  2. MP urges CM to boost investments in Mangaluru

coastaldigest.com news network
February 12, 2025

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritize increased investments in Mangaluru during the upcoming Global Investors Meet for Coastal Karnataka. He emphasized the region’s immense potential for sustainable industrial growth.

Coastal Karnataka’s Strengths

The MP highlighted Coastal Karnataka’s skilled workforce, premier educational institutions, and strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, making it an ideal destination for industrial expansion.

With its strategic location, excellent port connectivity, and robust infrastructure, the region is particularly suited for industries in R&D, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) - IT and ITES, fintech, renewable energy, marine biotechnology, tourism, and food processing.

Challenges Hindering Growth

Despite these advantages, the MP acknowledged challenges such as youth unemployment, migration of skilled talent, and a lack of large-scale industrial investments. He urged the government to take concrete steps to address these issues.

Proposed Investment Initiatives

To harness the untapped potential of Coastal Karnataka, he requested the CM’s support in:

•    Establishing an IT and startup hub to leverage the region’s large talent pool, boost entrepreneurship, and curb brain drain.

•    Facilitating investments in GCCs and R&D centers, capitalizing on the region’s skilled workforce.

•    Setting up a technological innovation park in Mangaluru to attract investors and institutions.

•    Enhancing New Mangalore Port and developing an integrated coastal economic zone to encourage global trade and manufacturing.

•    Supporting sustainable fisheries, marine research, and ocean-based industries.

•    Encouraging investments in eco-tourism, wellness retreats, and adventure tourism to drive economic growth.

The MP stressed that proactive government intervention in these sectors would significantly boost the region’s economy, attract industries, and create employment opportunities. The proposal is now under consideration.

News Network
February 6,2025

SIA.jpg

Mangaluru: The SIA Group of Institutions is set to unveil its brand-new campus at Arkula, Mangaluru, with a grand two-day celebration, SIAspire, on February 7th and 8th. This event promises a unique blend of exhibitions, entertainment, and adventure, offering an exciting experience for visitors of all ages.

Event Highlights

SIAspire will feature a variety of engaging activities, including:

✅ Thrilling Adventure Sports: Horse Riding, Archery, and Jumping Balloon Bouncer
✅ Interactive Game Zones for children and families
✅ Cultural & Educational Exhibitions showcasing innovation and creativity
✅ Delicious Food Stalls offering a variety of cuisines

Event Details

Dates: February 7 & 8, 2025

Timings:

February 7: 3:30 PM – 8:00 PM
February 8: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM
Venue: SIA Campus, Arkula, Mangaluru

An Invitation to the Community

SIAspire is open to the public, and entry is free. The event aims to bring together students, parents, and the local community to celebrate education, talent, and culture in an engaging atmosphere.

Speaking about the event, an SIA spokesperson stated, "The launch of our new campus is a milestone in our journey. SIAspire is not just an inauguration event but a celebration of learning, creativity, and community spirit."

How to Participate?

Visitors can walk in and explore the festivities, participate in adventure activities, and enjoy a variety of entertainment programs.

For further details, contact: 8792244939

SIA1.jpg

News Network
February 12,2025

Mangaluru: A woman in Mangaluru fell victim to a sophisticated scam, losing Rs 14.02 lakh to fraudsters posing as police and CBI officials. The scammers deceived her under the pretense of a "digital arrest," using fake legal threats and official-looking documents.

The Deceptive Call

On November 12, 2024, the woman received a call from a customer care number claiming that Rs 1 lakh had been fraudulently transferred in Delhi using her ID. The caller warned that an FIR would be filed against her.

Shortly afterward, she received a WhatsApp video call from someone pretending to be a Delhi Police officer. The imposter accused her of being involved in 25 black money cases and instructed her to contact two alleged senior CBI officers.

The Fake Supreme Court Link

While at a research center of a private university, the woman received a suspicious link, supposedly from the Supreme Court. Upon opening it, she saw what appeared to be an official case number, an arrest warrant, and legal documents implicating her in black money transactions.

The fraudsters claimed she would be arrested within two hours unless she took immediate action. To "verify her innocence," they instructed her to transfer money to the RBI, assuring her that the funds would be refunded later.

