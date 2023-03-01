  1. Home
  2. MSc graduate stabbed to death by boyfriend after her family rejects marriage proposal over caste differences

March 1, 2023

Bengaluru, Mar 1: A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death Tuesday evening in Bengaluru after she refused the marriage proposal of a man citing caste differences. The incident took place around 7.30 pm near the Omega Healthcare office in the Murugeshpalya area of the city.

The deceased has been identified as Leela Pavithra, who belonged to Andhra Pradesh. The police have arrested the accused Dinakar, 28, who is also from Andhra Pradesh.

A police officer said Leela was an MSc graduate and was working with Omega Healthcare. Dinakar worked with Logis Healthcare located in Domlur. 

The officer said they had been in love for the last five years and she had talked to her parents about marrying Dinakar. However, the officer added that her family members had refused the marriage proposal citing caste differences.

Dinakar who got to know about it was furious about it and on Tuesday, he waited for Leela to come out of her office. As she came outside, he stabbed her multiple times in her stomach, neck, and chest and fled from the spot.

Local residents rushed Leela to a nearby hospital where doctors declared she was brought dead, a police officer said.

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police have registered a case of murder and are probing the matter further. Dinakar is in police custody and is being questioned.

February 16,2023

Bengaluru, Feb 16: Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who triggered controversy by urging people to ‘finish off’ Congress leader Siddaramaiah, expressed a so called regret in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

“I regret the statements made if it has hurt [Opposition leader] Siddaramaiah,” the minister said, adding, “I don’t have any personal differences with him. The differences are political and ideological.”

While addressing a party workers’ meeting at Mandya on Monday, Ashwath Narayan said if the BJP loses the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections then Siddaramiah, who admires Tipu, will come to power. “Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send this Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him off the same way?” he said.

Even though Tipu Sultan was martyred in the battle field fighting against the British, a contentious new play “Tippu Nijakanasugalu” by Hindutva writer Addanda C. Cariappa, goes on to claim that Sultan was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda. Historians have strongly condemned the baseless claim.

On his part, Siddaramaiah responded saying he respected Tipu, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Sangolli Rayanna and the like. “I have humanity. I love Hindus, I love Muslims, I love Christians, (and) I love Sikhs. I love everyone,” he said.

Again on Thursday morning, in a series of tweets about the remarks, Siddaramaiah asked the minister to “get the gun yourself”. Urging the BJP government to sack him from the Cabinet and arrest him, the former chief minister said lack of action would mean that the BJP was in agreement with the appeal to finish him off.

“Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” he said in a tweet.

“I am not surprised by @drashwathcn’s call to kill me. How can we expect love & friendship from the leaders of the party that worships the murderer of Mahatma Gandhi?” Siddaramaiah asked.

In another tweet, he said It is surprising that no action has been taken against a minister who has openly appealed to people to kill. “This shows that Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and their incompetent cabinet is sleeping and is in agreement with Ashwath Narayan.”

Demanding the sacking and arrest of Ashwath Narayan, Siddaramaiah said, “If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Ashwath Narayan has become ‘Mentally Unstable’.

“I know Kannadigas are enraged by mentally unstable Ashwath Narayan’s appeal to kill me, but I request everyone not to harm him,” he said.

Wondering whether “Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well”, he asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will “be silent even now just like he how he was silent in 2002?”

The Karnataka minister’s remarks came the same day as that of BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, who asked people to chase away those supporting Tipu “to the forest” as “only those who perform bhajans of Ram” should remain “in this land”.

Kateel, while speaking at a rally at Yelburga in Koppal district, asked people to take a pledge and decide “whether you want the offspring of Tipu, Ram devotees or Anjaneya devotees in this land… Those who love Tipu should not remain in this land and only those who perform bhajans of Ram should”.

February 25,2023

Mangaluru: HIF_INDIA under its Project Ashiyana handed over the 28th house on February 24, 2023 to a widow beneficiary in Nelyadi at Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada.

Maulana Tayyab, Khateeb of Ehsan Masjid, who participated as the chief guest in the program, said that the organization was able to build 28 houses only with devotion and sincere selfless service.

Another chief guest, former President of Badria Juma Masjid Mata, Uppinagadi M.B Nazir Mata said that HIF India's social activities such as construction of houses for the homeless, medical assistance, scholarship for poor students, construction of masjids are all model works that should be done by the organizations in every mohalla and Masjids. 

He wished that more social programs would be conducted by HIF, which are indeed commendable activities. 

Abdul Rahiman, President of Jalaliya Juma Masjid was present. The guests handed over the house key and one month ration to the beneficiary.

HIF India Secretary Adil Parvez presided over the program. He informed that the work of 29th and 30th house is in progress and the house will be handed over to the beneficiaries very soon.

Shakif Adil Parvez recited the verses from Qur'an. Ausaf Hussain, Coordinator of HIF Project Ashiyana, convened the program and gave the vote of thanks.

February 26,2023

Madikeri, Feb 26: Two persons died due to giant bee (hejjenu) stings in two separate incidents in Kodagu district on Saturday.

The deceased are Ashwin Kumar (45) from Hulithala and Velu (80) from Badagarakeri in Gonikoppa.

A swarm of giant bees attacked Ashwin Kumar while harvesting radishes in his brother's farmland. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him dead. His sister who has suffered injuries is recovering.

A swarm of bees attacked Velu and his wife Lakshmi while they were walking towards their workplace at Badagarakeri. Though both were rushed to the hospital, Velu succumbed to the injuries, while Lakshmi's condition is said to be serious, said the police. Srimangala police have registered a case.

