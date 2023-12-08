  1. Home
  2. Mild earthquake strikes parts of North Karnataka’s Vijayapura district

News Network
December 8, 2023

Bengaluru, Dec 8: An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 shook parts of Vijayapura district in north Karnataka bordering Maharashtra on Friday morning, the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre said.

According to the KSNDMC statement, the tremor was felt at 6.52 am and the epicentre of the earthquake was 4.3 kilometre south-east of Ukumanal village in Vijayapura Taluk of the district.

The Seismic Intensity map of the above earthquake from the epicentre show that the intensity observed is low, and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 40-50 km from the epicentre, it said.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as the intensity observed is low, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicentre falls in Seismic Zone-3 and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map. The community need not panic as the magnitude and intensity observed are low," the statement said. 

News Network
November 27,2023

Bengaluru, Nov 27: IAS officer LK Atheeq has been appointed as the new Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister of Karnataka with immediate effect. 

An order issued by the government stated that Atheeq, a 1991-batch officer will replac Dr Rajneesh Goel as Additional Chief Secretary. Dr Rajneesh Goel, 1986-batch officer, was earlier this month elevated as new Chief Secretary of the State.

Atheeq is also placed in concurrent charge of additional chief secretary to government, finance department. He had taken charge as the additional chief secretary of the finance department on June 30 earlier this year. 

News Network
December 4,2023

Hyderabad, Dec 4: Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy in all likelihood will be the next Chief Minister of Telangana with the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting underway right now at a private hotel in Hyderabad.

Sources said the All India Congress Committee (AICC) is in favour of Mr. Reddy realising that he also enjoys the support of maximum number of MLAs who have indicated that their support will be for him.

The meeting going on right now under the supervision of AICC observer and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka D.K. Shivakumar will take the final call and then the team will immediately head to Raj Bhavan to submit the letter to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Earlier, Mr. Dk Shivakumar met with Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy at another hotel. The meeting assumes importance as Mr. Uttam Reddy and Mr. Vikramarka too are in the race. Mr. Rajgopal Reddy is the brother of Mr. Komatireddy Venkata Reddy. 

The party will face a tough task in accommodating Mr. Uttam Reddy, Mr. Rajgopal Reddy and Mr. Venkata Reddy in the Cabinet as they all hail from Nalgonda district and belong to the Reddy community. The caste arithmetic doesn’t suit to accommodate all of them.

