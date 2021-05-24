Navy vessel beings Medical Oxygen contributed by Kuwait NRIs to Mangaluru

Mangaluru, May 25: An Indian Navy vessel "INS SHARDUL" carrying 11 liquid oxygen tankers, 1,200 oxygen cylinders and two semi-trailers with liquid oxygen arrived at the New Mangalore Port on Tuesday.
The consignment was sent by the Indian Community Support Group of Kuwait.
Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Hariram Shanker, ACP Mahesh Kumar, Coast Guard Commander Venkatesh, Indian Red Cross Society, DK District unit Chairman Shantharam Shetty, Indian Red Cross Society Karnataka State Management Committee Member Yatish Baikampady and others received the consignment.
