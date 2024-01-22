Muslims too offer puja in this Karnataka temple to celebrate Ayodhya event

Koppal (Karnataka), Jan 22: Along with Hindutva activists and group of Muslims offered special ‘puja’ at a local Shri Ram temple in Koppal city of Karnataka on Monday.

The leaders from both communities gathered at Shri Ram Mandir in Bhagyanagar locality of Koppal city and participated in the worship with devotion.

Muslims stood with the Hindu leaders and took ‘aarti’ and ‘prasada’ after the worshipping with devoutness.

The gesture was appreciated and hailed by the Ram bhakts across the state.

The photos and videos in this regard have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the police department has beefed up security in the premises of the major temples in Bengaluru.

The police were also carrying out patrolling to ensure no untoward incident takes place as a large number of devotees were flocking temples, especially Hanuman and Ram temples in the IT city.