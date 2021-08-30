  1. Home
  2. MLA's son, fiancée among 7 killed in Audi car crash in Bengaluru

MLA's son, fiancée among 7 killed in Audi car crash in Bengaluru

August 31, 2021

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Seven persons, including the son of a Congress MLA, were killed in a major road accident that occured in the early hours of Tuesday in Bengaluru's Koramangala.

The police said that the SUV, being driven by one of the deceased, was crushed after the driver lost control, hit a pole and then rammed into a building near Mangala Convention Hall.

Among those killed is Karuna Sagar, the son of Hosur Congress MLA Prakash, and bride-to-be.

A local resident said that he heard a loud noise and rushed out to find that the SUV had crashed. Residents doused the fire emanating from the car.

While one person was injured, the bodies of the others who died were decapitated. The hurt person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Adugodi traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to St John's Hospital mortuary for an autopsy.

It is believed that none of them were wearing seat belts and hence airbags weren't deployed. The overspeeding SUV lost its tyres before the crash.

The police have taken up the case suo motu and are investigating.

August 20,2021

Kabul, Aug 20: The Afghan national cricket team were feeling "spirited" after resuming training in the capital this week, just days after the Taliban seized control of the country, the head of the cricket board said Friday.

Following the collapse of the government at the weekend, Hamid Shinwari said the team were once again preparing for their one-day series against Pakistan, scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka in two weeks.

"The atmosphere in the camp was very spirited," Shinwari said. "We will send the team to Sri Lanka once the flight operations are resumed and for that we are in contact with authorities," he added.

Chaos has broken out at Kabul airport this week as tens of thousands of Afghans try to flee the militants, who swept through the country largely unopposed by government security forces.

Sport was tightly controlled by the Islamic fundamentalist group during their first rule of the country in the 1990s, often viewed by the militants as a distraction from religious duties.

Women were completely banned from taking part. 

However, Shinwari said he saw no threats to cricket from the movement.

"Cricket was not an issue during the Taliban regime before and it will not be an issue now. I don't remember any incident caused by the Taliban over cricket," he said.

Shinwari said he was unable to comment on the status of women's cricket but the situation would be clearer in the coming weeks.

Star spin bowler and T20 captain Rashid Khan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabi are currently playing The Hundred tournament in England. Both made pleas for peace in their country before the Taliban takeover.

But most other national players are in Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka's cricket board earlier this week said it was still hoping to host Afghanistan and Pakistan for the three matches in an empty stadium at Hambantota.

The one-day international series starts on September 3.

It was shifted to Sri Lanka after stadiums in the United Arab Emirates -- where Afghanistan play their home matches -- were instead preparing to host the Indian Premier League.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board also announced its Twenty20 league, to start from September 10 in Kabul.

"We are committed to doing well and lifting Afghanistan cricket. We have excellent relations with Pakistan and Indian cricket boards and we are part of the international cricket community," it said.

August 17,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 17: In a sad incident which happened at Baikampady in the city in the wee hours of Tuesday August 17, 

A husband and wife have embraced death by hanging in their home at Baikampady on the outskirts of the city after they reportedly contracted novel. 

The deceased have been identified as Arya Suvarna (45) and Guna Suvarna (38). They were residing in an apartment in Baikampady.

Before resorting to the extreme step, Arya Suvarna contacted the city police chief N Shashi Kumar over phone to inform about the couple’s decision. The former also sent a voice note to the latter.

The top cop resorted to social media to identify the couple immediately besides asking his subordinates to take all possible steps to avert the tragedy. However, the couple ended their lives even before anyone could trace them. 

It is learnt that Guna Suvarna was diabetic and was depressed because of childlessness. For last few days the couple reportedly developed symptoms of covid19. Suvarna’s voice note claimed that they had been overtaken by anxiety.

When a team of police from Surathkal station reached the couple’s apartment in Baikambady, the couple’s dead body was hanging. A case has been registered. 

News Network
August 21,2021

Mangaluru, Aug 21: The Vishva Hindu Parishad has urged Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra ruthlessly deal with anti-nationals and curtail all anti-social activities in coastal region, especially Dakshina Kannada.

VHP divisional secretary Sharan Pumpwell, who submitted a memorandum to Jnanendra, said that there was a conspiracy to disrupt peace in the district.

Attacks citing trivial issues were carried out on Hindus. Attempts are being made to disrupt communal harmony in the district, he said.

He said that incidents such as protest against Veer Savarkar by SDPI and PFI members, NIA raid on the house of former MLA late Iddinabba, theft of cattle, illegal transportation of cattle, love jihad, desecrating places of worship and posting derogatory remarks on Hindu gods have occurred in recent times.

Sharan urged the home minister to initiate steps against those who disrupt peace in the district. 

The memorandum urged the minister to book sedition charges against those who had insulted Veer Savarkar by disrupting Independence Day celebrations in Kabaka Gram Panchayat. A law against love jihad should be implemented in Karnataka, which seeks to penalise forcible or fraudulent religious conversion by marriage.

Spana Salian
 - 
Saturday, 21 Aug 2021

Good move by Sharananna we need strict rules in this regards so no one in Mangalore disrupt peace also book people who take law & order as per their wish and manhandle the other religious person in the name of Cow etc. I also urge the Govt to find jobs opportunities to our youths including our Sharananna who is very free now a days with our work.

