  1. Home
  2. Minister blames NHAI for death of 9 Dharmasthala pilgrims

Minister blames NHAI for death of 9 Dharmasthala pilgrims

News Network
October 17, 2022

Hassan, Oct 17: Karnataka Minister for Excise and in-charge minister of Hassan district on Monday held the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) responsible for the national highway road accident which killed nine persons, including four children.

The pilgrims were returning from a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Dharmasthala.

Talking to reporters, minister K Gopalaiah stated that NHAI's negligence was found at the outset and preliminary investigations also suggest this. The people who are responsible for the tragedy won't be spared, he said.

Nine persons, including four children, were killed on the spot after being hit by a milk tanker on the national highway 69, near Banavara town in Hassan district on Saturday night.

The tempo was mangled and stuck between the bus and tanker.

Preliminary investigation by the police suggested that the absence of sign boards on one way to be the reason for the tragedy.

Minister Gopalaiah stated that no matter how much compensation is given, the dead can't be brought back. But, those responsible for the tragedy will be punished, he maintained. He also stated that he would discuss with the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with regard to providing compensation to the victims. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 3,2022

Makkah, Oct 3: The Umrah visa has been extended from one to three months for all Umrah performers of all nationalities, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said.

He made this announcement during his two-day official visit to Tashkent where the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Saudi minister at the conclusion of the Dr. Al-Rabiah's visit.

The minister conveyed the greetings of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman to President Mirziyoyev and the Uzbek government and people and their wishes of further growth for Uzbekistan.

They wished prosperity to Uzbekistan in light of the ongoing reforms that the republic is witnessing, stressing that the visit is an extension of distinguished historical relations between the two countries and resulted in several cooperation agreements in various fields.

The accords were primarily in the Hajj and Umrah, which reflects the great efforts of the leadership in serving Islam and Muslims and facilitating procedures for pilgrims and Umrah performers.

The minister added that the recent Hajj season saw the participation of some 12,000 Uzbek pilgrims after authorities increased the numbers of pilgrims following the easing of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He noted that more than 36,000 people from Uzbekistan have performed Umrah during the last two months, the majority of whom managed to visit Madinah and pray at Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah and visited religious and historical sites in Madinah.

Al-Rabiah’s visit witnessed holding of several meetings with various officials to discuss means of enhancing cooperation in various fields and developing distinguished ties between the two countries.

The discussions mainly revolved around the automating of all services and programs that are now offered electronically through Nusuk platform and issuing visit and Umrah visas quickly.

The minister met with several Uzbek officials as part of boosting cooperation between the two countries in various fields and stressing the deep-rooted bilateral relations.

Talks during the visit also reviewed means to enhance strategic bilateral cooperation between the two sides to enhance the quality of services provided to Uzbek Umrah performers.

This is in addition to going over the possibility of increasing the activities of joint committees in several aspects, including increasing the number of flights between the two countries. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 13,2022

nageshBC.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 13: Karnataka Minister of School Education, Literacy and Sakala B C Nagesh today said that they had expected a better judgement by the Supreme Court on the hijab ban matter as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab.

"We welcome the Supreme Court verdict. We had expected a better judgement as women worldwide are demanding to not wear hijab. The Karnataka HC order remains applicable in the interim time and a ban on wearing of hijab in educational institutions of the state remains," Nagesh said. 

On being asked about organisations supporting wearing hijab in educational institutions, the minister said, "They will always want to split this society. They are using hijab to split the society."

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced a split verdict on validity of hijab ban imposed by the Karnataka government in classrooms at Pre-University Colleges.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia said since there is divergence of views, the matter would be posted before the Chief Justice of India for setting up a larger bench.

"There is divergence of opinion," Justice Gupta said at the outset while pronouncing the verdict. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
October 15,2022

indwomen.jpg

Sylhet, Oct 15: India maintained their dominance in the Women's Asia Cup with an eight-wicket demolition of a self-destructing Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday for their seventh title in eight editions.

Sri Lanka, who were playing their first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow and turning pitch. They could only manage 65 for nine which India knocked off in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana struck a sublime 51 not out off 25 balls.

It was a procession after Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapaththu got run out in the third over following a mix up with Anushka Sanjeewani who too got run out six balls later.

Renuka, who has been in top form since the Commonwealth Games in August, sent back Hasini Perera on the very first ball she faced. The left-hander checked her shot only to be caught at cover, leaving Sri Lanka at nine for four.

The Sri Lankans were in dire need of a partnership but Kavisha Dilhari's fall made it 16 for five as she was bowled while trying to play an incoming delivery from Renuka across the line.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad got her first wicket after Nilakshi de Silva played on to her stumps while trying to cut a ball close to her body. At 32 for eight, being bowled out for a sub-50 total was very much on the cards, but Ranaweera saved them from that ignominy with an unbeaten 18 off 22 balls.

The Indians bowled with discipline but poor shot selection contributed more to Sri Lanka's steep slide. After a memorable win over Pakistan in the semifinals, it seemed the occasion got the better of Sri Lanka.

India lost Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues cheaply in the run chase. However, both the batters did well in the tournament, with Shafali getting back to form and Jemimah making a successful comeback from injury.

The elegant Mandhana played some exquisite strokes on way to completing the formality alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (11 not out off 14). Smriti's effort included three sixes and six boundaries. Fittingly, she sealed the win with a maximum off Oshadi Ranasinghe.

The win is a shot in the arm for India's preparations for the T20 World Cup next year. They were able to test players for different roles during the competition, though that also contributed to their only loss in the tournament, against Pakistan in the league stage.

The Indians took a lap of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and, in a fine gesture, got clicked with the entire groundstaff after their triumph, which was witnessed by a sizeable turnout.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.