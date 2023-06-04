  1. Home
  2. Monsoon arriving in Kerala soon; thunderstorm expected in coastal Karnataka

Monsoon arriving in Kerala soon; thunderstorm expected in coastal Karnataka

News Network
June 4, 2023

rains.jpg

Kerala is likely to experience heavy rains from Sunday, June 4, onwards; the India Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state.

As per the IMD alert, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the south Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area.

“Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe; with lightning at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka, especially its coastal belt,” read the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over southeastern parts of Arabian sea will intensify into a low pressure area within 24 hours. 

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour is expected in isolated places of the state till June 6.

As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 1,2023

crash.jpg

Chamarajanagar, June 1: A Kiran trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Sappayyanapalya village, some 9km from the Chamarajanagar district headquarters in Karnataka on Thursday noon.

Two pilots ejected out of the plane safely before the crash. 

The training aircraft, which took off from the air force station in Bengaluru, crashed at around 12 noon. 

It was good fortune that aircraft hit the ground on barren land and not in the nearby village, a villager said, adding it would have been catastrophic if the plane had crashed into the village.

According to the IAF, the pilots were on a routine training sortie when the incident occurred. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of accident.

"A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both air crew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF tweeted.

Senior district officials and an IAF team reached the spot along with the fire and emergency services personnel.

As soon as the plane crashed with a loud noise, villagers rushed to the spot and found the mangled aircraft engulfed in flames and billowing smoke. Besides alerting the local police and the fire brigade, they also rushed to the spot where the two pilots were seen ejecting and coming down with the help of parachute. Villagers noticed the two pilots lying on the ground. Quickly, they created a temporary shed for them.

Police officials rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and put up a makeshift tent for the injured pilots. The district officials in turn informed the IAF authorities in Bengaluru who then rushed to the spot in a special helicopter and airlifted the two injured pilots.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of the District Katyayani Devi, one of the pilots sustained injuries in the spine while the other injured her mouth. "The IAF helicopter has airlifted the two pilots to Bengaluru," she added.

Panchayat Development Officer Rame Gowda said he was in the office when he heard a blast. "After hearing the sound, I came out and enquired. I got to know that an IAF aircraft had crashed. I rushed to the spot and saw the crashed aircraft in flames. I informed the police and the fire and emergency services department about the incident," Gowda told reporters.

According to the Chief Fire Officer of Mysuru P S Jayaramaiah, a senior fire brigade officer, a man by the name Mahesh Prithvi informed them about the crash at about 12.05 pm and soon various teams were rushed to the spot.

An eyewitness said when they offered assistance to the pilots, they said they have informed the IAF station along with sharing the GPS location of the crash site to them.

Two days ago a Redbird Training Aircraft made an emergency landing in an agriculture field soon after taking off from Sambra airport in Belagavi. The pilots escaped with minor injuries.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 28,2023

Bengaluru, May 28: A three-year-old boy died and about 30 people took ill after allegedly drinking contaminated water in Raichur district, following which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday instructed officials to take immediate measures, including ensuring proper treatment to those hospitalised and providing compensation to the family of the deceased child. The incident took place at Rekalmardi village in Devadurga taluk of Raichur district, on Friday, official sources said.

As people complained about suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting, some were shifted to the Arakera Community Health Centre in Devadurga and the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). The affected people are said to have consumed water from an unclean water tank, according to sources. There are also reports that sewage water got mixed with drinking water due to a leakage in the pipeline.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, after receiving information about the incident, CM Siddaramaiah spoke to the CEO over the phone and directed him to take immediate action to supply clean drinking water. The chief minister has instructed officials to take immediate measures for proper treatment of the people who fell ill and also directed the Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer to provide compensation to the family of the deceased.

Taking serious note of the reports of people getting sick after drinking contaminated water in the villages, he asked officials to investigate the incident and submit a report. Some of the instructions given by the CM to officials are: to immediately visit the place and conduct a comprehensive inspection, send the water samples to the lab and get a report right away; based on the report, conduct a thorough health checkup of the villagers and provide necessary treatment.

Clean drinking water should be provided, and contaminated water sources should be closed, compensation should be given to the family of the deceased, and all measures should be taken adequately to ensure that the incident does not recur, the CM told officials. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
May 31,2023

runway.jpg

Mangaluru, May 31: In a milestone achievement, the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has completed recarpeting work on its 2.45 km-long runway. 

The unique aspect of the project, aimed at meeting compliance norms laid down by aviation safety regulator and completed on May 28 in 75 working days from March 10, is the flexible overlay of asphalt on rigid runway, which is the first of its kind in India, a release from the MIA here said.

The airport initiated the preliminary survey work on the project on January 27. The MIA is the second busiest airport in Karnataka, handling around 36 aircraft movements every day. The airport used 8.52 hours NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) from 9.30 am to 6 pm each day to recarpet the runway without impacting operations of scheduled flights.

During the 75 days and 529 hours it took to complete the project, the MIA kept the runway open daily for 18 domestic and international flights on an average during the remaining hours of the day.

In keeping with the brand’s continued endeavour to improve operational efficiency and reduce inconvenience to passengers, the airport extended the NOTAM to Sunday as well from March 19, which helped the airport complete the work in the period involving 2.51 lakh safe manhours in 75 working days.

The project saw the use of 81,696 tonnes of asphalt equivalent to laying 82-km road, using 80 sophisticated pieces of equipment. Keeping in mind safety of future operations, MIA has made provision for installation of runway centre lighting. The airport executive leadership has lauded the airport team for completing the project ahead of schedule, the release said.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.