  2. A new viral infection among recovered covid patients triggers panic in Karnataka

A new viral infection among recovered covid patients triggers panic in Karnataka

News Network
July 10, 2021

Bengaluru, July 10: Cytomegalovirus or CMV is a new viral infection plaguing recovered Covid patients after several other post-covid ailments. Doctors believe those who have suppressed immunity or have been given steroids to treat severe Covid contract this viral infection.

While a 63-year-old patient on ECMO (advanced life support) developed this infection after recovering from Covid at Apollo, Jayanagar, and subsequently died, another recovered Covid patient in his 50s at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, is currently suffering from the same infection.

The patient at Apollo was diagnosed with CMV after four weeks of suffering from Covid, and had to undergo high-level expensive molecular tests. Lower respiratory tract samples are required for detecting viruses like CMV. He had diabetes, hypertension, and was immunocompromised due to heavy-duty steroids. The risk factors for CMV are the same as they are for fungal infections.

Though it is very difficult to diagnose, when patients are worsening despite being given anti-bacterials and anti-fungals, and there is no clear cause evident, then doctors start hunting for CMV with respiratory secretions, if the suspicion index is high.

Dr Ravindra Mehta, chief of pulmonology and critical care, Apollo Hospitals, and member of BBMP expert committee, said, "CMV is a virus that usually attacks immunocompromised patients and it's seen in post-transplant individuals or people on steroids and other immunosuppressive agents. The reason it is hard to find is because it requires high-level testing and needs the right sample. We did find the virus via a bronchoscopy in a post Covid patient who was on ECMO. But he passed away."

Mehta suggested controlling diabetes and shorter-term steroids for Covid to prevent getting infected with viral infections like CMV. However, Dr Satyanarayana Mysore, HOD, Pulmonology, and Lung Transplant Physician at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, is currently treating a CMV patient with no history of immunosuppression or transplantation. Due to overwhelming Covid disease, he required ventilator support and eventually, was put on ECMO. 

About text formats
  • Coastaldigest.com reserves the right to delete or block any comments.
  • Coastaldigset.com is not responsible for its readers’ comments.
  • Comments that are abusive, incendiary or irrelevant are strictly prohibited.
  • Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name to avoid reject.
News Network
June 30,2021

Bengaluru, June 30: The Karnataka government has effected a minor reshuffle by transferring seven IAS officers to new posts in the state. According to a government order, Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N has been appointed as the Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department in Bengaluru replacing Tushar Giri Nath.

Shikha C, Managing Director of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has been transferred and posted until further orders as Commissioner for Commercial Taxes, Bengaluru. Salma K Fahim has been posted with immediate effect as Additional Secretary to Government, Infrastructure Development Department. Kanaga Valli M, Managing Director, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC), Bengaluru has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as Controller of Examinations of Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) in Bengaluru.

Raghunandan Murthy, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, Koppal district has been transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner for Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in Bengaluru. Archana M S has been posted with immediate effect as Member of Karnataka Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru relieving Venkatesh T from concurrent charge. Ramya S has been posted as Executive Director of Karnataka Examination Authority, Bengaluru relieving Venkat Raja from concurrent charge.

News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said narcotic substances worth over Rs 50 crore seized by the police are being destroyed in all the districts.

"Today, we are destroying narcotic substances worth more than Rs 50 crore as per court orders. This is only 60 per cent, the remaining 40 per cent are at various stages like the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) report has to come, court permission has to be taken in some cases. We will destroy the remaining 40 per cent at the earliest," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here after attending an event as part of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said the war against drugs would continue and would be intensified.

"On getting to know about activities such as transportation of narcotic substances and storing, among others, using the Covid situation, our drive against drugs has been intensified, and it is notable that large amounts of seizures were done during the pandemic," he said.

The Home Minister said those involved in international crime do not bother about global pandemics or Covid and continue with their activities, so the officials concerned have decided to track them and bring them to justice.

There is NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act against such activities, which is a central Act that cannot be amended by the State, but rules for its implementation can be changed as required and that process is on, he said.

"We are getting a study done by the National Law School as to what all the changes have to be made, how to go about it within the ambit of the Act. Following which necessary action will be taken," he said.

Bommai further said that by breaking through the dark web, officials have been able to gather new information based on which several raids have been conducted and international players involved in these activities have been arrested.

According to officials, the drugs were being destroyed today as per prescribed procedure, and they were seized during the last 12 months. During 2020, a record 4,066 cases were booked under the NDPS Act which led to massive seizures and arrest of 5,291 people, they said.

The drugs destroyed include ganja, poppy, brown sugar, opium, heroin, hashish, charas, cocaine, MDMA powder, MDMA tablets, Amphetamine and LSD strips.

The Home Minister lauded the swift action of the Bengaluru police in nabbing the five accused involved in the murder of former BJP corporator Rekha Kadiresh. 

Mangaluru/Udupi

Seized drugs worth Rs 1.38 crore was destroyed by Mangaluru and Udupi police today. Drugs worth approximately Rs 10 lakh was destroyed in Mangaluru while the same worth Rs Rs 1,00,28,600 was disposed in Udupi.

Under Mangaluru police commissionerate and district police disposed drugs which included ganja, cocaine, MDMA, LSD and charas here at bio medical waste treatment unit at Kolnaad Mulky. As much as 130 kg of ganja, 68 grams MDMA, 41 strips LSD, 18 ml cocaine and 18 gram brown sugar was destroyed worth approximately Rs 10 lakh which was seized in 50 cases under different police station limits.

News Network
June 26,2021

Bengaluru, June 26: The government of Karnataka has informed the High Court that it is in the process of identifying the properties of former minister Roshan Baig for attachment in connection with the I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

The government stated that prima facie it has found that Baig has played a key role in promotion of the IMA group, its business activities and has also obtained financial gains.

In the affidavit filed before a division bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, Principal Secretary to Revenue department R Manjunath Prasad has stated that a notification to attach the movable and immovable properties of Baig will be issued under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Investors in Financial Establishments (KPID) 2004. The affidavit stated that a communication had been sent to the competent authority under the KPID Act in the IMA case on May 4, 2021 and a reminder on June 14, 2021 for sending a report after identifying the assets.

“Further, the Commissioner of BBMP as well as Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Urban and Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural district have also been intimated to identify the properties belonging to ex-MLA R Roshan Baig and send the report back to government immediately,” the affidavit said.

It could be recalled that the court had directed the state government to reconsider its stand on attachment of properties of Roshan Baig. This direction was passed after the government maintained that its officers were not well acquainted in such matters, especially when assets concern people not linked to the administration of the company.

The court had directed the state government to act in accordance with section 3 of the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Establishments (KPID) Act for attachment of properties of directors and also assets procured out of the money of the depositors. The state government has now said that a notification for attachment of properties as per Section 3 of the KPID Act will be issued as soon as it gets details of the properties.

The bench posted the matter to July 7 for further consideration. The court said it will also take up the issue of Rs 12.82 crore donation made by IMA group to V K Obaidulah Government School in Shivajinagar. The court had directed the state government to take a decision on reimbursement of this amount to the competent authority. In response, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has informed that the amount received as donation/gift cannot be paid back. 

