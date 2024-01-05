  1. Home
Modi is chanting the name of Ram. Under his leadership we will end Congress era in Karnataka: Deve Gowda

January 5, 2024

Bengaluru, Jan 5: Former Prime Minister and national President of JD(S) H.D. Deve Gowda on Friday said that under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, his party is determined to see Congress era end in Karnataka.

Addressing a press conference here, Deve Gowda said this while answering a question on the Karnataka government's action being taken against the Hindu activists. He said they are creating all this with a dream to defeat NDA and win 20 seats in Parliamentary elections in the state.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chanting the name of Shri Ram. He is fasting and taking a bath in the Sarayu River. Here, in the name of CM Siddaramaiah, whom Congress considers as their Ram, they want to win 20 MP seats. This will remain a dream,” Deve Gowda stated.

“This is not possible in the state. This time under the leadership of PM Modi, we will win more seats than ever expected. The people are going to give a mandate,” he said.

There is no question of seat sharing. “We want to defeat Congress. There should be no argument in this regard. Seat sharing will be looked after later,” he said.

“I have governed the country without compromising a bit on secular ideals. You (Congress) and INDIA bloc have humiliated Deve Gowda. I am telling you today, we are determined to see Congress in Karnataka must be defeated and see the era of Congress under CM Siddaramaiah and DyCM D.K. Shivakumar should be over,” Deve Gowda charged.

December 29,2023

Bantwal, Dec 29: A 22-year-old woman lost her life after a speeding car struck her as she walked along the footpath with her mother at Pacchinadka near in B C Road Kaikamba in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kananda. 

The victim has been identified as Chaitra, 22, a local resident employed in a private cloth shop in Mangaluru. Daughter of late makeup artist Bhaskar Acharya, she was engaged to a man from Kodyadka, with their wedding scheduled for March 3.

It is learnt that Chaitra had taken leave on December 28 to attend the Roce ceremony of her friend. Accompanied by her mother, she was en route to her friend's house when a speeding car hit her, causing severe injuries at around 8 pm. Traffic ASI Suresh Padar and head constable Ramesh rushed her to a private hospital in Mangaluru, but she succumbed to her injuries around 1 am on December 29.

The car, having lost control after hitting Chaitra, collided with an electricity pole and the compound wall of a nearby house before coming to a stop. All four occupants, including the driver, fled the scene, heading towards Mallur.

Local residents suspect that the car's occupants may have been under the influence of ganja. The relatives of the deceased have filed a complaint with the police.

The Melkar traffic police are currently conducting a thorough investigation into the incident.

December 29,2023

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state not to take coercive action against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for his speech on December 24 in Srirangapatna, apparently insulting Muslim women.

The vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Rai, who heard the petition by Bhat, on Thursday issued notices to the state and the complainant in the case and directed the State Public Prosecutor not to take coercive action till the next date of hearing. The arrest of Bhat in the case, therefore, is stalled.

Senior advocate Arun Shyam, who appeared for Bhat, argued that the case was politically motivated and the RSS leader had only stated facts which were protected under the right to speech.

Najma Nazeer, a social worker, had lodged the complaint and the police in Srirangapatna had booked Bhat under Sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 294 (dealing with uttering obscene words in a public place), 509 ( Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion), 295 (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli¬gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs), 298 (deliberate hurting of religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the III Additional District and Sessions Judge in Mandya granted bail to Bhat in the Srirangapatna case following his submission about his health condition.

Bhat underwent cardiovascular surgery on April 5, 2022. 'Hence there is substance in the contention of the petitioner that he is suffering from severe cardiac health issues,' the Sessions Court noted, and citing earlier Supreme Court judgements, granted Bhat anticipatory bail.

He was directed to submit a personal bond for Rs 2 lakh and a surety for a like sum.

The Sessions Court, however, clarified that the "investigator is at liberty to interrogate him as provided under relevant provisions of the CrPC."

December 25,2023

Jeddah: The Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah, a prominent organization dedicated to the welfare and enrichment of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, achieved a significant milestone by hosting its 15th Annual General Body Meeting on December 15, 2023. This momentous event served as a testament to the forum's dedication and commitment to the betterment of Kannadigas residing abroad.

The 15th Annual General Body Meeting was a grand affair held at prestigious The Village Restaurant Banquet Hall in Jeddah, attracting a diverse gathering of esteemed individuals, community members, and distinguished guests. Notably, the event was graced by the esteemed presence of Highly Respected Mr. Raza Ali Khan, Country Manager of Air India & Air India Express - Western Province, Saudi Arabia, who served as the Guest of Honor. Mr. Khan's attendance not only added prestige to the occasion but also demonstrated his unwavering support for the Karnataka NRI community. In his address, he expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the members of the forum for their remarkable achievements in promoting the welfare of Kannadigas. 

He commended their efforts and emphasized the importance of their work in fostering unity, preserving culture, and providing support to the NRI community. He also congratulated the KNRI Forum Jeddah’s delegation for meeting and approaching the Air India for commencing direct passenger flight services from Jeddah to Mangaluru and assured that Air India management is considering this request with Top priority and soon this demand will be fulfilled. In closing, he expressed his appreciation to the committee for granting him the privilege of being part of this remarkable event.

The outgoing president, Mohammed Mansoor, extended a warm welcome to Guest of Honor Mr. Raza Ali Khan and guest from Bengaluru Mr. Babu by presenting flower bouquet and welcomed all attendees in his welcome address.  He expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support received throughout his tenure and assured continued cooperation with the new committee. Mr. Mansoor’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah. As a token of appreciation, on behalf of the executive committee members, he presented a special memento to the guest of honor, Mr. Raza Ali Khan, as a symbol of the cherished memories from their time together.

