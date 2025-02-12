MP urges CM to boost investments in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Captain Brijesh Chowta has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to prioritize increased investments in Mangaluru during the upcoming Global Investors Meet for Coastal Karnataka. He emphasized the region’s immense potential for sustainable industrial growth.

Coastal Karnataka’s Strengths

The MP highlighted Coastal Karnataka’s skilled workforce, premier educational institutions, and strong entrepreneurial ecosystem, making it an ideal destination for industrial expansion.

With its strategic location, excellent port connectivity, and robust infrastructure, the region is particularly suited for industries in R&D, Global Capability Centers (GCCs) - IT and ITES, fintech, renewable energy, marine biotechnology, tourism, and food processing.

Challenges Hindering Growth

Despite these advantages, the MP acknowledged challenges such as youth unemployment, migration of skilled talent, and a lack of large-scale industrial investments. He urged the government to take concrete steps to address these issues.

Proposed Investment Initiatives

To harness the untapped potential of Coastal Karnataka, he requested the CM’s support in:

• Establishing an IT and startup hub to leverage the region’s large talent pool, boost entrepreneurship, and curb brain drain.

• Facilitating investments in GCCs and R&D centers, capitalizing on the region’s skilled workforce.

• Setting up a technological innovation park in Mangaluru to attract investors and institutions.

• Enhancing New Mangalore Port and developing an integrated coastal economic zone to encourage global trade and manufacturing.

• Supporting sustainable fisheries, marine research, and ocean-based industries.

• Encouraging investments in eco-tourism, wellness retreats, and adventure tourism to drive economic growth.

The MP stressed that proactive government intervention in these sectors would significantly boost the region’s economy, attract industries, and create employment opportunities. The proposal is now under consideration.