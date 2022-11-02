  1. Home
Mosque burgled in Konaje; thief caught on security cam

News Network
November 3, 2022

Mangaluru, Nov 3: Unidentified miscreant gained entry into Badriya Jumma Masjid at Arkana in Pajeer of Konaje police station limits, and decamped with cash from offering boxes.

The incident came to light on Wednesday. Using the pickaxe kept in a room next to the mosque, the thief had broken open the offering boxes kept on the compound wall. 

CCTV footage shows the offence committed by a man. MLA UT Khader and police visited the spot. A case has been registered.

News Network
November 2,2022

aboobkar.jpg
Aboobacker Siddique

Kasaragod, Nov 2: The district police nabbed one more accused in the Aboobacker Siddique abduction and murder case. 

J Asfan (26) a native of Bayar near Uppala was arrested by the special investigation team soon after he landed at the Calicut International Airport.

Asfan, who was allegedly part of the gang which murdered Siddique, had fled to UAE soon after committing the crime. 

He was nabbed by Bekal deputy SP CK Sunilkumar based on the information received by Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena about his return from the UAE.

Saxena said that the accused had no option but to return to India as police were in the process of initiating a Red Corner notice against him and had also completed the formalities for impounding his passport.

Aboobacker Siddique from Seethangoli was murdered on June 26, 2022, after he was abducted and tortured by a quotation gang at Paivalike. 

Siddique was forced to return from the UAE on June 25 after his brother and friend were abducted by the same gang.

Four businessmen had allegedly engaged the gang to get back around Rs 50 lakh (in dirhams) they had given to Siddique to smuggle to Dubai. 

Siddique allegedly did not deliver the currency to the person in Dubai following which goons were engaged to bring him home and kidnap him. Police said that remaining five accused who had direct role in the kidnapping and murder will be nabbed soon.

News Network
October 28,2022

kannada.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 28: The 'Koti Kanta Gaayana' programme on Friday received an overwhelming response with an estimated more than one crore people singing six classic Kannada songs in various locations across the State.

The mass singing programme was organised by the Kannada and Culture Department in the run-up to Karnataka Rajyotsava (state formation day) on November one. More than one crore people sang at the same time in entire Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters after inaugurating the event on the footsteps of 'Vidhan Soudha' here.

"It's a world record", he said as he highlighted the people's passion for the Kannada language and culture.

News Network
October 20,2022

hindus.jpg

Bengaluru, Oct 20: The hardline Hindutva activists on Thursday started a door-to-door campaign in Bengaluru urging the non-Muslims, especially Hindus, to boycott halal certified products during the Diwali festivities.

The activists said that they were also planning to distribute 'halal jihad' handbook to the people to create awareness among them. The campaign will be taken up in Jayanagar and Basavanagudi Assembly constituencies of Bengaluru.

Jayanagar Assembly constituency is represented by Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy and Basavanagudi constituency is represented by BJP MLA Ravisubramanya. There are sensitive pockets, especially the Jayanagar locality and the police are closely monitoring the situation.

The campaign has been taken up by the Hindu Jana Jagruthi Samithi, Sri Rama Sena, Raastra Rakshana Pade and Vishva Hindu Sanatana Parishat.

The auto-rickshaws will be used to spread awareness messages through mikes, loud speakers, said the activists. They said that the meeting would be conducted with hotel owners, industrialists, shop owners and Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) traders not to go for halal certification.

Hindutva organisations had given a call of boycott for halal certified products on Tuesday (October 18). The organisations claim that they were also taking up a campaign to get rid of halal certification. They have also alleged that through the halal certification on products, one religion is riding over another economically.

Hindu Jana Jagruthi Committee State Spokesperson Mohan Gowda had announced that the campaign against halal would be carried on till the end of Diwali festival.

