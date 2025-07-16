Missing witness in Dharmasthala dead bodies case sparks mystery; police say location unknown, protection withheld

Mangaluru, July 16: A gripping mystery deepened in Dakshina Kannada as police confirmed on Wednesday that they have lost contact with a key witness who alleged the secret burial of multiple dead bodies in Dharmasthala village. The individual, who had sought official witness protection, has now seemingly vanished.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K revealed that despite the witness’s willingness to expose those allegedly involved and identify the burial sites, no details about their current location have been shared with authorities. The police stated they cannot offer protection without direct communication and consent from the witness.

Tensions escalated after the complainant’s lawyer made significant disclosures to the media — disclosures that, according to police, compromised the witness’s anonymity. Though the lawyer claimed the revelations were made on the witness’s instructions, officials say the move undermined formal procedures.

Under Rule 7 of witness protection guidelines, authorities are unable to act unless the witness fully cooperates. This condition was formally conveyed to the lawyer via email on July 10, but no response regarding the witness’s whereabouts has been received so far.

“All communication has been through email. We still don’t know where the witness is,” said the SP, adding that without this critical information, law enforcement is unable to proceed with protective measures or further inquiry into the burial claims.

A report filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police warns that if the witness fails to surface during the investigation, their claims may not be verifiable at any stage.

Contrary to swirling speculation, the SP confirmed that no exhumation or official action took place on Wednesday linked to this high-profile case.