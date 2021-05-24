  1. Home
  Navy vessel beings Medical Oxygen contributed by Kuwait NRIs to Mangaluru

Navy vessel beings Medical Oxygen contributed by Kuwait NRIs to Mangaluru

News Network
May 25, 2021

Mangaluru, May 25: An Indian Navy vessel "INS SHARDUL" carrying 11 liquid oxygen tankers, 1,200 oxygen cylinders and two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.

The consignment was sent by the Indian Community Support Group of Kuwait.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, ACP Mahesh Kumar, Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh, Indian Red Cross Society, DK District unit Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Indian Red Cross Society Karnataka State Management Committee Member Yatish Baikampady and others received the consignment.

News Network
May 20,2021

Bengaluru, May 20: Karnataka has reported 28869 fresh cases of the COVID-19 disease in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic, so far in the state to 2335524 on Thursday.

According to official sources, the state had recorded the fresh death of as many as 548 people in the last 24-hours, taking the total number fatalities from the pandemic so far in the state to 23854.

The sources said that while the state capital Bengaluru reported highest number of 289 deaths due to the covid-19 disease, followed by 37 in Bengaluru Rural district, 22 in Ballari, 23 in Hassana, 21 in Tumakuru,17 in Shivamogga, 16 in Mysuru and 11 in Kalaburagi district.

While as many as 52257 covid-19 patients, got discharged from various hospitals, after being completely cured from the pandemic, there exists as many as 534954 active cases in the state.

The sources also said that while as many as 120711 people had undergone the COVID-19 tests in the last 24-hours, the Positivity rate for the day accounted for 23.91 per cent and the Case. Fatality rate stood at 1.89 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 926 covid-19 cases and eight deaths. Udupi recorded 809 cases and six deaths.

News Network
May 23,2021

Bengaluru, May 23: Karnataka has registered the highest single-day death in the Last 24 hours when as many as 626 people had succumbed to the Covid-19 on Sunday.

According to the official sources with the fresh 626 deaths, the number of fatalities due to the pandemic in the state so far has surged to 25,282.

Among the districts where the highest number of casualties the Bengaluru urban district accounted for 362 followed by Bengaluru Rural 30, Ballari 18, Kalaburagi 15, Hassan, Mysuru 22, Uttarakannada 17, Shivamogga 13.

The sources said that in the last 24 hours Karnataka reported fresh cases, taking the total number of people infected from the pandemic disease to 24,24,904.

The sources also informed that in the last 24 hours as many as 35,773 Covid-19 patients got discharged from various hospitals after being completely cured of the pandemic disease.

By P A H Padubidri, Riyadh
May 24,2021

Riyadh, May 24: An Indian expatriate worker from coastal Karnataka, Hriday Jain, passed away yesterday (23/05/2021) at the National Hospital of Riyadh in Kingdom Saudi Arabia. He was 58.

He was hospitalized after he suffered a cardiac arrest a few days ago in the hospital. However, he breathed his last on Sunday without responding to the medical treatment.

The mortal remains are kept in the hospital's morgue awaiting the legal and other formalities. The body will be airlifted to India once the formalities are complete. 

He originally hails from Karkala in Udupi district and was staying in Riyadh for years. He was working in a company in Riyadh. He was a member of Karavali Welfare Association - Riyadh (KWAR).

He is survived by his wife, who was staying with him in Saudi Arabia and a son, who is studying in India and relatives and friends.  

KWAR and other organizations and many Mangaloreans have expressed their deep condolences over his sad demise.

