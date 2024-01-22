  1. Home
Muslims too offer puja in this Karnataka temple to celebrate Ayodhya event

News Network
January 22, 2024

koppal.jpg

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 22: Along with Hindutva activists and group of Muslims offered special ‘puja’ at a local Shri Ram temple in Koppal city of Karnataka on Monday.

The leaders from both communities gathered at Shri Ram Mandir in Bhagyanagar locality of Koppal city and participated in the worship with devotion.

Muslims stood with the Hindu leaders and took ‘aarti’ and ‘prasada’ after the worshipping with devoutness.

The gesture was appreciated and hailed by the Ram bhakts across the state.

The photos and videos in this regard have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police department has beefed up security in the premises of the major temples in Bengaluru.

The police were also carrying out patrolling to ensure no untoward incident takes place as a large number of devotees were flocking temples, especially Hanuman and Ram temples in the IT city.

  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
January 11,2024

siddaramaiah.jpg

Bengaluru: The information technology industry veteran T V Mohandas Pai has taken a dig at the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka asking it not to spoil the state's future by 'misplaced' communal and caste priorities.

Sharing a post on 'X', the former Chief Financial Officer of Infosys, who is known for his inclination towards Sangh Parivar and BJP said, "Karnataka govt should introspect on their misplaced priorities."

Pai, partner at proprietary venture fund Aarin Capital, also tagged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara among others in his post and further said, "Pl do not spoil Karnataka’s future by misplaced communal/caste priorities."

On Wednesday, a retired flight lieutenant, Anoop Verma, who is openly a supporter of Sangh Privar’s ideology, took to 'X' and shared a list of issues that he claimed were current topics in Gujarat and Karnataka.

He shared how topics in Gujarat right now were about how to make it one trillion economy state, making it a semiconductor manufacturing hub, India’s 20 per cent job creation from the state whereas those in Karnataka were - 'Allow Hijab in schools, free bus ride and write signboards in Kannada.'

Siddaramaiah said last month his government was contemplating lifting the Hijab ban in educational institutions and that a decision would be taken after discussions in the government level.

The Karnataka cabinet on January 5 gave its nod to the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development (Amendment) ordinance.

With this, commercial establishments, industries, hospitals and institutions and organisations will have to have 60 per cent Kannada on their signboards and nameplates.

News Network
January 18,2024

fraud.jpg

Mangaluru, Jan 18: A resident of Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada has lost Rs 10.6 lakh after he was invited on social media to make investments in the share market.

The complainant said that he had noticed an advertisement for share market investment on Facebook. Using the link, he joined a WhatsApp group. As suggested in the group, he downloaded an app and opened a trading account in the name of his wife.

He and his wife had given all the details pertaining to Aadhaar number, mobile number and bank accounts. Later, he transferred Rs 11.1 lakh to various accounts. 

Of this, Rs 55,000 was credited to his account. When he failed to get the remaining money back, he filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the CEN polie station in this regard.

News Network
January 7,2024

chandrahas.jpg

Mangaluru: In what comes as a shocking news, a 29-year-old man who was an amateur cricketer and and staff of the Kallamundkur Gram Panchayat near Moodbidri in Dakshina Kannada district died of a heart attack, while on his way to work on January 6.

The deceased has been identified as Chandrahas, a resident of Barkabettu village. 

Chandrahas reportedly collapsed about a hundred meters away from his residence on Saturday morning. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared brought dead.

It is learnt that Chandrahas had been working as a staff at the gram panchayat for the last 10 years. He had been an outstanding cricket player, representing the local cricket team KFC, and also a good artist.

After learning about his death, thousands of people gathered at the Panchayat office to pay their last respects. 

As a mark of respect, shops and establishments in Kallamundkur town remained closed for about 2 hours. The Panchayat president, members, staff, and others expressed their condolences. 

