  1. Home
  2. Missing witness in Dharmasthala dead bodies case sparks mystery; police say location unknown, protection withheld

Missing witness in Dharmasthala dead bodies case sparks mystery; police say location unknown, protection withheld

News Network
July 16, 2025

Mangaluru, July 16: A gripping mystery deepened in Dakshina Kannada as police confirmed on Wednesday that they have lost contact with a key witness who alleged the secret burial of multiple dead bodies in Dharmasthala village. The individual, who had sought official witness protection, has now seemingly vanished.

Superintendent of Police Dr Arun K revealed that despite the witness’s willingness to expose those allegedly involved and identify the burial sites, no details about their current location have been shared with authorities. The police stated they cannot offer protection without direct communication and consent from the witness.

Tensions escalated after the complainant’s lawyer made significant disclosures to the media — disclosures that, according to police, compromised the witness’s anonymity. Though the lawyer claimed the revelations were made on the witness’s instructions, officials say the move undermined formal procedures.

Under Rule 7 of witness protection guidelines, authorities are unable to act unless the witness fully cooperates. This condition was formally conveyed to the lawyer via email on July 10, but no response regarding the witness’s whereabouts has been received so far.

“All communication has been through email. We still don’t know where the witness is,” said the SP, adding that without this critical information, law enforcement is unable to proceed with protective measures or further inquiry into the burial claims.

A report filed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police warns that if the witness fails to surface during the investigation, their claims may not be verifiable at any stage.

Contrary to swirling speculation, the SP confirmed that no exhumation or official action took place on Wednesday linked to this high-profile case.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 5,2025

thakrey.jpg

Mumbai, July 5: In a dramatic turn in Maharashtra politics, Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray shared the stage for the first time in 20 years, fuelling intense speculation about a potential political realignment ahead of key civic elections.

Reuniting under the banner of "Marathi language and identity", the Thackeray cousins sent a powerful message from a packed event at Mumbai’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Stadium in Worli on Saturday—held to celebrate the state government's rollback of the controversial three-language policy in primary schools.

While the event was not under any formal political banner, its symbolism was unmistakable. As Uddhav (Shiv Sena-UBT chief) and Raj (MNS president) walked in together, and their sons Aaditya and Amit later embraced on stage, chants of “Thackeray brand is back together” echoed through the crowd.

“We’ve removed the distance between us… We’ve come together to stay together,” said Uddhav, triggering loud applause.

“What Balasaheb couldn’t do, Devendra Fadnavis did—he brought us together,” quipped Raj, mocking the deputy CM. “You may control Vidhan Bhawan, but we have the power on the streets.”

The duo reiterated their stand on Marathi pride, vowing to protect the language and oppose the imposition of Hindi or English-centric policies. Raj didn’t hold back:

“Everyone living here must know Marathi. But don’t go beating people and making videos—let them say they were beaten. You stay silent,” he said, half-jokingly, half-threateningly.

He also slammed the lack of Marathi in judiciary proceedings, demanding systemic change:

“Why is English the only language in courts in Maharashtra? Why not in UP or Bihar?”

Uddhav echoed the aggressive tone:

“Yes, we are goondas... if goondagiri is needed for justice, so be it.”

The event marks a potential political watershed, with the cousins not just sharing a stage but indicating possible joint campaigns—starting with the BMC polls. “We will capture Mumbai and Maharashtra together,” Uddhav declared.

With Balasaheb’s legacy looming large and opposition to the BJP sharpening, the reunion could reshape alliances in Maharashtra’s complex political landscape.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 7,2025

Udupi, July 7: In yet another instance of targeted cyber fraud, a 25-year-old student from Udupi, currently pursuing his master’s degree in Dublin, Ireland, and his father lost over ₹1 lakh to a scamster impersonating an Indian Embassy official.

The victim, Sandesh, who has been studying in Ireland since 2024, received a call on June 30 around 6:05 PM from an unknown person claiming to be an official from the Indian Embassy. The caller warned Sandesh that his Irish Residence Permit (IRP) application had a discrepancy in his date of birth. He further threatened that unless corrected immediately, his passport would be placed under the "Yellow group," leading to potential legal consequences.

Panicked and trusting the caller, Sandesh shared scanned copies of his Aadhaar card, birth certificate, and voter ID to an email address provided by the fraudster. The caller then instructed him to transfer money in phases for "verification purposes," assuring him it would be refunded.

Sandesh transferred ₹58,533 from his own Paytm account. When he hit his transaction limit, he contacted his father, Srikant (66), who resides in Kinnimulki, Udupi. Without suspecting foul play, Srikant transferred ₹33,588.10 via Paytm and ₹67,075.60 via Google Pay — bringing the total amount lost to ₹1,00,663.70.

The family became suspicious when the caller demanded more money. Realizing they had been scammed, they lodged a complaint at Udupi Town Police Station, which has now registered a case under Section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act.

Police and cybersecurity experts are urging Indian students abroad and their families to be cautious when dealing with unsolicited calls, especially those that demand urgent payments or sensitive personal data.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 4,2025

praveen.jpg

Mangaluru, July 4: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested a key accused, who had been living abroad for the last two years, in connection with its probe into the sensational murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru in Karnataka, officials said.

The accused, Abdul Rahaman, was taken into custody by the NIA team at the Kannur International Airport in Kerala on his arrival from Qatar, they said.

A total of four accused, including Rahaman and two other absconders, were chargesheeted by the NIA in the case in April this year, taking the total chargesheeted in the case to 28.

The NIA had also declared rewards for information relating to six absconders. Rahaman was carrying a reward of Rs 4 lakh for this arrest. He is the 22nd accused to be arrested in the case.

Investigation officers claim that Rahaman, on directions of PFI leadership, harboured the main assailants and others involved in the case, the agency said in a statement, adding that he fled to Qatar after the attackers were arrested.

Nettaru was killed with sharp weapons by assailants on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka, the statement said.

According to NIA, the killing was part of a larger conspiracy aimed at striking terror among the people and unleashing communal hatred and unrest in the society.

The NIA, which re-registered the case on August 4, 2022, is trying to track down the remaining absconders.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.