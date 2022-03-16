  1. Home
  Muslims to observe peaceful Karnataka bandh on Mar 17 over anti-Hijab verdict

News Network
March 16, 2022

The Muslim community in Karnataka will observe a day-long bandh on March 17 to protest against the high court ruling upholding the BJP government's controversial order prohibiting students from wearing religious attires, including hijab, in educational institutes, Maulana Sagir Ahmad Khan Rashadi, the ‘Ameer-e-Shariat Karnataka,’ said on Wednesday.

Several Muslim organisations including Imams Council and Jama’at-e-Islami Hind have backed the Karnataka bandh call. However, leaders have decided not to take out any rallies. All Muslim students –both male and female- in the state have been asked to boycott classes during bandh.

“I request all the Muslims to listen to my order attentively and implement it strictly. On March 17, there will be a complete bandh across Karnataka,” Maulana Rashidi said in a video message. He also described the high court order as ‘sad.’

However, the senior cleric urged youngsters to stay peaceful during the agitation. “You should not impose the bandh by forcibly closing shops. There should be no sloganeering or processions. This protest will be completely silent, peaceful, and aimed at only expressing our anger against the verdict,” he said.

Urging every ‘justice loving’ person to participate in the protest, Maulana Rashidi further remarked that the protestors should convey to the ‘rulers’ that ‘it is possible to get educated while adhering to religious practices.’

The Karnataka high court on Tuesday upheld the ban on religious attires on campuses, observing in its 129-page order that hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice (ERP). A full bench, headed by chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, held as many as 11 hearings across February and March to hear petitions against the Karnataka government's February 5 order banning the use of any cloth on the campus that could 'disturb peace, harmony and public order.'

On February 10, the bench, also comprising Justices KS Dixit and JM Khazi passed an interim order, restraining students from wearing religious clothes till its final judgment in this case.

The petitioners, who are students from Udupi, have already rejected the verdict and will challenge it in the Supreme Court. The top court will take up the matter after the Holi vacations.

March 15,2022

A plea was Tuesday, March 15, filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said. 

March 4,2022

An Indian who sustained multiple bullet injuries in war-torn Ukraine on Friday said that he received no support from the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"No support from the Indian Embassy yet. I have been trying to get in touch with them, every day they say we will do something but no help yet," Harjot Singh, who is receiving treatment at a Kyiv hospital, said. 

Slamming the Indian government, he said, ""It doesn't matter if you send a charter (plane) after death..."

Singh said that the incident happened on February 27. "We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries," he said. 

"God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation," he added.

March 6,2022

Bengaluru, Mar 6: The Karnataka government has approved 48 industrial projects worth Rs 2,062 crore that would provide jobs for over 6,393 people in the state. The clearance for the projects was given at the State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting chaired by Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Saturday.

According to Nirani, the panel has considered and approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects worth Rs 1,275.67 crore, which are expected to create employment opportunities for 3,181 people in the state.

Also, at the SLSWCC meeting, 40 new projects each with investment of more than Rs 15 crores and less than Rs 50 crore were cleared. These projects valued at Rs 724.87 crore would generate 3,212 jobs, the minister noted on Sunday.

A total of 48 projects with investments of Rs 2,062.21 crore with employment potential for 6,393 people were cleared. Among the new investments that were approved are Rockwell Collins India Enterprises of Raytheon Group, Nithin Sai Agrotech, Brighflexi International, Cookson India and Adcock Ingram Pharma and Starling Chem.

