Mudslide affects Mangaluru - Madikeri traffic as heavy rains batter coastal, malnad districts

Manglauru, July 4: Torrential rains continued to lash coastal and malnad districts of Karnataka on Monday throwing normal life out of gear in many cities and towns.

All primary, secondary and high schools were ordered to be closed on July 4 in Belthangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rains. The order was passed by DC Rajendra K V citing safety of the school children.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert till Monday evening predicting heavy rains at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada. Mangaluru too has been receiving moderate rainfall since Monday morning.

In neighbouring Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, the intensity of the rain has increased since yesterday. Dozens of giant trees and electricity poles have been uprooted across the region disrupting power supplies in some areas.

Meanwhile, a mudslide at Thalathmane has affected the movement of vehicles on Madikeri-Mangaluru road. Vehicles are being allowed on only one side of the road.

The inflow of water to the Harangi reservoir has increased drastically following copious rain in the catchment areas. The water is released into the river Harangi from the reservoir.

A bridge on Kalasa-Horanadu has been submerged in the overflowing water from the water body and has disrupted the movement of vehicles.