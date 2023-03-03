  1. Home
  2. Multiple wildfires hit Dakshina Kannada amid IMD’s heatwave warning

March 4, 2023

Mangaluru, Mar 4: Even as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave warning for the coastal region in Karnataka, wildfires have been reported in three locations in Ujire area of Dakshina Kannada district triggering panic among locals. 

The cause of the latest fires is yet to be ascertained. 

Locals were alarmed as a large hill near Kodamballi in Mundaje village caught fire on Friday, March 3, apparently due to sparks from an electrical transformer nearby.

However, over 50 people gathered to help and successfully extinguished the fire. Fire service personnel were able to put out the remaining spots on the hill by evening.

In another incident, a forest area spanning over five to six acres in Ninnigallu of Ujire caught fire. The fire service personnel and locals worked together and were able to bring the fire under control.

Additionally, a fire broke out behind an old lodge near the highway in the old market area of Ujire, causing concern among the locals. With the timely assistance of fire service personnel, the fire was extinguished before it could spread and cause significant damage.

DFO Bharat Kumar, accompanied by Mescom JE Krishnegowda and social worker Sachin Bhide, visited the affected areas to assess the damage caused by the fire.

Meanwhile, the IMD has warned that hot winds are likely to blow on March 4 in some parts of coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. This warning comes as the temperature in some parts of North India has already increased, including Pune, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

According to meteorologists, this is the first time in recent years that the IMD has issued a hot air warning for the coastal Karnataka. The hot winds are expected to blow towards the coastal areas of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, leading to a rise in temperature in the region.

Over two weeks ago, the forest officials of the Belthangady Wildlife Range, had managed to douse the fire that had spread over approximately 10 acres of grassland. Belthangady Wildlife Range, range forest officer Swathi L, who led the operations, said that the forest fire was first reported at two places in Hoovinakoplu, followed by Urjalubetta in the Aladangady section. “At Urjalubetta, we have doused the fire at the base of the hill. 

March 2,2023

Mangaluru, Mar 2: Beungaluru based student consultancy firm, Overseas Educational Services (OES) has arranged a ‘Meet the University Representatives in Mangaluru’ programme on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at its office at No. LG3, Marian Paradise Plaza, Bunts Hostel Road, Mangalore. Students aspiring for higher studies abroad can meet the representatives of RMIT University, Australia and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, the top universities of the two countries, for the July 2023/February 2024 admissions.

The students may visit the venue anytime between 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. for personal counselling, to gain information, and to clarify doubts. Entry is free. The students are only required to bring two sets of their recent marks cards. Universities in Australia and New Zealand offer excellent, high-quality education with bachelor's and master's courses in various subjects like engineering, architecture, medicine, nursing, law, business, finance, communication, food science, IT, artificial intelligence, cyber security, data science, counselling, biotechnology and pharmaceutical science. Students will be eligible for a post-study work permit in Australia and New Zealand for most of these courses.

Overseas Educational Services is a leading organisation offering free overseas student consultancy services to all major universities in Australia and New Zealand. It has successfully placed thousands of students over the last 30 years. For more details, students may call 9731616027 / 9845321201 or email to [email protected]

February 28,2023

Paris, Feb 28: Lionel Messi won The Best FIFA men's player prize for 2022 on Monday on the back of his World Cup triumph with Argentina and Spain's Alexia Putellas retained the women's award at a ceremony in Paris.

Messi beat his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, and World Cup final rival, Kylian Mbappe to the men's gong with Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema having been the other contender to claim the prize.

It is the second time that Messi has won the honour inaugurated by FIFA in 2016 after football's world governing body split from Ballon d'Or organisers France Football.

The award, which is voted for by national team coaches and captains, journalists and also fans, recognises a year in which the former Barcelona star crowned his glorious career by leading Argentina to victory at the World Cup.

Messi scored twice in an epic final in Doha as Argentina beat France on penalties despite Mbappe netting a hat-trick for Les Bleus in a remarkable 3-3 draw.

He also claimed the Golden Ball for the best player at the tournament, although Mbappe was the top scorer with eight goals, one more than Messi.

"This year was just mad for me, to be able to achieve my dream that I had fought so hard for. In the end I got it and it was the most beautiful thing that has happened in my career," Messi said of his World Cup win as he collected his award.

"It is a dream for every footballer but something that very few can make come true," added Messi, who was sat in the Paris theatre in between Mbappe and his wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

He took the prize just 24 hours after combining with Mbappe to lead PSG to a 3-0 win against Marseille in Ligue 1.

The 35-year-old, a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, succeeds Polish star Robert Lewandowski on the FIFA honours list, while Putellas retained the women's prize despite spending the second half of last year out injured.

The 29-year-old beat England's European Championship-winning striker Beth Mead and United States star Alex Morgan to add the FIFA crown to the Ballon d'Or, which she has also won two years running.

