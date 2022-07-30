  1. Home
  Muslim Central Committee to provide Rs 30 lakh each to families of 2 victims of communal terrorism

Muslim Central Committee to provide Rs 30 lakh each to families of 2 victims of communal terrorism

News Network
July 30, 2022

centralcommittee1.jpg

Mangaluru, July 30: To register their protest against the communal bias and discrimination exhibited by the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led Karnataka government, the Muslim Central Committee Dakshina Kannada and Udupi along with other Muslim organisations today boycotted the so called peace meeting organised by the district administration. 

Committee Leaders charged that the government has been responding to one community, and said there is no point in attending the peace committee meeting convened by the district administration. Committee Vice President B M Mumtaz Ali said the committee covering 1000 mosques has been supporting peace and harmony in society. Even the final rites of Fazil was conducted in a peaceful manner.

“The government should treat all equally. It should not favour one particular community. There is no equality in the state. We boycotted the meeting as the CM who visited Praveen Nettaru’s house did not visit the house of Masood who succumbed on July 21. Fazil was hacked to death when CM was present in Mangaluru,” he said and sought to know why the lives of two youths who lost their lives were less important.

He said three lives were lost within a week. But there was discrimination in the distribution of compensation. “We have no objection if the CM had presented party's compensation to family of Praveen. While distributing compensation from government, it should be given to all three families,” he said. 

The committee also held a meeting today Under the leadership of its president K S Mohammed Masood and decided to raise a compensation of Rs 30 lakh each to the families of Mohammed Mashhood of Bellare and Mohammed Fazil of Surathkal.

MLA UT Khader, former MLA Mohiuddin Bava, Committee vice president Ibrahim Kodijal, B M Mumtaz Ali, Haneef Haji Bander, Syed Ahammed Basha Thanghal among others took part in the meeting.

DK Muslim Okkuta President K Ashraf said the chief minister should have convened a peace committee meeting. 

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar responding to absence of Muslim leaders in peace meeting informed on having directed his officers to contact all prominent persons. “A few leaders spoke to me and had expressed their inability to attend the meeting as an organisation of Muslim leaders had convened a meeting at the same time," he said.

Leaders from all communities have promised to maintain peace. "By not attending the meeting it does not mean that they are not extending support to police,” the Commissioner clarified.

Popular Front of India, Social Democratic Party of India, Dakshina Kannada Muslim Sanghatanegala Okkoota, Jama’at-e-Islami Hind and many other Muslim organisations too had stated away from the district administration’s meeting.

centralcommittee.jpg

News Network
July 23,2022

smritiiranizoish.jpg

Panaji: An upmarket restaurant run by Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter, Zoish, at Assagao in North Goa has received a show cause notice by Goa Excise Commissioner Narayan M Gad over the illegally obtained liquor licences.

The Excise Commissioner has fixed a hearing at 11 am on July 29 and has directed the excise licence holder and the complainant Adv Aires Rodrigues to be personally present. 

Adv Rodrigues had filed a written complaint before the Excise Commissioner demanding a thorough inquiry into this fraud which was allegedly orchestrated by Smriti Irani’s family in conjunction with excise officials and the local Assagao Village Panchayat.

The complaint by Adv Rodrigues was after obtaining documents under the Right To Information Act (RTI) Act from the Excise Department on the issue.

The documents also reveal that the liquor licences were issued without there being a restaurant licence as required by law.

The Excise Department issued the licences in the name of one Anthony Dgama, who as per the Aadhaar Card submitted by him shows that he was a resident of Mumbai and that the Aadhaar was issued on December 30, 2020.

The RTI documents also reveal that last month on June 29 the local Excise office at Mapusa in clear contravention of law renewed those licences in the name of Anthony Dgama despite him having passed away last year on May 17, 2021 as per the death certificate issued by the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai which has also been obtained by Adv Rodrigues. 

In the show cause notice, the Excise Commissioner has stated that the complainant Adv Rodrigues has alleged that licence was renewed last month despite the licence holder having passed away on May 17, 2021 and has demanded to immediately suspend the above said licence and also to order an inquiry into fraudulent acts.

The notice further stated that why the licence issued in the name of Anthony Dgama should not be cancelled for violating the provisions of The Goa Excise Duty Act and Rules 1964.

News Network
July 27,2022

sanghis.jpg

Mangaluru, July 27: Protesting against the killing of BJP youth wing member Praveen Nettar at Bellare, middle class Hindutva activists in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday turned their ire against visiting BJP leaders.

BJP State president and DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel’s car was blocked by angry workers during his visit to meet the kin of the deceased leader.

The activists gathered around the car and some even tried to deflate the tyres of the vehicle and turn it upside down. They also got into a verbal duel with the police demanding justice. 

Nalin Kumar Kateel, DK-in-charge Minister Sunil Kumar, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Mattandoor and other BJP leaers visited the grieving family of Nettar and consoled them. Activists shouted slogans against the leaders to express their anguish.

Hundreds of people joined the procession when the youth leader's body was taken from the hospital to his home. Some right wing organisations alleged that Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were behind Nettar's murder.

Police have beefed up security in the coastal districts of DK and Udupi to maintain law and order. Investigation teams have been sent to Kodagu and Hassan districts and neighbouring State of Kerala, police sources said.

Curfew orders have been issued in Sullia, Puttur and Kadaba taluks in Dakshina Kannada district in view of the tense situation prevailing in the region. Police sources said five suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned.

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his shop in Bellare by three bike-borne miscreants on Tuesday night. A resident of Nettaru in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada district, he was hacked to death, when he was heading home after closing his shop. "He tried to escape and ran but he fell down after a blow to his head," police said.

News Network
July 27,2022

Bengaluru, July 27: Chief Minister’s political secretary MP Renukacharya today said he is contemplating resigning depending on the action his party’s government takes against those responsible for the murder of Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettar. 

"The safety of Hindu workers is more important than my own position. If our government fails to punish the miscreants, I am thinking of discussing my resignation with leaders and workers in my constituency,” Renukacharya, the Honnalli MLA, said. 

Renukacharya said this after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai with a petition seeking action against Praveen’s killers. 

“Hindu workers are getting killed in the state again and again. Hindu workers are angry,” he said, calling for Yogi Adityanath-like action against miscreants. “Only then will organisational charisma survive,” he said. “Why should we stay in power if we can’t protect our Hindu workers?” 

Renukacharya cited his own example. “I went to the police after receiving death threats. I am ashamed to say that no action has been taken to find out the miscreants till today,” he said. 

He also announced that he would give Rs 1 lakh to Praveen’s family. 

