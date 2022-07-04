  1. Home
  Mudslide affects Mangaluru - Madikeri traffic as heavy rains batter coastal, malnad districts

Mudslide affects Mangaluru - Madikeri traffic as heavy rains batter coastal, malnad districts

coastaldigest.com news network
July 4, 2022

Manglauru, July 4: Torrential rains continued to lash coastal and malnad districts of Karnataka on Monday throwing normal life out of gear in many cities and towns. 

All primary, secondary and high schools were ordered to be closed on July 4 in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rains. The order was passed by DC Rajendra K V citing safety of the school children.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert till Monday evening predicting heavy rains at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada. Mangaluru too has been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning.

In neighbouring Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, the intensity of the rain has increased since yesterday. Dozens of giant trees and electricity poles have been uprooted across the region disrupting power supplies in some areas.

Meanwhile, a mudslide at Thalathmane has affected the movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Mangaluru road. Vehicles are being allowed on only one side of the road. 

The inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir has increased drastically following copious rain in the catchment areas. The water is released into the river Harangi from the reservoir. 

A bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu has been submerged in the overflowing water from the water body and has disrupted the movement of vehicles.

News Network
June 22,2022

Kabul, June 22: A powerful earthquake has killed at least 250 people and left scores injured in Afghanistan, a local official said.

Pictures shared on social media showed people on stretchers, rubble and ruined homes in Paktika province.

A local government official told the BBC the death toll of more than 250 was likely to rise, and that more than 150 others had been injured.

The quake struck about 44km (27 miles) from the south-eastern city of Khost.

Tremors were felt across more than 500km of Afghanistan, Pakistan and India, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre, quoted by Reuters.

The centre said that witnesses had reported feeling the quake in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, as well as Pakistan's capital, Islamabad.
"Unfortunately, last night there was a severe earthquake in four districts of Paktika province, which killed and injured hundreds of our countrymen and destroyed dozens of houses," government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted.

"We urge all aid agencies to send teams to the area immediately to prevent further catastrophe."

The earthquake - which hit during the early hours as many people slept - was a magnitude 6.1 quake at a depth of some 51 km, according to the US Geological Survey. 

News Network
July 2,2022

In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors.

Tehran, July 2: At least five people are dead and scores of others injured after multiple earthquakes struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan early on Saturday.

According to media reports, tremors were felt in parts of United Arab Emirates including Dubai. Social media is abuzz with people reporting how they felt tremors following the earthquake. In some areas of Dubai, people rushed out of their residential buildings after experiencing tremors. 

 According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km. The NCM also confirmed that the tremors were felt in the UAE but without any effects.

It is learnt that more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

A magnitude-6.1 earthquake left at least 5 dead in the west of the province, while two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitude left 44 others injured, Iran's Fars News Agency said.

"There are 44 injured people and 5 dead as a result of the earthquakes in the west of Hormozgan, of whom 22 people have been treated in outpatients and 22 people are hospitalized,” said Mojtaba Khalidi, the spokesman of Iran's emergency services.

Hormozgan governor Mahdi Doosti said the occurrence of three earthquakes above 6 on the Richter scale caused a lot of damage to the village of Sayeh Khosh, which was close to the epicenter of the earthquakes.

“With the efforts of people and rescuers, no one is under the rubble anymore and now the distribution of relief items in the area has started,” Doosti told Fars news agency.

News Network
June 27,2022

Mumbai, June 27: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday termed the Enforcement Directorate's summons issued to him as a "conspiracy" to stop him from fighting against their political opponents, and said he will not be able to appear before the agency on Tuesday as he has to attend a meeting in Alibaug.

Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, also said that even if he is killed, he will not resort to the "Guwahati route" taken by rebel MLAs from Maharashtra. The ED has summoned Rajya Sabha member Raut on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering probe linked to the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and other related financial transactions involving his wife and friends, officials said.

The development comes as the Shiv Sena battles rebellion from a group of its MLAs, putting a question mark on the future of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Rebel Shiv Sena legislators, who were first taken to Surat, are now camping in Guwahati.

Raut in a tweet said, "I just came to know that the ED has summoned me. Good! There are big political developments in Maharashtra. We, Balasaheb's Shivsainiks are fighting a big battle. This is a conspiracy to stop me. Even if you behead me, I won't take the Guwahati route."

"Arrest me ! Jai Hind!" he added. In his tweet in Marathi, he also tagged BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Later, talking to reporters, Raut said, "I cannot go tomorrow as I have to attend a public meeting in Alibaug, and I will attend it."

The parliamentarian said he is a "Shiv Sena tiger" and the executive editor of a fierce newspaper like the (Sena mouthpiece) 'Saamana'. He asserted that such actions cannot weaken him mentally.

Raut said if there are orders from the BJP leaders, they (the probe agency sleuths) can arrest him. Sanjay Raut's brother MLA Sunil Raut claimed the ED summons were to scare the parliamentarian as he has been opposing the BJP.

In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation. 

