023

Bengaluru, Apr 29: A 22-year-old student succumbed to stab injuries that he sustained in a fight between two groups that broke out at Reva University College Fest on the college premises in Kattigenahalli near Yelahanka in northeast Bengaluru on Friday night.

Police identified the deceased as Bhaskar Jetty, a final-year mechanical engineering student.

According to deputy commissioner of police (northeast), Laxmi Prasad, a fight broke out between two groups of students around 9.30pm amid the Reva University college festival. During the incident, Jetty was stabbed and succumbed to injuries.

“A case of murder has been registered in Bagalur police station and an investigation is in progress to identify the accused persons and arrest them,” said Prasad.

April 15,2023

Mangaluru: Three youngsters including a medical student were arrested on charge of ganja peddling in a joint operation by the sleuths of Manglauru south station police and the CCB of Manglauru city police commissionerate. 

The trio was reportedly selling the drug to college students and people. The suspects were found in possession of 5.4 kg of ganja, four mobile phones, and a tablet.

The arrested are Prajwal Phenihas (26) from Bidar, currently residing in Gorigudda, Valencia, Dhruva Shetty (19) from Sakleshpur, residing in Kulshekar, Mangaluru, and Kumari Shivani (22) from Kulai, Mangaluru.

Mangaluru South police station PSI Sheetal Alagoor arrested Prajwal Finehas based on information received, and the other two suspects were subsequently arrested based on information provided by Prajwal.

Investigations revealed that Prajwal Finehas had been purchasing ganja from Maharashtra and providing it to his friends Dhruva Shetty and Shivani for sale. The police have registered a case at the Mangaluru South police station, and further investigations are ongoing.

Prajwal Finehas was previously booked for transporting MDMA and ganja in 2021 at the Sen police station.

The operation was carried out with the participation of CCB unit ACP P A Hegde, police inspector Shyam Sunder H M, PSI Rajendra, Mangaluru south police station PSI Sheetal Alagoor, PSI Jyothi, and staff from both units.

April 16,2023

Hubballi, Apr 16: Disgruntled BJP leader Jagadish Shettar on Sunday resigned from the Karnataka assembly after being denied ticket by the party for the May 10 assembly poll.

The 67-year-old leader said he would also resign from the BJP. Shettar reached Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and handed over his resignation letter to assembly speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri.

Shettar, a six-time MLA, was aspiring for a BJP ticket to contest the May 10 assembly election from Hubballi-Dharwad central constituency, but the party declined.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan tried till late Saturday night to persuade him, but he did not budge and remained adamant on his stand to contest the assembly election.

'Humiliated'

Shettar told reporters that he was humiliated and ill treated by the senior leaders of BJP. He also alleged that some local leaders are misleading the BJP system in Karnataka. 

He said, “The ill-treatment and humiliation by the senior leaders of the party has hurt me a lot. My decision to quit the BJP is final. Some state leaders are mishandling the BJP system in Karnataka.”

April 21,2023

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination for the year 2023. The Commerce, Arts and Science toppers have been announced, with Tabassum Shaik, Ananya K A, and S M Koushik emerging as the top scorers in their respective streams.

In commerce stream Ananya KA of Alva's PU College, Moodubidre, scored 600/600. Following are other toppers. 
Anvitha D N 596
Chaaya Ravi Kumar 596
Khushi Y Bagalkot 596
Swasthi S Pai 596
Dhanyashree Rao 596
Varsha Sathyanarayan 596
K Disha Rao 596
Inchara N 596
Gaana J 596

Tabasum Shaik from NMKRV PU College, Jayanagar (Bengaluru) emerged as state toppers in Arts by securing 593/600. Following are other toppers.
Kushnaik G L 592
Daddi Karibasamma 592
Mutturu Mallamma 592
Priyanka Kulkarni 592
Rahul Motilal Rahtod 592
Sahan Ulavappa Kadakol 591
K Krushna 591
Bhagappa 591
Manjushree 591

The science stream has two students sharing the top position with 596/600. One is SM Koushik from Gangotri Science College, Kolar and another is Surabhi S of RV PU College, Bengaluru. Following are other toppers.
Kottaoiu Jayishika 595
Sathwik Padmanabha Bhat 595
Jestiva Dias 595
Harshith R 594
Neha J Rao 594
Adithi R 594
Ruchitha M 594
Samya Sadanand Maben 594

The Karnataka 2nd PUC examinations were held in March 2023, and a total of 7,45,747 students appeared for the exam. The overall pass percentage is 82.71%, with the Commerce stream recording a pass percentage of 79.51%, Arts stream recording a pass percentage of 84.09%, and Science stream recording a pass percentage of 87.61%.

The KSEEB has made the results available online, and students can check their results by visiting the official website. The board has also provided the option for students to apply for revaluation or retotaling of their answer scripts.

