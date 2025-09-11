Mild earthquake reported in Karnataka villages

  1. Home
September 11, 2025

Kalaburagi, Sept 11: A mild earthquake of magnitude 2.3 struck in Sirachand Gram Panchayat of Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The tremor was felt at 8.17 am with an epicentre 0.5 km of Jawalga village coming under Alur Gram Panchayat of Aland taluk.

The intensity observed is low and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 20-25 kms from the epicentre.

This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low though there might be local vibrations felt, the officials of Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

Pointing out that the epicentre falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the Tectonic map, they asserted that the people need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low.

District In-Charge Minister Priyank Kharge said that Department of Mines and Geology officials, tahsildar, and police officials have visited the site and conducted an inspection.

September 2,2025

belgium.jpg

Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot has announced that the Western European country will recognize the State of Palestine at the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) later this month and impose sanctions on Israel.

“Palestine will be recognized by Belgium at the UN session! And firm sanctions will be imposed against Israel,” Prevot, who is also the deputy prime minister, wrote in a post on X on Tuesday.

Prevot added that Belgium will impose a round of 12 “firm” sanctions against Israel, including a ban on the import of products from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and “a review of public procurement policies with Israeli companies.”

He noted that the move is “in light of the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Palestine, particularly in Gaza.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed Belgium’s decision to recognize Palestinian statehood in the upcoming UN meeting.

In a statement on X, the ministry said it considered the move “to be in line with international law and United Nations resolutions,” protective of the state of Palestine, and “supportive of achieving peace.”

It called on other countries to “quickly” follow suit, “to intensify practical efforts to stop the crimes of genocide, displacement, starvation, and annexation, and to open a real political path to resolve the conflict.”

Australia, Canada, France, and Britain have announced plans to recognize Palestine during the UN General Assembly meetings later this month, joining nearly 150 countries that already have.

The United States said on Friday it would bar Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas from traveling to New York for the UN General Assembly.

August 28,2025

bhagawat.jpg

New Delhi, Aug 28: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday cited conversion and illegal migration as key reasons behind what he termed “demographic imbalance” and said while the government is trying to curb illegal immigration, society also needs to do its part.

Responding to a question during the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Bhagwat asserted that religion is by individual choice and there should be no allurement or force in this.

"Conversion and illegal migration are key reasons for demographic imbalance. We should not give jobs to illegal immigrants; we should give jobs to our own people, including Muslims," he said.

The RSS sarsanghchalak was asked about the Sangh’s view on illegal infiltration.

"The government is trying to curb illegal immigration, but society also needs to do its part. Religion is by individual choice; there should be no allurement or force in this," he said.

coastaldigest.com news network
September 11,2025

Udupi, Sept 11: In a tragic case highlighting the human cost of online fraud, a 19-year-old youth working as a rubber tapper in Karkala ended his life after losing ₹7,000 to cyber scammers.

The deceased has been identified as Sujek Ram, originally from Jharkhand. His elder brother, Manuram (30), lodged a complaint stating that Sujek had been employed in a plantation in Karkala.

On August 15, around 2 pm, Sujek allegedly consumed pesticide in his room after receiving a fraudulent mobile message and losing ₹7,000. He was rushed to Karkala Government Hospital, shifted to Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru, and later admitted to a private hospital. Despite weeks of medical care, he succumbed on September 7.

Police said the financial loss had driven the youngster into acute distress, prompting him to take the extreme step. Ajekar police have registered a case and are investigating.

