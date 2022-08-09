  1. Home
  2. Nalin Kumar Kateel says, infighting in Congress intensified after Siddaramaotsava

News Network
August 10, 2022

Bengaluru, Aug 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Karnataka said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will continue for the full term and the upcoming polls will take place under the guidance of BS Yediyurappa.

“There has been no discussion regarding the change of Chief Minister in the BJP-led government. Basavaraja Bommai will continue as Chief Minister for the full term. The upcoming Vidhan Sabha election will be held Under the guidance of BS Yediyurappa, we are going to face it under the leadership of Bommai,” Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Reacting to the Congress’s tweet about Bommai’s ouster, he highlighted that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were facing investigation by the Enforcement Directorate and recently KPCC president D.K.Shivakumar has gotten bail from the court. Kateel alleged that Congress was creating confusion like this to hide it all.

“Congress has tweeted this to save the party by hiding its scandals that have come out, the confusion about the chief ministerial candidate is going on in the Congress, they are discussing to make a Dalit the chief minister of the state,” he said.

“After the Siddaramaotsava, there has been a lot of internal fighting in Congress. Senior politicians like KB Koliwada have created a situation where Siddaramaiah was scolded. The debate about who will be the next Chief Minister is increasing. Congress tweeted that he will become the third chief minister in the state government to cover its internal conflicts, street fights and confusions of the party,” Kateel said.

Asserting that the Congress’ status will be witnessed after the results of the Vidhan Sabha elections, he further said, “Congress will not play the game of creating confusion. Let it resolve its internal confusion first and face the elections together.”

Earlier, Referring to the current political developments in the State and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress in a series of tweets took jibes at the government and said that the state appears set to see a third Chief Minister after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bengaluru last week.

The Congress said that the Bommai government, which has not been able to conduct its first-anniversary “Janotsva”, will soon see its end.

The Congress had said that it looks like Bommai is counting the hours to leave the chair and asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, “Dear Bommai, the ‘sword fight’ for the CM has been started. What is the reason for the change of CM, is it your administrative failure, a fight between leaders, or is it B.S. Yediyurappa’s anger?”

These comments from Congress came a day after former BJP MLA B. Suresh Gowda claimed that the party’s top leadership was considering replacing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He had said, “The Chief Minister might get replaced before Independence Day. There have been talks in the party.”

The Opposition Congress, taking a dig at Bommai, tweeted, “40% government is likely to see a third Chief Minister.” In another tweet, the party said that “the puppet CM Bommai is on his way out.”

News Network
July 28,2022

Mangaluru, July 28: Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner (DC) K V Rajendra has directed the closure of all the bars and liquor shops in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk limits till Friday midnight.

Section 144 is in force in order to maintain law and order at Bellare, Belthangady, Bantwal, Puttur and Kadaba to prevent untoward incidents by miscreants in view of the recent murder of Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member Praveen Nettar, the DC said in a statement.

The situation in Bellare police station limits is sensitive and it is likely to spread to other places. The orders are issued due to possibilities of people consuming alcohol and spoiling public peace and law and order, he said.

The ban will be in force from July 28 midnight till July 29 midnight. No liquor may be stored or transported during that period. 

The DC directed the Excise assistant commissioner that all the liquor shops should be closed compulsorily and the seal of the Excise department mandatorily affixed on the doors of bars and liquor shops during the period of the ban.

News Network
August 8,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 8: A two-wheeler rider lost his life in a road accident after he allegedly tried to avoid a pothole in the city.

The incident took place around two days ago when Atheesh was riding a two-wheeler from Nanthoor junction towards Bikarnakatte.

When he reached a commercial complex near Kandettu Cross near Bikarnakatte, it was raining heavily and he failed to notice a pothole, police sources said. 

At the last minute, he probably tried to avoid the pothole, he lost control of the vehicle. He was rushed to a hospital. He reportedly died on the way.

News Network
August 1,2022

Mangaluru, Aug 1: The police on Monday claimed a breakthrough in the Mohammad Fazil Mangalpet murder case by identifying a gang of four killers, sources said on Monday.

According to police sources, Suhas, Mohan, Giri and Amith had hacked Fazil to death. Investigations have revealed that Suhas is the main accused in the case. He has a criminal record and is involved in a murder case and two attempt to murder cases. A manhunt for him has been launched.

Police have also seized the car used by killers to carry out the crime on July 28 and arrested its owner Ajith Crasta (40), a resident of Surathkal. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts are conducting checks of the seized vehicle and are expected to provide further leads and evidence.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashikumar stated that agencies have questioned 51 people in connection with the case and gathered exact clues on the killers. He also stated that they would be arrested soon.

After hacking Fazil to death, the car was abandoned in Padubidri police station limits by killers. As per the demand of Fazil's family, the police department has appointed an ACP ranked officer to head the investigation.

Opposition parties in the state had demanded an impartial probe into the youth's murder.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had stated that the police have been given a free hand in the investigation and to nab the murderers.

It is suspected that Fazil was killed by Hindutva terrorists despite knowing that he did not belong to any organisation. 

