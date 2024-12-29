New bridges in Mangaluru to ease traffic, boost tourism: U T Khader

Mangaluru: Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker and Mangalore MLA U T Khader announced two ambitious bridge projects sanctioned by the Cabinet for Mangalore constituency, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on NH 66 and promoting tourism in the region.
A new bridge, parallel to the Nethravathi bridge, will connect Kotepura to Bolara at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore. Spanning 1.5 km, it will be one of the longest bridges in the region. A consultant appointed by the Public Works Department (PWD) is currently preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR). Khader explained that Kotepura, once a hub of business activities before the construction of the Nethravathi bridge, will regain its prominence with the new project.
“The 12-meter-wide bridge will offer breathtaking views of the Arabian Sea, designed to enhance the experience for commuters. Once completed, it is expected to reduce 50% of the traffic on NH 66 via Pumpwell, as residents from areas like Bunder, Kudroli, and Bolar will use this route. Additionally, plans are underway to develop a scenic seaside road from Kotepura to the Kerala border, boosting tourism,” Khader elaborated.
The second bridge, connecting Sajipa Nadu to Thumbe at a cost of ₹62 crore, is set to benefit residents from Arkula, Meramajalu, and Thumbe. Presently, residents from Sajipa must travel via Melkar and Bantwal to reach Thumbe. “This bridge has been a long-standing dream of mine, and I had placed the proposal before the Chief Minister even before becoming the Speaker,” he added.
Addressing concerns about the difficulty faced by residents crossing the railway line between Thokkottu and Olapete, Khader revealed that a footbridge has been proposed, and funding is ready, awaiting railway approval.
On other topics, Khader responded to a query about the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations against RR Nagar BJP MLA Munirathna. He stated that the matter would be discussed with the Assembly secretary. Regarding an MLC C T Ravi's controversial remark, Khader expressed regret and assured that the Council Chairman would address the issue.
