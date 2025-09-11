Mild earthquake reported in Karnataka villages

Kalaburagi, Sept 11: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck in Sirachand Gram Panchayat of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The tremor was felt at 8.17 am with an epicentre 0.5 km of Jawalga village coming under Alur Gram Panchayat of Aland taluk.

The intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicentre.

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low though there might be local vibrations felt, the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

Pointing out that the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, they asserted that the people need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

District In-Charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that Department of Mines and Geology officials, tahsildar, and police officials have visited the site and conducted an inspection.