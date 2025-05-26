Monsoon mayhem: Flooding cripples Mangaluru; landslides hit remote areas; NDRF deployed amid extended red alert

Mangaluru, May 26: Coastal Karnataka continues to be battered by relentless monsoon rains for the third consecutive day, bringing widespread disruption, landslides, and urban flooding across Dakshina Kannada.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended the red alert for the coastal region for the next five days, as emergency teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

In Mangaluru, severe waterlogging has crippled traffic at major junctions such as Kottara, Malemar, and Mahaveera Circle, while minor flooding has inundated areas like Urva, Matadakani, Kudroli, and Kodialbail (West). Surrounding localities including Thokkottu, Goodinabali, Marakada, and Panambur are also submerged.

Reports of landslides in hilly terrains have prompted authorities to issue precautionary closures. Acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K ordered all Anganwadi centers to remain shut, citing public safety. Schools operating from unstable buildings are also being evacuated as a preventive measure.

Rainfall has surpassed 150 mm in multiple areas within a 24-hour period. Notably:

Bellare (Sullia): 200.5 mm

Sarapady (Bantwal): 190 mm

Belandur (Puttur): 190 mm

To manage the escalating situation, one NDRF team has been stationed in Puttur, while two SDRF teams are active in Mangaluru and Subrahmanya. Panchayat development officers have been directed to implement immediate relief measures, with rescue boats and JCBs on standby.

Elsewhere in Uttara Kannada, landslides have been reported near Kumta, and rising river levels around Belthangady have put low-lying areas at risk of flooding.

Amid public distress, authorities have sought urgent intervention from NHAI after ongoing highway construction allegedly led to water entering residential areas. Meanwhile, rough sea conditions have forced early-returning fishing boats back to New Mangalore Port.

With more rainfall expected in the next 48 hours, officials remain on high alert, urging citizens to stay indoors and follow weather advisories.