  2. NATO chief claims Russia may use chemical weapons

March 13, 2022

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday that Russia might use chemical weapons following its invasion of Ukraine and that such a move would be a war crime, according to an interview in German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.

"In recent days, we have heard absurd claims about chemical and biological weapons laboratories," Stoltenberg was quoted by Welt am Sonntag as saying, adding that the Kremlin was inventing false pretexts to justify what could not be justified.

"Now that these false claims have been made, we must remain vigilant because it is possible that Russia itself could plan chemical weapons operations under this fabrication of lies. That would be a war crime," Stoltenberg was quoted as saying.

He added that although the Ukrainian people were resisting the Russian invasion with courage, the coming days are likely to bring even greater hardship. 

March 12,2022

shobha.jpg

Dharward, Mar 12: A leader of Mahila Morcha, the women's wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has murdered her husband in Karnataka’s Dharwad district last night.

The victim has been identified as Eeranna, husband of Shobha Amaragol, the president of Dharwad rural assembly segment unit of BJP Mahila Morcha. 

It is said that she reportedly attacked her husband in the presence of her daughter. 

The accused has claimed that her husband used to abuse her under the influence of alcohol.

Even though Eeranna was taken to a hospital after murderous assault by the wife, he breathed his last without responding to any treatment. 

A case has been registered at Dharward rural police station. 

March 5,2022

Mangaluru, Mar 5: Mangaluru MLA and Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party U T Khader has urged Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to conduct a high-level probe into targeting of hijab girls by miscreants at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru.

Addressing the media, the former minister said, the probe should bring out the truth on who is provoking the students. College principal should initiate action against those students who allegedly confronted girl students wearing hijab at the college. Students should attend college to pursue their studies and not engage in any conflict. Any issues pertaining to the rules and regulations should be discussed and decided by the College principal and management and not by students, he said.

Why did the district administration remain silent when students entered into confrontation over the hijab controversy in the college? he sought to know. “We want the students to maintain harmony in the college/school campuses,” he said.

The district administration and police should take strict action against those who instill fear and hate among the people, he said.

Holiday declared

Following the hijab controversy that erupted at Dr P Dayananda Pai - P Sathisha Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street in Mangaluru, holiday has been declared for the students from Saturday.

College Principal Rajashekar Hebbar said that online classes will be conducted for the students for the time being. Even the ongoing internal exams too have been postponed on the advice of the Deputy Commissioner.

February 28,2022

housemaid.jpg

Mangaluru, Feb 28: Naseema Bee Rashid, resident of Tumakuru district in Karnataka, who has been confined by an Indian agent in Ajman, UAE, finally reached her hometown on February 27, via Mangaluru International Airport with the active involvement and help of Adv. P A Hameed Padubidri, a social worker based in Riyadh-KSA. 

Two UAE NRI social workers – P A Mutthalib Padubidri and P M Basheer Ummer Farook supported in this endeavour of Adv. Hameed Padubidri. 

Naseema Bee Rashid was sent to Dubai in April 2021 as a housemaid with the temptation of fabulous packages by an agent in Bengaluru. 

One Ibrahim in Bengaluru is the manpower and visa services agent, who is a sub-agent of main agent named Shafi in Ajman-UAE. Afzal Pasha based in Dubai is another intermediary agent to Shafi. It's learnt that Ibrahim and Afzal Pasha received 1 lakh each for hiring and supplying Naseema Bee to the main agent Shafi in Ajman. 

Naseema Bee was supplied to Emirati house as a housemaid, where the agent was receiving more than three thousand UAE Dirhams. She was working for around 6 months and was paid salary for around 4 months; that too, meagre salary of less than 40% of the received amount. Due to her health condition, she was not able to continue to work. She told the agent to send her back to India as she was unable to do works. But, the agent refused to do so.  

Despite of her health issues, she was forced to work for other Emirati house. But, she refused to work citing the health reasons. He started harassing her and when she requested to send her back to India, he demanded INR. 2lakhs from her. When her son, Afsar, from Tumakuru, requested him over telephone to send her mother back, he said she will be sent back only if the said amount was deposited in his account; otherwise, he can't even see her mother's dead body. Not only that, she was also confined in a single room without any contact. She was also threatened of dire consequence if she was reluctant to work. 

Her son, Afsar, contacted and requested Adv. P A Hameed through Mrs Sabiha Tumakuru, who was also once stranded and helped by the former in a gulf country. 

Adv P A Hameed said that he immediately contacted and requested the Indian Consulate in Dubai to look into her case immediately. Also, he requested the Human Rights Commission in Dubai in this regard. 

Both the Commission and Consulate took up the case based on Adv. P.A. Hameed's petition and warned the agent to send her back immediately to India before taking the legal action against him. The agent agreed to send her back without delay. 

Still he was insisting her son to at least deposit the ticket amount of INR. 25K. Adv. P A Hameed told her son not to pay a single penny to the agent as it's the agent's responsibility to bear the return ticket. Accordingly, he refused to deposit the ticket amount. 

Finally, by understanding the seriousness of the situation, the agent himself booked the ticket for her and sent her back to her hometown. She was received by her son and relatives in Mangaluru and she reached her home safely the next day morning.

Naseema Bee and her family extended their immense thanks to the Good Samaritan NRIs for their socio-humanitarian works in getting her landed in India safely. They also expressed their immense gratitude to the Indian Consulate in Dubai, especially Mr Jithendra Singh Nega, official in the Consulate and Human Rights Commission in Dubai for their help.