As per the main agenda, the outgoing General Secretary Peter Mascarenhas Udupi, a renowned educationalist of prestigious International school in Jeddah has presented the forum's comprehensive Annual Report, providing an overview of the achievements and milestones attained during the previous year. The report highlighted the forum's various initiatives, including cultural events, KNT Season 3 cricket tournament, educational programs and social welfare projects that have positively impacted the lives of Kannadigas in Jeddah, which was eye catching segment of the event.

Additionally, Treasurer Br. Habib Rahman Uchila presented the crystal-clear Financial Report for the term 2022-2023. These reports demonstrated the forum's commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsible financial management team including Mohammed Ismail from Bengaluru as Joint Treasurer, Nazir Ahmed Karkala from Udupi as Internal Auditor and Sayed Shakeel from Bengaluru for the excellent team work on coordinating to submission of financial reports to Forum’s Chartered Accountant at Bengaluru for the Auditing and obtaining Clearance Certificate from the Karnataka State Registrar Office for the previous financial year, had much applauded by the gathered members and the guests. The new Executive committee for 2023-2024 was formed under the supervision of appointed Election officer Dr. Ashfqa Maniyar Bjapura with the support of Shaikh Saoud Yermal. Dr. Ashfaq congratulated the outgoing committee office bearers and members for their excellent performance in their term. He urged all the new selected Executive Committee members to dedicate themselves for the benefit of needy Kannadigas. 

The newly formed Executive Committee for the term 2023-2024 comprises a dynamic group of individuals who bring a wealth of talent, dedication, and diverse perspectives to the table. The new executive committee elected Sabu Chandran from Bengaluru, a visionary leader with a strong commitment to the NRI community as President to lead the committee. To assist the President in his role the Executive Committee unanimously elected Shaikh Saoud Yermal from Udupi, whose organizational skills and attention to detailed manoeuvres will be invaluable to the committee's operations as General Secretary. The committee also includes Vice Presidents Arifulla Shariff from Shimoga, known for his ability to bring people together, and Habib Rahman Uchila from Udupi, who brings a wealth of experience in community service. Mohammed Imran from Bengaluru has been selected as the Treasurer, and to assist him Mohammed Ismail from Bengaluru has retained as Joint Treasurer. Both have ensured the executive committee to get financial accountability and transparency in transactions will be at top priority to them.

The office bearers team of 2023-2024 term has the following additional skilfull coordinators and executive committee members. Joint Secretary R Dorai Swamy  from KGF, Coordinators – Cultural  Mohammed Kaleem from Rayachuru & Rajesh Suvarna from Mangaluru, Coordinator – Sports Mohammed Fayaz from Udupi, Chief Coordinator – Mahboob Ali Khan from Bengaluru and Assistant Chief Coordinator Peter Mascarenhas from Udupi, Internal Auditor – Rafeeq Ahmed Bengaluru, Advisors – Mohammed Mansoor Mangaluru & Dr. Ashfaq Maniyar Bijapura.

Executive Committee Members : Nazir Ahmed Karkala Udupi, Jalal Baig Sakleshpuraa, Mukarram Khan Bengaluru, Faize Abdul Razak Shaikh Mangaluru, Mohammed Haneef Sakleshpuraa, Denis Noronha Udupi, Jerry Gomes Murdeshwara, Suhail Malik Rayachuru, Mohammed Saifuddin Sami Mysore, Mohammed Irshad Sandi Belagavi, Thomas Daniel Hubli, Shakil Ahmed Rayachuru, Mahantesh Bagalakote, Salim Hubbali from Belagavi, Zeeshan Mansoor Bale-Hannooru, Raza Ali Khan Bengaluru, Waseem Ahmed Tumakuru, Mohammed Sajid Kanakapura, Mohamad Arshad Husain Mangaluru and Qamruzaman Sada Bhatkala. 

The Annual General Body Meeting was expertly hosted by Shaikh Saoud Yermal Udupi, whose eloquence and stage presence guided the attendees through the proceedings with finesse and professionalism. Mohammed Ismail Bengaluru and Mohammed Rafeeq Bengaluru professionally controlled the registration counter. The attendees were treated to a delightful culinary experience with welcome drink, featuring a diverse array of traditional and contemporary dishes at the dinner buffet from The Village Restaurant Azizia Jeddah under the management of Jalal Baig Sakleshpura. The event concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Mohammed Imran Bengaluru, expressing gratitude to all participants, volunteers, and sponsors who contributed to the success of the event. Adding to the festive ambiance, talented Coordinator-Cultural Mohammed Kaleem Rayachuru and Ex-President Saifuddin Sami Mysore captivated the audience with their soulful rendition of Kannada patriotic songs, evoking a sense of pride and nostalgia among the attendees.

The Karnataka NRI Forum Jeddah is an esteemed organization dedicated to serving the interests and welfare of the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community from Karnataka residing in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Established with a vision to foster unity, promote cultural exchange, and address the needs of NRIs, the forum actively engages in various community initiatives and events. By maintaining a strong connection with their homeland, Karnataka, the forum strives to ensure that the NRI community feels connected, supported, and valued. Looking ahead, the Karnataka Non-Resident Indian Forum Jeddah eagerly anticipates an exciting year of growth, collaboration, and community engagement under the leadership of the newly appointed Executive Committee. With their diverse backgrounds, talents, and unwavering dedication to the NRI community, the committee members are well-prepared to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. Their collective vision is to strengthen the bond among Kannadigas, promote cultural exchange.

