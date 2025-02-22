  1. Home
  2. Nandini Milk Price to Rise by ₹5 per Litre in Karnataka Post-Budget

February 20, 2025

Bengaluru: Starting March, households in Karnataka will feel the pinch as the price of Nandini milk is set to increase by ₹5 per litre. The hike, which will take effect after the state budget on March 7, will also see a reduction in milk packet quantity from 1,050 ml to 1 litre. With this revision, the cost of a litre of Nandini toned milk will rise to ₹47.

This marks the latest price revision by the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) in the past three years. In 2022, milk prices increased by ₹3 per litre, while in 2024, KMF raised prices by ₹2 per packet but increased the quantity by 50 ml. However, KMF insists that last year’s change was not a price hike, as it involved a proportional increase in milk volume.

The increase in milk prices comes amid multiple price hikes across essential commodities and services. The Coffee Brewers Association has announced a ₹200 per kg hike in coffee powder rates by March, while BMTC bus and Namma Metro ticket fares have also been increased. Additionally, the state government is considering a rise in water tariffs, and electricity supply companies (Escoms) have sought approval for a 67-paise hike per unit from the Karnataka Electricity Commission.

According to KMF Managing Director B. Shivaswamy, the hike follows demands from farmers for a ₹5 per litre increase. "Earlier, we procured 85-89 lakh litres of milk per day, sometimes even 99 lakh litres. Now, the supply has dropped to 79-81 lakh litres per day, so the additional milk provided to consumers will stop," he explained.

Despite the price increase, Shivaswamy emphasized that Nandini milk will still be more affordable than other brands in Karnataka and other states, including those sold online. KMF is currently in discussions with farmer unions, milk unions, employee associations, and other stakeholders to determine how the increased revenue will be allocated.

"Ideally, the additional cost should benefit farmers. However, concerns raised by employee unions over financial matters, including 7th Pay Commission wages and pensions, also need to be factored in," said a KMF official on the condition of anonymity.

The final decision on the milk price hike now rests with the Karnataka Chief Minister, with an official announcement expected post-budget.

February 11,2025

aimindia.jpg

Dubai: The Consulate General of India in Dubai recently awarded Aim India Forum with an appreciation award in recognition of its significant contributions to the Indian community in the UAE.

In September 2024, the UAE government launched an amnesty initiative aimed at promoting respect for the law, tolerance, compassion, and social cohesion. This initiative allowed individuals who chose to leave the country during the amnesty period to do so without facing overstay fines, exit fees, or entry bans, while retaining the right to re-enter the UAE at any time.

Aim India Forum was invited to collaborate with the Indian Consulate during this amnesty period. Our Founder President, Shirali Shaikh Muzaffer, accepted the invitation and dedicated four months to this important initiative. Alongside other community organizations, including DUBAI KMCC, IPF UAE, FOI UAE, and others, Aim India Forum worked tirelessly to support fellow Indian nationals in need.

His Excellency Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India, acknowledged and congratulated Founder President Shaikh Muzaffer and Board Member Mohammed Niyaz for their unwavering dedication and efforts throughout this project.

The Aim India Forum played a pivotal role in the safe repatriation of distressed and stranded Indian citizens in the UAE. An amnesty help desk was set up at the Indian Consulate to assist those seeking amnesty. This desk offered a range of services at no cost, including Emergency Certificates (one-way travel documents), labor cancellation, case clearance, and the issuance of exit permits/outpasses. Through these efforts, the Consulate General of India in Dubai successfully assisted 15,000 Indian nationals.

In partnership with various Indian diaspora organizations, CGI Dubai facilitated the issuance of 2,117 passports, 3,589 emergency certificates, and supported the acquisition of over 3,700 exit permits. Many individuals also benefitted from our guidance in securing fee and penalty waivers from UAE authorities.

As this operation concludes, we extend our deepest gratitude to the UAE Government for its unwavering support. We also wish to express our sincere thanks to the dedicated volunteers from diaspora organizations who played an instrumental role in the success of this initiative.

aimindia3.jpg

2aimindia.jpg

aimindia5.jpg

aimindia4.jpg

February 14,2025

Mysuru/Hassan: A wave of sorrow engulfed two families in Karnataka as separate elephant attacks claimed the lives of a young man and an elderly woman on Thursday.

