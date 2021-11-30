  1. Home
  2. 'Missing' youth from Bantwal accused of stealing jewels worth over Rs 2.88 crore from Sulthan Diamonds & Gold

coastaldigest.com news network
December 1, 2021

Mangaluru, Dec 1: After a youth went missing from Dakshina Kannada, a case of stealing jewelleries worth over Rs 2.88 crore has been registered against him in Kasaragod. 

The missing youth is Mohammed Farooq, a resident of Talipadpu in Kaikamba at BC Road in Bantwal taluk. He was working as an assistant sales manager at the Kasaragod showroom of reputed Sulthan Diamonds & Gold. 

Farooq’s wife had filed a complaint at Bantwal town police station claiming that Farooq had left house to play cricket on November 28 at 7.30 am and never returned.

Meanwhile, the proprietors of the Sulthan Diamonds & Gold showroom filed a complaint at Kasargod town police station against the same person accusing him of escaping with huge amount of jewelleries from the showroom. 

An employee, who was working in the showroom for past one and half year, has stolen gold, diamond and silver worth Rs 2.88 crore, the compliant stated.

The incident came to light on Saturday November 27 while the accounts of the showroom were checked.

It is said that the Farooq who was working as a sales manager in showroom, fled from the spot while the checking of accounts was in progress on Saturday. He is absconding since Sunday.

