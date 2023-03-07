Most of sitting BJP MLAs will be fielded again; 4 to 6 MLAs will miss ticket: BSY

Kalaburgi, Mar 7: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that four to six BJP MLAs will not get the party ticket in the Assembly elections in the State.

Addressing a press conference before Vijay Sankalp Yathra here, he said that the rest of the MLAs will enter the poll field. Responding to a question on the chief ministerial candidate, he said that the legislative party meeting will decide on it after obtaining a clear majority in the election.

Expressing confidence that the party will retain power in the State by winning at least 140 seats, he said that the first list of candidates will be announced soon after a discussion with the BJP top brass leaders.

Reacting to the Opposition charges that the absence of leadership in State BJP has prompted the ruling party to invite national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he questioned, ‘who is the leader of Congress, and why Rahul Gandhi is not coming for campaigning in Karnataka’.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi is talking very lightly about India in foreign countries, he said that the Congress leader should tender an apology for his remarks.

He also lambasted Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. “Congress leaders in the State are behaving as if they are CM now itself -- before the Assembly polls. It is only a beggar’s dream,” he added.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, and KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor were present at the press conference.