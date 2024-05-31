  1. Home
Mysterious case of 23-yr-old woman found roaming at Mangaluru Airport

News Network
May 30, 2024

Mangaluru, May 30: A 23-year-old woman, who was found ''aimlessly roaming'' at the Mangaluru International Airport on Thursday was intercepted by the airport security and safely handed over to the police, officials said.

According to the Bajpe police, she had come to Mangaluru airport from Bengaluru by road in the morning. She has also given her place of origin as Davanagere.

Her relatives had filed a missing person report in Davangere four days ago.

The police have sent her to the government's Wenlock hospital. Her relatives have been informed about her safety and they will be arriving later in the day, police said.

The woman is suspected to be battling depression. However, police said, they are yet to verify from the doctors about her condition.

This is the second incident of a woman roaming free in the airport, only to be secured by the alert security personnel and handed over to the police.

A woman from Kadri in Mangaluru city had travelled to the airport on May 14 and was reunited with her family later.

News Network
May 22,2024

byndoorsuicide.jpg

Udupi: A teenage boy, identified as Nithin, ended his life by suicide after reportedly being humiliated by the head teacher of his school. The incident occurred two days ago, and the police have yet to take action against the accused.

Nithin, 16, a resident of Shiroor in Byndoor, had gone to his government high school on May 18 to collect his Transfer Certificate (TC) after completing his SSLC. However, not only was his request for the TC denied, but he was also allegedly insulted by the head teacher.

On May 20, Nithin informed his father, Nagaraj, about his intention to visit the school to collect the TC. Tragically, between 12 noon and 12:30 pm, when no one was at home, Nithin hanged himself. In his death note, he accused the head teacher of insulting him and refusing to issue the TC, which led to his decision to end his life.

A case has been registered by the Byndoor police under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC. Nithin's family members staged a protest in front of the Byndoor police station on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of those responsible for his suicide.

DySP of Kundapura Belliappa, probationary IPS officer Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, and Byndoor CI Savitra Tez held discussions with the public, assuring them that investigations are underway and that the case is being taken seriously. They promised that a suitable report would be published within a week following further investigation and interrogation. They also assured that stringent action would be taken against the culprits if sufficient evidence is found.

Village elders, social leaders, and locals provided support to Nithin's grieving family. His mortal remains were later taken home for the final rites.

News Network
May 28,2024

Mangaluru: With the surge in cybercrimes in Dakshina Kannada, the police department is set to create more awareness on social media through informative short videos. These videos aim to educate the public about various cyber fraud tactics and how to avoid falling victim to them.

Awareness Campaign

Superintended of Police CB Ryshyanth announced on Monday in Dharmasthala, “We will release the videos within 10 days. These videos will be shared on social media to raise awareness about the methods fraudsters use to deceive people.”

Common Cybercrimes

The SP highlighted several prevalent cyber scams:

Part-Time Job Scams: Fraudsters lure victims with fake job offers, often asking them to write reviews.

Share Trading Scams: Malicious links promise high returns in share trading. Initially, fraudsters pay a small amount to gain the victims’ trust. However, the app showing "high returns" is a trap, and victims realize they have been duped when no actual returns are received.

Phishing Scams: Fake 'payment gateway' pages are created to trick victims into sharing their personal details, which are then used to siphon money from their accounts.

Online Market Scams: Fraudsters offer products like iPhones at significantly lower prices, only to scam the buyers.

Precautionary Measures

SP Ryshyanth urged people to be cautious and not to attend video calls from unknown persons. He also addressed the importance of CCTV cameras in commercial establishments under the Public Safety Act. “If they fail to comply, a DSP rank officer can issue a notice and impose a fine,” he explained.

The police department’s initiative aims to make the public more vigilant and knowledgeable about cybercrimes. By understanding these fraud methods, people can better protect themselves from becoming victims. Stay informed, stay safe.

News Network
May 19,2024

sirsi.jpg

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, the serene town of Banavasi in Sirsi taluk of Karnataka’s Uttara Kananda district, was struck by tragedy. A young boy lost his life after being struck by lightning on a fateful Saturday evening around 4p.m.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old Sajid Ashfaque Ali, was a bright tenth-grade student at Eden Way High School. Full of dreams and youthful energy, Sajid was enjoying an innocent game with his friends on the Jayanthi High School grounds when the unthinkable happened.

As ominous clouds gathered and rain began to pour, an unexpected bolt of lightning pierced the sky, striking Sajid. His friends watched in horror as he collapsed. Despite the desperate rush to get him to the hospital, Sajid's injuries proved fatal, and he passed away, leaving his family and community in shock and grief.

The rain that had started earlier that afternoon became a backdrop to this devastating incident, casting a pall over the Banavasi police station limits. Sajid’s body has been taken to the government hospital for a post-mortem examination, as the community grapples with the sudden and tragic loss of such a young life.

The tragic death of Sajid Ashfaque Ali is a poignant reminder of the unpredictability of nature and the fragile thread of life. His memory will linger in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, a young life taken too soon.

