More victims from Dakshina Kannada fall prey to online scams

coastaldigest.com news network
July 11, 2024

Mangaluru: The residents of Dakshina Kannada are increasingly falling victim to online scams. In a recent incident, a resident of Sullia received a WhatsApp message about a part-time job that involved giving 5-star ratings to restaurants on Google Maps. He followed the instructions and joined a Telegram group, hoping for easy income.

Over the next few days, the scammers asked him to deposit money for various tasks. Trusting their words, he transferred a total of Rs 2.2 lakh in phases, using both his own funds and money borrowed from friends. When the unknown individuals refused to return the money, he realized he had been cheated and filed a complaint on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the CEN police station.

In a separate incident, a resident of Belthangady lost Rs 3.3 lakh in a stock market scam. According to her complaint, she received a link on her Instagram account on May 23, inviting her to invest in the share market. After following the link, she was added to two WhatsApp groups where the scammers provided seemingly credible information about the share market.

Convinced by their tactics, she downloaded several apps based on their recommendations and transferred Rs 3.3 lakh to various bank accounts through these apps. When the promised returns never materialized, she realized she had been duped and subsequently filed a complaint.

Both incidents highlight the growing menace of online fraud in the region, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and caution among the public.

News Network
July 6,2024

Mangaluru: An unsuspecting woman, who fell prey to online fraud, lost Rs 18.1 lakh. The complainant, who works from home, received a call on July 1 from an unknown person claiming to be from FedEx, informing her that a parcel had been registered in her name. 

Eager to find out more, she was instructed to press 1. After doing so, a person identifying himself as Anurag Tomar, with an employee ID, briefly introduced himself before ending the call.

Anurag Tomar called her back and alleged that the parcel contained contraband items, including a passport, four credit cards, 25 strips of LSD, and some clothes.

He told her she would be connected to the Mumbai Crime Branch and instructed her to download the Skype app for a video call.

Following these instructions, she spoke with an individual claiming to be an officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch. This person obtained her Aadhaar card and bank account details, and instructed her to add a beneficiary to her account. 

Over the course of the conversation, Rs 15 lakh was transferred from her account, followed by an additional Rs 3.1 lakh, after adding another beneficiary. The scammers stayed in touch with her until about 7.30 pm.

When the complainant attempted to reconnect with the same number, she was unable to reach anyone. She informed her family and realised that she had been defrauded. From 1.30 pm to 7.30 pm, the scammers made her believe they were from the Mumbai Crime Branch, threatening her with a case involving the alleged LSD found in the parcel. In total, she was cheated out of Rs 18.1 lakh, she alleged.

News Network
July 3,2024

Mangaluru, Jul 3: The sixth additional district and sessions court has sentenced five individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Ismail, a 59-year-old resident of Pavoor under the Konaje police station jurisdiction. Among the convicted is Ismail's wife.

The 2016 incident, driven by an illicit relationship, shocked the local community.

Ismail's wife, Nabeesa (40), was involved in an affair with Jamal Ahmed (38), leading to frequent arguments with her husband. In response to Ismail's objections, Nabeesa devised a plan to have him killed.

The co-conspirators included Abdul Munaf alias Munna (41) and Abdul Rehman (36) from Ullal, and Shabbir (31) from Boliyar, all of whom participated in the murder.

On the evening of February 16, 2016, the accused lured Ismail under the guise of a rental job opportunity and killed him in a remote forest area near Shiradi. They buried his body and abandoned the vehicle to cover up the crime. Nabeesa financed the murder by pawning jewelry and filed a missing person's report to mislead investigators.

Judge Kanta Jaru S V found the accused guilty, sentencing them to life imprisonment with additional fines. The court also imposed rigorous imprisonment terms, underscoring the severity of the crime, and mandated compensation for Ismail's children through the District Legal Services Authority.

News Network
July 10,2024

bharatshetty.jpg

Mangaluru: BJP leader and Mangaluru City North MLA Bharath Shetty has been booked for his alleged comments against Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, police said on Wednesday.

At a press conference here, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said that an FIR has been filed by the police in Kavoor police station over the complaint lodged by K Anil, a Congress corporator of the Mangaluru City Corporation.

In the complaint, the Congress corporator alleged that MLA Bharath Shetty had made a provocative statement taking the name of Rahul Gandhi.

Mr Agarwal said an investigation is on.

Meanwhile, Congress party workers and leaders on Wednesday continued their tirade against Mr Shetty over his remarks against their party leader.

At a gathering in Surathkal on Sunday, the BJP MLA, who represents Mangaluru City North had stated that Mr Gandhi should be "arrested inside Parliament and slapped". This statement had gone viral, and Congress leaders and workers expressed their displeasure over it in the media and on social media.

Addressing a press conference, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Working President Manjunath Bhandary took a dig at the BJP MLA asking, "How will he enter Parliament? Will he carry a weapon to attack the Leader of the Opposition? Is Shetty a terrorist?" He further said, "I am certain that Bharath Shetty cannot even talk straight to a common worker of the Congress party, let alone confront Rahul Gandhi." 

Mr Bhandary attributed the main cause of BJP leaders' and legislators' outburst at Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi referring to the Congress leader as 'balak buddhi' (childish). This term must be expunged, he added.

He said that due to the behaviour of BJP MLAs in Dakshina Kannada district in recent days, "we are ashamed to elect MLAs from the coast". He accused the BJP of plotting riots because they "cannot accept the presence of the Congress government in the state".