Putellas is currently recovering from a serious knee injury suffered last July which ruled her out of the Euro in England with Spain.

Prior to that, she had scored 11 goals on Barcelona's run to the Champions League final, which they lost to Lyon.

Putellas has previously said she hopes to return from injury in time to play again this season, but it remains to be seen whether she will feature for Spain at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in July and August.

Argentina's World Cup win in Qatar was also recognised as Lionel Scaloni claimed the men's coach's honour and Emiliano Martinez was named the best male goalkeeper.

Meanwhile, England's European Championship victory helped their Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman win the prize for best women's coach, while Mary Earps was named the women's goalkeeper of the year.

Polish amputee player Marcin Oleksy took the Puskas Award for best goal, named after Hungary great Ferenc Puskas. 

February 25,2023

The rising incidents of moral policing in coastal Karnataka, especially in Mangaluru, in the last few years have cast a shadow over the port city, once known as a liberal society with a cosmopolitan culture. Social activists in the region reason that the deterioration in the social harmony happened after the growth of right-wing organisations, which have gained ground in the coastal belt.

They attribute the recurrence of such incidents as a result of the impunity granted to moral policing, political support to the outfits and a passive approach of the ruling BJP. Moral policing occurs mostly where the Hindutva outfits like Bajrang Dal are strong, which has affected the psyche of the young generation including students. The most glaring incident in the recent past was reported on July 25 last year when Bajrang Dal activists barged into a pub in the city protesting against women partying at the venue. Students were abused and chased away by the protestors. The attack reminded everyone of the notorious assault on girls at another pub by Sri Rama Sene members in 2009.

Observers say in most of the cases registered by the police, the accused go unpunished due to lack of evidence provided by law enforcement agencies. A top police official, on condition of anonymity, told PTI they intervene only when complaints are raised about illegal activities in pubs and public places. Right-wing organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and its youth wing Bajrang Dal, claim that their workers are only trying to protect the culture and tradition of the country and reminding the young generation about dignified behaviour in public spaces. "The activists carry out such protests only to protect the culture and dignity of the nation," says VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.

He claims that people belonging to different religions partying and drinking are against the basic tenets of our culture and the activists react only when complaints are received from the public. Police said arrests are being made in many cases when a complaint is lodged. On several occasions, the victims do not wish to proceed with the cases, they contended. In 2022, there were 41 moral policing cases in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, according to Suresh B Bhat, activist and member of the Karnataka Communal Harmony Forum and People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), as detailed in a report titled 'Chronicle of communal incidents in coastal districts of Karnataka'.

Of the incidents, 37 were by Hindu vigilantes while four were by fringe groups of Muslim vigilantes. There was an increase in the number of instances of moral policing too, as in 2021, a total of 37 incidents were reported, while in 2020, only nine such cases were reported. In such instances of moral policing, couples who belonged to different faiths were either assaulted or handed over to the police by the vigilante groups, even if both the parties had been together wilfully. Police pointed out that the act of moral policing does not fall under any specific section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

However, their actions can attract charges under certain IPC sections. According to police, on moral policing incidents, they have been registering cases under IPC Sections 354 (outraging modesty of woman), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (molestation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 149 (unlawful assembly). DYFI leader Muneer Katipalla claims frequent incidents of moral policing occur with the tacit support of the ruling BJP in the state who prefer to remain mute spectators to such activities. These incidents are reflections of the agenda of polarisation, he asserted. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had last year stirred a controversy by his comment on moral policing. "When sentiments are hurt, there will be action and reaction," he said, inviting sharp criticism from the Opposition and social activists. 

Last year, several cases of moral policing were reported in the city including the attack on the pub. Right-wing activists had assaulted a Muslim youth for travelling with a girl of a different faith in the city on March 5. Again, on August 30, a 19-year-old Muslim student was beaten up and threatened by his college mates for befriending a Hindu girl. A 27-year-old Muslim youth was dragged out of a private bus at Naguri in the city on October 21 and beaten up for travelling with a Hindu woman. Bajrang Dal district leader Puneet Attavar had openly stated in December last that their activists will confront Muslim youth in the company of Hindu girls during New Year parties.

Police said activists of Hindutva outfits were behind the majority of attacks, while a section of Muslims were also involved in certain cases. After the infamous attack on party-goers at the pub by Sri Rama Sene activists in 2009, the court which heard the case had opined that the investigating officer had not provided sufficient evidence in the moral policing case. While acquitting the accused in the assault case in 2018, the court had observed that the officer failed to produce videos of the incident, which was shown by television channels. An indirect attempt was made by the officer to protect the real culprits, the court had remarked.

Activists in the city and the public in general feel the ugly behaviour exhibited by vigilantes must be prevented at any cost to ensure a dignified social atmosphere prevails in the city and the wider coastal region of the state. 

