Mysterious case of 23-yr-old woman found roaming at Mangaluru Airport

Mangaluru, May 30: A 23-year-old woman, who was found ''aimlessly roaming'' at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday was intercepted by the airport security and safely handed over to the police, officials said.

According to the Bajpe police, she had come to Mangaluru airport from Bengaluru by road in the morning. She has also given her place of origin as Davanagere.

Her relatives had filed a missing person report in Davangere four days ago.

The police have sent her to the government's Wenlock hospital. Her relatives have been informed about her safety and they will be arriving later in the day, police said.

The woman is suspected to be battling depression. However, police said, they are yet to verify from the doctors about her condition.

This is the second incident of a woman roaming free in the airport, only to be secured by the alert security personnel and handed over to the police.

A woman from Kadri in Mangaluru city had travelled to the airport on May 14 and was reunited with her family later.