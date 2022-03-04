Medical student dies after speeding bicycle crashes into tree in Uttara Kannada

  1. Home
News Network
March 4, 2022

Karwar, Mar 4: A 25-year-old medical student died on the spot after her bicycle veered off the road and rammed into a roadside tree near Beerampali in Dandeli taluk of Uttara Kannada district on Wednesday evening.

According to police, the accident occurred when Devika Sanjay Vaswani from Chhattisgarh, was riding her sports bicycle to Akoda from her Hidden Valley home stay at Beerampali.

She lost control of the bicycle at a downhill en route as it skidded off the road and crashed into a tree. Devika suffered a grievous head injury and bled to death a while later.

The Dandeli Rural police have registered a case.

February 19,2022

Bengaluru, Feb 19: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday blamed “outsiders” for creating confusion in schools and colleges over the hijab row.

“It’s very simple. There’s a High Court order which everyone has to follow. While doing that, there are outsiders getting involved. That’s why there’s so much confusion,” Bommai told reporters, without elaborating on who the outsiders are.

“If these outsiders don’t interfere, then the management of educational institutions, principals, teachers, guardians, and students will resolve issues. Earlier, too, several cases were resolved locally,” he said.

On February 10, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi that is hearing petitions on the hijab row passed an interim order restraining all students “regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders”.

The court said the order is confined to “such of the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student dress code/uniform”.

Altercations and tensions continue daily at schools and colleges where Muslim girls wearing the headscarves are being denied entry citing the interim order.

“There is confusion because of the atmosphere that has been created. We want that atmosphere to ease out,” Bommai said, adding that he would get details on incidents where FIRs have been registered against students and denial of entry to those wearing vermilion on the forehead. 

February 23,2022

Udupi, Feb 23: Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao has extended prohibitory orders imposed within a radius of 200 metres of educational institutions in Udupi district under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), till 6 pm on March 5.

The prohibitory order will not be applicable on February 27 (Sunday) and March 1, holiday on account of Mahashivarathri. 

The prohibitory orders imposed earlier applicable to pre-university, polytechnic and degree colleges in the district are in force till 6 pm on February 23. The extension was to prevent any untoward incident on the premises of schools in view of the row over hijab.

The order restricts assembling five or more people at one place. No weapons should be carried in that area, no slogans that are provocative in nature can be shouted. No protest and vijayotsava will be allowed as per the order.

March 3,2022

Moscow, Mar 3: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday accused Western politicians of considering nuclear war, one week after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine.

He also accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of presiding over “a society where Nazism is flourishing”.

“I would like to point out that it’s in the heads of Western politicians that the idea of a nuclear war is spinning constantly, and not in the heads of Russians,” Lavrov said in an interview with Russian and foreign media.

Lavrov accused NATO of seeking to maintain its supremacy and said that while Russia had a lot of good will, it could not let anyone undermine its interests.

Earlier Lavrov had warned that a third World War, if it breaks out, will be “nuclear and devastating”. Also, Lavrov stressed US President Joe Biden’s remark that a third World War would be an alternative to Washington’s tough sanctions against Moscow.

Lavrov said that Russia was ready for sanctions that were imposed against it but was surprised that the penalties affected athletes and journalists.

