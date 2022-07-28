  1. Home
  2. Muslim youth hacked to death by car-borne extremists at Surathkal

Muslim youth hacked to death by car-borne extremists at Surathkal

News Network
July 28, 2022

Fazil.jpg

Mangaluru, Jul 28: A gang of miscreants, suspected to be communal hate-mongers, brutally murdered a Muslim youth with lethal weapons in an apparent bid to trigger communal tension at Surathkal in Mangaluru taluk. 

The victim has been identified as Mohammed Faazil, 23, a resident of Mangalpete in Surathkal. 

Fazil was standing in front of a shop in Surathkal when the miscreants who came in a car, chased and attacked him without any provocation. 

The assailants fled from the scene after Fazil collapsed in a pool of blood. 

The coldblooded murder comes close on the heels of the slaying of BJP youth activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru in Bellare.

blood.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 14,2022

New Delhi, July 14: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday asked states to increase surveillance on monkeypox, which has been reported in many countries across the world.

In a letter to the states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that there should be a rigorous surveillance system at all points of entry to quickly identify and isolate suspected cases.

"Continued expansion of spread of monkeypox disease globally calls for proactive strengthening and operationalisation of requisite public health actions for preparedness and response against the disease in lndia also," he wrote.

The Centre, in the letter, has said that orientation and regular re-orientation of all key stakeholders including health screening teams at points of entry, disease surveillance teams, and doctors working in hospitals about common signs and symptoms, differential diagnosis, case definitions for suspects, probable or confirmed cases should be carried out.

It has asked states to screen and test all suspect cases either through hospital-based surveillance or targeted surveillance under measles surveillance or intervention sites identified by the National AIDS Control Organisation for MSM (men having sex with men) and FSW (female sex worker) population groups.

"Patient isolation (until all lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off), protection of ulcers, symptomatic and supportive therapies, continued monitoring and timely treatment of complications remain the key measures to prevent mortality," Bhushan said in the letter.

Intensive risk communication directed at healthcare workers, identified sites in health facilities (such as skin, paediatric OPDS, immunisation clinics, intervention sites identified by NACO, etc.) as well as the general public about simple preventive strategies and the need for prompt reporting of cases needs to be undertaken, he underlined.

"Hospitals must be identified and adequate human resource and logistic support should be ensured at identified hospitals equipped to manage suspected cases of monkeypox," he added.

He noted that as per World Health Organisation (WHO), from January 1 to June 22, a total of 3,413 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death have been reported from 50 countries and territories.

Majority of these cases have been reported from the European Region (86 per cent) and the Americas (11 per cent). This points to a slow but sustained increase in spread of cases globally, said the Health Ministry.

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
July 23,2022

shivsena.jpg

Mumbai, July 23: The Election Commission of India, on Saturday, asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evicence to prove that they have the majority members in Shiv Sena. 

The EC relayed letters to both sides from the other faction and asked both camps to file their replies by August 8th.

The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had earlier written to the EC, seeking allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it. Meanwhile the SC is still hearing the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs over the party's split and the validity of disqualifiation notices.

Sena Symbol

In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.

SC battle

The Supreme Court Wednesday said the petitions filed by the Shiv Sena and its rebel MLAs during the recent Maharashtra political crisis raised constitutional issues including split, the merger of a political party, defection, and disqualification which may require consideration by a larger bench.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, meanwhile, extended the operation of its July 11 order by which it had asked Assembly Speaker not to proceed with a plea seeking disqualification of MLAs of the Uddhav Thackeray faction as sought by CM Eknath Shinde group on the ground of defying the party whip during the trust vote and the election of the speaker.

The bench, also comprising justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli, issued notices on petitions filed by the Uddhav group and asked the other side to file responses and issues by July 27 for consideration by a larger bench and fixed them for hearing on August 1. 

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
coastaldigest.com news network
July 20,2022

tollgate1.jpg

Udupi, Jul 20: In a grisly road accident, a speeding ambulance skidded and crashed against a toll plaza at Shiroor in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district today killing four people on the spot.

Four others suffered critical injuries in the horrific incident, the CCTV footages of which went viral on social media. 

In the video, the ambulance can be seen swerving and crashing into the toll gate as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the patient and attenders out of the vehicle after hitting a pillar at the toll gate.

The deceased have been identified as Gajanana Naik (45) the patient, Manjunath Naik (40) Lokesh Naik (42) and Jyothi (32). The driver of the ambulance has been identified as Roshan.

All the injured were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Among those injured, the condition of one person is learnt to be critical. The injured include toll gate staff Shambhaji Gorpade.

The tragedy occurred when the ambulance was reportedly carrying a patient and was on its way from Honnavar to Udupi. 

The patient was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Honnavar and was later referred to a hospital in Udupi for treatment.

Police sources said that eight people, including the driver, were travelling in the ambulance.

The accident was captured in CCTV cameras at the toll gate. Though the staff at the toll gate tried to clear the way for the ambulance, the driver failed to control the vehicle and hit the toll plaza before it toppled.

Byndoor police have visited the spot and an investigation is under progress.
 

tollgate3.jpg

tollgate2.jpg

Comments

Add new comment

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.