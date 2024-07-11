More victims from Dakshina Kannada fall prey to online scams

Mangaluru: The residents of Dakshina Kannada are increasingly falling victim to online scams. In a recent incident, a resident of Sullia received a WhatsApp message about a part-time job that involved giving 5-star ratings to restaurants on Google Maps. He followed the instructions and joined a Telegram group, hoping for easy income.

Over the next few days, the scammers asked him to deposit money for various tasks. Trusting their words, he transferred a total of Rs 2.2 lakh in phases, using both his own funds and money borrowed from friends. When the unknown individuals refused to return the money, he realized he had been cheated and filed a complaint on Wednesday. A case has been registered at the CEN police station.

In a separate incident, a resident of Belthangady lost Rs 3.3 lakh in a stock market scam. According to her complaint, she received a link on her Instagram account on May 23, inviting her to invest in the share market. After following the link, she was added to two WhatsApp groups where the scammers provided seemingly credible information about the share market.

Convinced by their tactics, she downloaded several apps based on their recommendations and transferred Rs 3.3 lakh to various bank accounts through these apps. When the promised returns never materialized, she realized she had been duped and subsequently filed a complaint.

Both incidents highlight the growing menace of online fraud in the region, emphasizing the need for increased awareness and caution among the public.