In a heartbreaking incident in Gadde Halla, under the N Begur range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Sargur taluk, Mysuru district, 23-year-old Avinash, a BSc graduate and son of Huchchanayaka, lost his life in an elephant attack at around 6:30 am.

Avinash had gone to his farmland to water the crops when he encountered a herd of three elephants. Tragically, one of them charged at him, leaving him with no chance to escape, according to forest officials.

BTR Conservator of Forests S Prabhakaran and N Begur RFO Manjunath rushed to the scene. Following an autopsy conducted on-site, the body was handed over to the grieving family. In a gesture of support, Prabhakaran presented a compensation cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Avinash’s relatives.

Villagers expressed deep frustration over the recurring human-animal conflict in the region. They lamented that the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) provides electricity only in the early morning hours, making it difficult for farmers to work safely. They urged authorities to ensure power supply during the daytime to mitigate risks.

In another tragic incident, a 62-year-old woman, Dyavamma of Kanaguppe village, met a similar fate in Bellavara village, Belur taluk, Hassan district. She had ventured out in search of her cattle but never returned. Hours later, her family found her lifeless body in a bush near Bellavara, bearing injuries consistent with an elephant attack.

Range Forest Officer B G Yatish visited the site, but locals, enraged by the recurring elephant menace, demanded the presence of the Forest Minister and Deputy Commissioner. District Forest Officer (DFO) Saurabh Kumar and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Yedukondalu arrived and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd, but to no avail.

MLA H K Suresh intervened by contacting Forest Minister Khandre, who assured a meeting before February 28 to address the growing human-wildlife conflict. The situation was finally diffused when Deputy Commissioner C Sathyabhama arrived at 6:30 pm, promising a dedicated meeting involving the Forest Department, Coffee Growers Association, and farmers next week.

With her assurance, the villagers relented, allowing officials to proceed with necessary formalities. The Deputy Commissioner also provided Dyavamma’s family with a Rs 15 lakh compensation cheque.

The incidents highlight the escalating human-wildlife conflict in Karnataka, underscoring the urgent need for sustainable solutions to protect both human lives and wildlife in the region.

February 20,2025

panama.jpg

A group of nearly 300 migrants, including Indians deported from the United States under President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration, are currently held in a hotel in Panama's Darien jungle region. These migrants hail primarily from Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China.

The migrants are not permitted to leave the hotel as the Panamanian government awaits international authorities to arrange their return to their home countries. According to a report, Panama's Security Minister Frank Abrego stated that the migrants are receiving medical attention and food as per an agreement between the United States and Panama.

However, a report from The New York Times quoted Artemis Ghasemzadeh, 27, an Iranian deportee, who said, "It looks like a zoo; there are fenced cages. They gave us a stale piece of bread. We are sitting on the floor."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Panama, Carlos Ruiz-Hernandez, confirmed that 97 people were transferred to the camp. He emphasized that the migrants were not "detainees" but rather in a migrant camp where they will be taken care of, not a detention camp.

Migrants in the hotel rooms displayed messages on the windows reading "Help" and "We are not safe in our country." According to the report, 40% of the migrants are refusing to return to their home countries voluntarily.

Panama serves as a transit country due to the challenges the US faces in deporting individuals directly to some countries. While Panama acts as a "bridge," the US government bears the cost of these arrangements. This agreement between the two countries was announced following the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to Panama. The threat of retaking control of the Panama Canal by Trump is mounting pressure on Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino.

Costa Rica is also expected to receive a group of deportees on Wednesday.

Abrego stated that 171 of the 299 deportees had agreed to return to their home countries with the assistance of the UN Refugee Agency and the International Organization for Migration. The remaining 128 migrants are still being processed, with efforts being made to find alternative locations for them. While individuals who refuse to return to their home countries will be detained in a facility in the remote province of Darien for a while, one deported Irish individual has already returned home.

