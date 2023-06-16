  1. Home
Mullai Muhilan is new Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada

News Network
June 16, 2023

DCDK.jpg

Mangaluru, Jun 16: The government of Karnataka has posted senior IAS officer Mullai Muhilan MP as the new deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada replacing Ravi Kumar M R.

Mullai Muhilan M P was earlier serving as the executive director of Centre for Smart Governance, Bengaluru. He is a 2013 batch IAS officer. 

Ravikumar M R had taken charge as the DC of Dakshina Kannada on October 31, 2022.

In addition, Dr Kumara, the chief executive officer (CEO), zilla panchayat, Dakshina Kannada, Mangaluru has been transferred as the deputy commissioner of Mandya district.

Dr Kumar IAS took charge as the CEO of Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat on February 19, 2021.

