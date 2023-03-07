  1. Home
  2. Most of sitting BJP MLAs will be fielded again; 4 to 6 MLAs will miss ticket: BSY

News Network
March 7, 2023

Kalaburgi, Mar 7: Former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that four to six BJP MLAs will not get the party ticket in the Assembly elections in the State. 

Addressing a press conference before Vijay Sankalp Yathra here, he said that the rest of the MLAs will enter the poll field. Responding to a question on the chief ministerial candidate, he said that the legislative party meeting will decide on it after obtaining a clear majority in the election.

Expressing confidence that the party will retain power in the State by winning at least 140 seats, he said that the first list of candidates will be announced soon after a discussion with the BJP top brass leaders. 

Reacting to the Opposition charges that the absence of leadership in State BJP has prompted the ruling party to invite national leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, he questioned, ‘who is the leader of Congress, and why Rahul Gandhi is not coming for campaigning in Karnataka’.

Pointing out that Rahul Gandhi is talking very lightly about India in foreign countries, he said that the Congress leader should tender an apology for his remarks. 

He also lambasted Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar. “Congress leaders in the State are behaving as if they are CM now itself -- before the Assembly polls. It is only a beggar’s dream,” he added.

Former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, and KKRDB chairman Dattatreya Patil Revoor were present at the press conference.

News Network
March 1,2023

zmz.jpg

As a step towards making Mangaluru a hub for business networking and exhibitions, ZMZ Event is organizing a ‘WOMEN EXPO’ on March 4 and 5 at TMA Pai Convention Centre in the city with the theme “We for Women - Reinvigorate Yourself”.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Zaheer Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of ZMZ Event, said that ‘Women Expo’ is an exhibition focusing on Women Beauty, Fashion, Gems & Jewellery, Health & Wellness, Business and Mother and Baby care. The event is supported by Inchara Foundation, All India Hair & Beauty Association (AIHBA) and Karnataka Hair & Beauty Association (KAHBA). 

Zaheer Ahmed briefed that "It's fantastic to see this concept created by women, for women, become a reality. It's a one-of-a-kind event initiated in Mangalore – a women-led effort to raise awareness on health, beauty and fashion”. What we discussed in the boardroom is now an exhibition that will be taking place across India.

“There would be 50 plus companies who would be showcasing their products and services from Gems and Jewelry, Kurtis, Dress Materials, Handloom Sarees, Cosmetics and Skin Care, Baby foods, Bags, Footwears, Mobile accessories, Automobiles, Scooter, Wellness products and services and also there would be women start ups promoting their products and services ”. He added.

Commenting on the Gold Sponsorship and participation Mr Mohammed Dilshad, Founder & CEO, KEVABOX said “It is an immense pleasure for KEVABOX and City Gold to join hands with Women Expo as Gold Sponsor. As a brand our objective is not just to provide quality and vast range of products to our customers but also to provide excellence in service and maintain customer loyalty with new and innovative offers. As a main sponsor we would be launching many offers during Women Expo. Some of the offers include: Gold Ornament purchase offer with 55% off on making charges, Diamond purchase offer upto 20% off on diamond value, PFA Scheme offer with special gift for every joining member and special offer on advance booking from 1st March to 20 March 2023.”

Naushad C.A, Director, City Gold; and Rakshitha Shetty, Project Manager, Women Expo were also present.

The Women Expo has also launched many social media and onsite event contests such as Mom & Me Photography Contest, Women Expo Video, Poem on Mother, Message to Women Contest and many more onsite games and awards to be won during the two days event.

The event has received support from City Gold and KEVABOX as Gold Sponsor, Toyota United Cars as Automobile partner, KMC Hospital as Health Partner, The Diamond Factory, Zinterio, Sri Anagha Suzuki, Tabillo, Skylanes, Kunafa World, Farm Boutique, Master Chef, AK Apple Ply, Xylex, Neocoats, Safedecor, Mad over chairs as Silver Sponsor, Shop Unique as Mobile Accessories Partner.

Women Expo is free to attend and it's open for all. For more information log on to www.womenexpo.in or contact 7349338064.

News Network
February 28,2023

Tumakuru, Feb 28: A 16-year-old boy, a class 10 student at Siddaganga Mutt, ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of his hostel room on Sunday night.

Deceased has been identified as Lakshman, a native of Devaluru in Athani taluk of Belagavi district.

The student was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he failed to respond to treatment and died a while later. It was not known as to why he took the extreme step.

The Kyatasandra police have registered a case of unnatural death and investigation is underway.
 

News Network
February 28,2023

messi.jpg

Paris, Feb 28: Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina and Spain's Alexia Putellas retained the women's award at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men's gong with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema having been the other contender to claim the prize.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

The award, which is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists and also fans, recognises a year in which the former Barcelona star crowned his glorious career by leading Argentina to victory at the World Cup.

Messi scored twice in an epic final in Doha as Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe netting a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a remarkable 3-3 draw.

He also claimed the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, although Mbappe was the top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.

"This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career," Messi said of his World Cup win as he collected his award.

"It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true," added Messi, who was sat in the Paris theatre in between Mbappe and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

He took the prize just 24 hours after combining with Mbappe to lead PSG to a 3-0 win against Marseille in Ligue 1.

The 35-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, succeeds Polish star Robert Lewandowski on the FIFA honours list, while Putellas retained the women's prize despite spending the second half of last year out injured.

The 29-year-old beat England's European Championship-winning striker Beth Mead and United States star Alex Morgan to add the FIFA crown to the Ballon d'Or, which she has also won two years running.

Putellas is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last July which ruled her out of the Euro in England with Spain.

Prior to that, she had scored 11 goals on Barcelona's run to the Champions League final, which they lost to Lyon.

Putellas has previously said she hopes to return from injury in time to play again this season, but it remains to be seen whether she will feature for Spain at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar was also recognised as Lionel Scaloni claimed the men's coach's honour and Emiliano Martinez was named the best male goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, England's European Championship victory helped their Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman win the prize for best women's coach, while Mary Earps was named the women's goalkeeper of the year.

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary great Ferenc Puskas. 

