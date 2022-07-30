Muslim Central Committee to provide Rs 30 lakh each to families of 2 victims of communal terrorism

Mangaluru, July 30: To register their protest against the communal bias and discrimination exhibited by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led Karnataka government, the Muslim Central Committee Dakshina Kannada and Udupi along with other Muslim organisations today boycotted the so called peace meeting organised by the district administration.

Committee Leaders charged that the government has been responding to one community, and said there is no point in attending the peace committee meeting convened by the district administration. Committee Vice President B M Mumtaz Ali said the committee covering 1000 mosques has been supporting peace and harmony in society. Even the final rites of Fazil was conducted in a peaceful manner.

“The government should treat all equally. It should not favour one particular community. There is no equality in the state. We boycotted the meeting as the CM who visited Praveen Nettaru’s house did not visit the house of Masood who succumbed on July 21. Fazil was hacked to death when CM was present in Mangaluru,” he said and sought to know why the lives of two youths who lost their lives were less important.

He said three lives were lost within a week. But there was discrimination in the distribution of compensation. “We have no objection if the CM had presented party's compensation to family of Praveen. While distributing compensation from government, it should be given to all three families,” he said.

The committee also held a meeting today Under the leadership of its president K S Mohammed Masood and decided to raise a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of Mohammed Mashhood of Bellare and Mohammed Fazil of Surathkal.

MLA UT Khader, former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, Committee vice president Ibrahim Kodijal, B M Mumtaz Ali, Haneef Haji Bander, Syed Ahammed Basha Thanghal among others took part in the meeting.

DK Muslim Okkuta President K Ashraf said the chief minister should have convened a peace committee meeting.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar responding to absence of Muslim leaders in peace meeting informed on having directed his officers to contact all prominent persons. “A few leaders spoke to me and had expressed their inability to attend the meeting as an organisation of Muslim leaders had convened a meeting at the same time," he said.

Leaders from all communities have promised to maintain peace. "By not attending the meeting it does not mean that they are not extending support to police,” the Commissioner clarified.

Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Dakshina Kannada Muslim Sanghatanegala Okkoota, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind and many other Muslim organisations too had stated away from the district administration’s meeting.