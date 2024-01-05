Modi is chanting the name of Ram. Under his leadership we will end Congress era in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

Jeddah: The Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah, a prominent organization dedicated to the welfare and enrichment of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, achieved a significant milestone by hosting its 15th Annual General Body Meeting on December 15, 2023. This momentous event served as a testament to the forum's dedication and commitment to the betterment of Kannadigas residing abroad.

The 15th Annual General Body Meeting was a grand affair held at prestigious The Village Restaurant Banquet Hall in Jeddah, attracting a diverse gathering of esteemed individuals, community members, and distinguished guests. Notably, the event was graced by the esteemed presence of Highly Respected Mr. Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager of Air India & Air India Express - Western Province, Saudi Arabia, who served as the Guest of Honor. Mr. Khan's attendance not only added prestige to the occasion but also demonstrated his unwavering support for the Karnataka NRI community. In his address, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the members of the forum for their remarkable achievements in promoting the welfare of Kannadigas.

He commended their efforts and emphasized the importance of their work in fostering unity, preserving culture, and providing support to the NRI community. He also congratulated the KNRI Forum Jeddah’s delegation for meeting and approaching the Air India for commencing direct passenger flight services from Jeddah to Mangaluru and assured that Air India management is considering this request with Top priority and soon this demand will be fulfilled. In closing, he expressed his appreciation to the committee for granting him the privilege of being part of this remarkable event.

The outgoing president, Mohammed Mansoor, extended a warm welcome to Guest of Honor Mr. Raza Ali Khan and guest from Bengaluru Mr. Babu by presenting flower bouquet and welcomed all attendees in his welcome address. He expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout his tenure and assured continued cooperation with the new committee. Mr. Mansoor’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah. As a token of appreciation, on behalf of the executive committee members, he presented a special memento to the guest of honor, Mr. Raza Ali Khan, as a symbol of the cherished memories from their time together.

As per the main agenda, the outgoing General Secretary Peter Mascarenhas Udupi, a renowned educationalist of prestigious International school in Jeddah has presented the forum's comprehensive Annual Report, providing an overview of the achievements and milestones attained during the previous year. The report highlighted the forum's various initiatives, including cultural events, KNT Season 3 cricket tournament, educational programs and social welfare projects that have positively impacted the lives of Kannadigas in Jeddah, which was eye catching segment of the event.

Additionally, Treasurer Br. Habib Rahman Uchila presented the crystal-clear Financial Report for the term 2022-2023. These reports demonstrated the forum's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management team including Mohammed Ismail from Bengaluru as Joint Treasurer, Nazir Ahmed Karkala from Udupi as Internal Auditor and Sayed Shakeel from Bengaluru for the excellent team work on coordinating to submission of financial reports to Forum’s Chartered Accountant at Bengaluru for the Auditing and obtaining Clearance Certificate from the Karnataka State Registrar Office for the previous financial year, had much applauded by the gathered members and the guests. The new Executive committee for 2023-2024 was formed under the supervision of appointed Election officer Dr. Ashfqa Maniyar Bjapura with the support of Shaikh Saoud Yermal. Dr. Ashfaq congratulated the outgoing committee office bearers and members for their excellent performance in their term. He urged all the new selected Executive Committee members to dedicate themselves for the benefit of needy Kannadigas.

The newly formed Executive Committee for the term 2023-2024 comprises a dynamic group of individuals who bring a wealth of talent, dedication, and diverse perspectives to the table. The new executive committee elected Sabu Chandran from Bengaluru, a visionary leader with a strong commitment to the NRI community as President to lead the committee. To assist the President in his role the Executive Committee unanimously elected Shaikh Saoud Yermal from Udupi, whose organizational skills and attention to detailed manoeuvres will be invaluable to the committee's operations as General Secretary. The committee also includes Vice Presidents Arifulla Shariff from Shimoga, known for his ability to bring people together, and Habib Rahman Uchila from Udupi, who brings a wealth of experience in community service. Mohammed Imran from Bengaluru has been selected as the Treasurer, and to assist him Mohammed Ismail from Bengaluru has retained as Joint Treasurer. Both have ensured the executive committee to get financial accountability and transparency in transactions will be at top priority to them.

The office bearers team of 2023-2024 term has the following additional skilfull coordinators and executive committee members. Joint Secretary R Dorai Swamy from KGF, Coordinators – Cultural Mohammed Kaleem from Rayachuru & Rajesh Suvarna from Mangaluru, Coordinator – Sports Mohammed Fayaz from Udupi, Chief Coordinator – Mahboob Ali Khan from Bengaluru and Assistant Chief Coordinator Peter Mascarenhas from Udupi, Internal Auditor – Rafeeq Ahmed Bengaluru, Advisors – Mohammed Mansoor Mangaluru & Dr. Ashfaq Maniyar Bijapura.

Executive Committee Members : Nazir Ahmed Karkala Udupi, Jalal Baig Sakleshpuraa, Mukarram Khan Bengaluru, Faize Abdul Razak Shaikh Mangaluru, Mohammed Haneef Sakleshpuraa, Denis Noronha Udupi, Jerry Gomes Murdeshwara, Suhail Malik Rayachuru, Mohammed Saifuddin Sami Mysore, Mohammed Irshad Sandi Belagavi, Thomas Daniel Hubli, Shakil Ahmed Rayachuru, Mahantesh Bagalakote, Salim Hubbali from Belagavi, Zeeshan Mansoor Bale-Hannooru, Raza Ali Khan Bengaluru, Waseem Ahmed Tumakuru, Mohammed Sajid Kanakapura, Mohamad Arshad Husain Mangaluru and Qamruzaman Sada Bhatkala.

The Annual General Body Meeting was expertly hosted by Shaikh Saoud Yermal Udupi, whose eloquence and stage presence guided the attendees through the proceedings with finesse and professionalism. Mohammed Ismail Bengaluru and Mohammed Rafeeq Bengaluru professionally controlled the registration counter. The attendees were treated to a delightful culinary experience with welcome drink, featuring a diverse array of traditional and contemporary dishes at the dinner buffet from The Village Restaurant Azizia Jeddah under the management of Jalal Baig Sakleshpura. The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Mohammed Imran Bengaluru, expressing gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the event. Adding to the festive ambiance, talented Coordinator-Cultural Mohammed Kaleem Rayachuru and Ex-President Saifuddin Sami Mysore captivated the audience with their soulful rendition of Kannada patriotic songs, evoking a sense of pride and nostalgia among the attendees.

The Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah is an esteemed organization dedicated to serving the interests and welfare of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Established with a vision to foster unity, promote cultural exchange, and address the needs of NRIs, the forum actively engages in various community initiatives and events. By maintaining a strong connection with their homeland, Karnataka, the forum strives to ensure that the NRI community feels connected, supported, and valued. Looking ahead, the Karnataka Non-Resident Indian Forum Jeddah eagerly anticipates an exciting year of growth, collaboration, and community engagement under the leadership of the newly appointed Executive Committee. With their diverse backgrounds, talents, and unwavering dedication to the NRI community, the committee members are well-prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their collective vision is to strengthen the bond among Kannadigas, promote cultural exchange.