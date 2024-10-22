  1. Home
  2. A Mini Venice Floating Toward the Future? Social Media Reacts as Flooding Strikes Bengaluru

A Mini Venice Floating Toward the Future? Social Media Reacts as Flooding Strikes Bengaluru

October 22, 2024

Bengaluru, Oct 22: Heavy rainfall has once again turned Bengaluru’s streets into rivers, with large-scale waterlogging paralyzing India’s IT capital. As residents brace for more storms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a day filled with thunderstorms, predicting minimum temperatures around 21°C.

"Bengaluru is expected to see a cloudy sky today, with light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms impacting both urban and rural regions," stated the IMD. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 29°C, while the minimum will hover at 21°C.

Waterlogged streets have significantly slowed down traffic, with major bottlenecks reported along Sarjapura Road near the Wipro and RBD Layout junctions, according to police reports.

The flooding has sparked fresh criticism from opposition parties, who have seized the opportunity to target the Congress-led state government’s handling of the city's infrastructure.

October 12,2024

Udupi: In a significant operation, the Malpe police have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India using forged Aadhaar cards. Udupi Superintendent of Police, Dr. Arun K, stated that the arrests followed after an immigration incident involving one of the group's members.

Muhammed Manik, one of the arrested individuals, was caught attempting to travel to Dubai via Mangaluru International Airport with a fake passport. Alert immigration officers at the airport detained him and handed him over to the Bajpe police, who registered a case. Following this, the Udupi police, acting on the information provided by the Bajpe police and immigration authorities, conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the seven individuals in Hoode village, Paduthonse, Udupi.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Hakeem Ali (24), Sujon S K alias Farooq (19), Ismail S K (30), Kareem S K (20), Salam S K (22), Rajikul S K (20), and Mohammed Sojib (20), all hailing from Bangladesh.

The group entered India without any valid documentation and managed to acquire fake Aadhaar cards, which they used to stay in the country illegally. According to police sources, a person named Kajol from Agartala assisted them in obtaining the fraudulent Aadhaar cards, while a Bangladeshi named Usman facilitated their illegal entry into India under the guise of employment. Both Kajol and Usman are currently at large.

The Malpe police have registered cases under several sections, including Sections 19(2), 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 340(2), and 190 of the BNS, related to fraud and illegal entry. Interrogations are ongoing as the police seek further details in connection with the case.

October 8,2024

Mangaluru, Oct 8: The city of Mangaluru mourns the loss of M Ahmed, a pioneering businessman, philanthropist, and the Founder Chairman of the AK Group. He passed away on Tuesday morning at the age of 76, leaving behind a legacy that spans decades of service, innovation, and community building.

M Ahmed, also fondly known as A K Ahmed, was a man of humble beginnings who grew into one of the most respected entrepreneurs in South India. He founded the AK Group in 1984, which has since flourished into a multi-faceted business empire. The company, which began as a small frame manufacturing unit, now encompasses a wide range of industries, including plywood, formaldehyde, particle boards, fire-rated products, and more. AK Group's growth extended beyond India, with manufacturing units established in Myanmar and Vietnam.

What began with 18 employees in 1984 has today expanded to provide employment to approximately 3,000 people in India and 400 abroad. M Ahmed’s dedication and vision were instrumental in transforming the company into a market leader, recognized for its high-quality products and innovation. AK Plywood is now one of India’s top plywood manufacturers, and the largest in South India. The company was Karnataka’s first plywood manufacturer to receive ISO certification and has garnered prestigious awards, including the Rising Stars Power Brands Award in London (2017) and the Best Manufacturer Award from MSME Karnataka (2018).

Ahmed’s business success was deeply rooted in values instilled in him during his early years. He worked alongside his father, the late Abdul Khader Moopa, loading sawn timber, and it was from these humble beginnings that he developed his work ethic, pioneering spirit, and respect for time—values that remained the cornerstone of his remarkable career.

His foresight was evident when he recognized the potential of timber from Perumbavoor, Kerala, for plywood and blockboards at a time when it was merely being used as firewood. This strategic move led to the establishment of one of the first frame manufacturing and peeling units there, and soon after, Ahmed launched his own company in Mangaluru, swiftly earning national and international recognition.

Beyond plywood, the AK Group has diversified into multiple industries, including marine food, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, hypermarkets in India and the UAE, and food industries in Indonesia. Under Ahmed’s leadership, the company’s reach expanded, ensuring its position as a formidable player in various sectors.

Ahmed was not only an extraordinary businessman but also a deeply compassionate individual, dedicated to social and religious causes. He served as the founding president of the managing committee of Ihsan Masjid in Mangaluru and established the Highland Educational and Cultural Centre. His philanthropic efforts were as vast as his business ventures, benefiting countless communities both in India and abroad.

His kindness, simplicity, and punctuality were hallmarks of his character. Those who knew him admired his unyielding commitment to excellence, as well as his warmth and generosity. M Ahmed is survived by his wife, three daughters, and four sons, who continue his legacy of philanthropy and social service.

As news of his passing spread, tributes poured in from all sectors of society. Social, religious, and political leaders in Mangaluru expressed their deep sorrow over the loss of a man who dedicated his life to improving the lives of others.

M Ahmed’s journey from humble beginnings to massive success will continue to inspire generations. His life serves as a testament to the power of vision, perseverance, and, above all, integrity.