The Financial Trap

Fearing arrest, the woman complied and transferred Rs 6.50 lakh via RTGS on November 13. To further cement their deception, the scammers even sent her a receipt. However, the threats didn’t stop.

Over the next two weeks, between November 13 and 30, the fraudsters continued pressuring her with dire warnings of imminent arrest and a seven-year prison sentence. Panicked and desperate to clear her name, she transferred a total of Rs 14.02 lakh to multiple accounts.

The Realization and Police Complaint

It was only after discussing the situation with her family that she realized she had been conned. She immediately filed a complaint at Ullal police station.

Authorities have urged citizens to be cautious and verify any legal claims before making payments. Scammers often use fear tactics and fake legal documents to manipulate victims into compliance.

Safety Measures to Avoid Such Scams

  • Verify Official Claims: Government agencies do not demand payments over the phone or WhatsApp.
  • Do Not Click Suspicious Links: Official legal documents are never shared through random links.
  • Consult Family or Authorities: If faced with legal threats, seek advice before taking action.
  • Report Suspicious Calls: Contact the cybercrime helpline if you receive questionable calls.

The case is currently under investigation.
 

News Network
February 1,2025

The Union Budget 2025 has brought significant revisions to the income tax structure, aiming to address long-standing demands of middle-class taxpayers, particularly salaried individuals. The newly proposed tax slabs and rebate enhancements are expected to provide substantial relief, making taxation more streamlined and beneficial for the majority.

REVISED INCOME TAX SLABS

The proposed tax slabs under the new regime are as follows:
•    Income up to Rs 4 lakh – Nil
•    Rs 4-8 lakh – 5%
•    Rs 8-12 lakh – 10%
•    Rs 12-16 lakh – 15%
•    Rs 16-20 lakh – 20%
•    Rs 20-24 lakh – 25%
•    Above Rs 24 lakh – 30% (plus applicable cess and surcharge)

Currently, the tax slabs under the new regime are:
•    Income up to Rs 3 lakh – Nil
•    Rs 3-7 lakh – 5%
•    Rs 7-10 lakh – 10%
•    Rs 10-12 lakh – 15%
•    Rs 12-15 lakh – 20%
•    Above Rs 15 lakh – 30%

ENHANCED REBATE UNDER SECTION 87A

The budget proposes an increase in the income cap for availing the rebate under Section 87A from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 12 lakh, while the rebate amount will rise from Rs 25,000 to Rs 60,000. This effectively means that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually (or Rs 1 lakh per month) will not have to pay any income tax under the new regime, excluding special rate income such as capital gains.

Additionally, salaried taxpayers can benefit from the standard deduction of Rs 75,000, pushing the tax-free income threshold to Rs 12.75 lakh.

Recent data suggests that 78% of taxpayers have already transitioned to the new tax regime. With these latest reforms, the government anticipates an even greater shift towards the default new regime.

TDS AND TCS RATE RATIONALISATION

The government has proposed selective rationalisation of Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates, which include:

•    Senior Citizens’ Interest Income – The tax deduction threshold will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

•    TDS on Rent – The annual exemption cap will rise from Rs 2.40 lakh to Rs 6 lakh.

•    TCS on Foreign Remittances – The threshold cap will increase from Rs 7 lakh to Rs 10 lakh.

Additionally, the higher 20% TDS deduction will now apply only in cases where the PAN is inoperative, ensuring that compliant taxpayers do not face undue deductions. These adjustments are expected to ease compliance burdens for taxpayers.

UPDATED TAX RETURN FILING WINDOW EXTENDED TO 4 YEARS

Currently, taxpayers can file an updated return within 24 months from the end of the relevant assessment year, provided it results in additional tax payments. The new proposal extends this window to 48 months, offering taxpayers more flexibility to rectify their tax filings and remain compliant.

The Union Budget 2025’s tax reforms reflect a concerted effort to reduce the financial strain on taxpayers while simplifying the taxation process. These changes mark a significant shift in the government's approach to personal taxation, with a clear emphasis on inclusivity and fairness.

